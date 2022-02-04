Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Banco Comercial Português, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    BCP   PTBCP0AM0015

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(BCP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about minimum prudential requirements

02/04/2022 | 01:06pm EST
4 February 2022

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about minimum prudential requirements

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (BCP) hereby informs that, under the context of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), it has been notified of the decision of the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding minimum prudential requirements to be fulfilled on a consolidated basis from March 1, 2022. In addition, BCP was previously informed by the Bank of Portugal on its capital buffer requirement as "other systemically important institution" (O-SII).

The ECB's decision prescribes the following minimum ratios as a percentage of total risk weighted assets (RWA) from March 1, 2022:

Sep. 30,

2021*

BCP

Fully

Consolidated

implemented

CET1

11.8%

Tier 1

13.0%

Total

15.2%

Minimum capital requirements

Phased-

Of which:

Fully

Of which:

in

implemented

2022

Pillar 1

Pillar 2

Buffers

Pillar 1

Pillar 2

Buffers

9.16%

4.50%

1.41%

3.25%

9.41%

4.50%

1.41%

3.50%

11.13%

6.00%

1.88%

3.25%

11.38%

6.00%

1.88%

3.50%

13.75%

8.00%

2.50%

3.25%

14.00%

8.00%

2.50%

3.50%

*Including unaudited earnings for the first nine months of 2021.

Buffers include the conservation buffer (2.5%), the countercyclical buffer (0%) and the buffer for other systemically important institutions (O-SII: 0.75%). BCP has one additional year (January 1, 2023) to fulfill the future O-SII reserve requirement of 1.00%, as communicated by Banco de Portugal on its website on November 30, 2021.

Considering its capital ratios as of September 30, 2021, BCP complies comfortably with the minimum capital ratio requirements for CET1 (Common Equity Tier 1), Tier 1 and total ratio.

End of announcement

Banco Comercial Português, S.A.

1/1

Disclaimer

Banco Comercial Português SA published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 18:05:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 298 M 2 628 M 2 628 M
Net income 2021 124 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 553 M 2 919 M 2 919 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 16 395
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 0,17 €
Average target price 0,19 €
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado Chairman
Pedro Manuel Francisco da Silva Dias Group Head-Compliance
Cidália Maria Mota Lopes Independent Non-Executive Director
José Manuel Alves Elias da Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.19.87%2 919
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.31%437 788
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.36%375 054
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 969
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.99%214 380
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 820