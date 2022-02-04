Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about minimum prudential requirements
4 February 2022
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about minimum prudential requirements
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (BCP) hereby informs that, under the context of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), it has been notified of the decision of the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding minimum prudential requirements to be fulfilled on a consolidated basis from March 1, 2022. In addition, BCP was previously informed by the Bank of Portugal on its capital buffer requirement as "other systemically important institution" (O-SII).
The ECB's decision prescribes the following minimum ratios as a percentage of total risk weighted assets (RWA) from March 1, 2022:
Sep. 30,
2021*
BCP
Fully
Consolidated
implemented
CET1
11.8%
Tier 1
13.0%
Total
15.2%
Minimum capital requirements
Phased-
Of which:
Fully
Of which:
in
implemented
2022
Pillar 1
Pillar 2
Buffers
Pillar 1
Pillar 2
Buffers
9.16%
4.50%
1.41%
3.25%
9.41%
4.50%
1.41%
3.50%
11.13%
6.00%
1.88%
3.25%
11.38%
6.00%
1.88%
3.50%
13.75%
8.00%
2.50%
3.25%
14.00%
8.00%
2.50%
3.50%
*Including unaudited earnings for the first nine months of 2021.
Buffers include the conservation buffer (2.5%), the countercyclical buffer (0%) and the buffer for other systemically important institutions (O-SII: 0.75%). BCP has one additional year (January 1, 2023) to fulfill the future O-SII reserve requirement of 1.00%, as communicated by Banco de Portugal on its website on November 30, 2021.
Considering its capital ratios as of September 30, 2021, BCP complies comfortably with the minimum capital ratio requirements for CET1 (Common Equity Tier 1), Tier 1 and total ratio.
