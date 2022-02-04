Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about minimum prudential requirements

4 February 2022

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about minimum prudential requirements

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (BCP) hereby informs that, under the context of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), it has been notified of the decision of the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding minimum prudential requirements to be fulfilled on a consolidated basis from March 1, 2022. In addition, BCP was previously informed by the Bank of Portugal on its capital buffer requirement as "other systemically important institution" (O-SII).

The ECB's decision prescribes the following minimum ratios as a percentage of total risk weighted assets (RWA) from March 1, 2022: