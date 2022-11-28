Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 1 of the agenda of the General Meeting

Reformulating the items of own capital with the special purpose of unequivocally reinforcing the conditions for the existence of funds able of being classified by the regulators as distributable by means of the reduction of the amount of the share capital in 1,725,000,000.00 euros, without changing the existing number of shares (without nominal value) and without altering the net equity which will exceed the new share capital, in the amount of 3.000.000.000,00 euros, in more than 20%, with the consequent reduction of the ratio between share capital and the number of shares issued.;