Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 2 of the agenda of the General Meeting and respective attached information

GENERAL MEETING OF BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(20/12/2022)

PROPOSAL CONCERNING ITEM TWO OF THE AGENDA

TO RESOLVE ON THE RATIFICATION OF THE CO-OPTATION BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF 2

DIRECTORS FOR THE 2022/2025 TERM OF OFFICE

Considering that:

Oporto, having a share capital of

single commercial registration and

I, 28, in

with the

at Praça D. João

Office of Oporto

with registered office

Commercial Registry

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

4,725,000,000.00 Euros, registered at the TIN 501 525 882.

Ref. 70200230

  1. Clara Patrícia Costa Raposo and Teófilo César Ferreira da Fonseca, elected as Members of the Board of Directors for the 2022/2025 term of office by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4, 2022, did not assume functions due to personal unavailability;
  2. The Board of Directors, in a meeting held on October 11 of this year, co-opted Altina de Fátima Sebastián Gonzalez Villamarin and José Pedro Rivera Ferreira Malaquias to the Board of Directors as members;
  3. The process of authorisation for the co-opted members to perform their duties is under way at the European Central Bank,

It is proposed:

I

To approve the appointment of the 2 new directors, ratifying the co-optation of Altina de Fátima Sebastián Gonzalez Villamarin and José Pedro Rivera Ferreira Malaquias as members of the Board of Directors to perform the functions of non-executive directors of Banco Comercial Português, as independent members, until the end of the current term, which is 2022/2025.

II

That the effects of the proposal formulated in I above are subject to the suspensive condition of obtaining, from the European Central Bank, authorisation to exercise the positions referred to therein, should such authorisation not have been granted by the time of the General Meeting that will resolve on this proposal;

The curriculum and remaining documents that, under the law, should be made available to the Shareholders, are hereto attached.

Lisbon, November 28, 2022

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ALTINA SEBASTIAN GONZALEZ

EDUCATION

March 2019

INSEAD/IFB

Lisbon, Portugal

Complexities of Board Chairing in Modern Governance in Banking

2003

REAL COLEGIO COMPLUTENSE-HARVARD

Boston, EE.UU.

Summer Course on Management Research, July 14-23, 2003.

Spring 1987

HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL

Boston, EE.UU.

Research Assistant to Professor Samuel L. Hayes III, Jacob H. Schiff Professor of Investment Banking.

1985-1986

HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL

Boston, EE.UU.

Post-Doctoral student. Follows some Second year MBA Finance courses and Doctoral seminars.

Develops a research about "Gap management and profitability at banks of different size", supervised by

Professor Dwight Crane (Professor of Finance at HBS).

1979-1983

IESE, UNIVERSITY OF NAVARRA

Barcelona, Spain

Doctor in Business Administration. Recipient of a scholarship from Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation,

Lisbon, Portugal.

1972-1977

PORTUGUESE CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY

Lisbon, Portugal

Earned Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with Honors.

CURRENT POSITIONS

  • SAN JOSE GROUP, (since 2009) - a quoted company at the Madrid Stock Exchange
    • Independent Board member
    • Member of the Audit Committee
  • EXPANSION Y ACTUALIDA ECONOMICA, (since 2012)
    • Member of the Advisory Board
  • COUNCIL OF THE PORTUGUESE DIASPORA, (since 2013)
    • Member of the World Portuguese Network
  • INSTITUTO ESPAÑOL DE ANALISTAS FINANCIEROS (2019-2022)

    • Guest Professor of Permanent Executive Programs for Board Members of Cooperative Banks
  • COMPLUTENSE UNIVERSITY, (1998 -2022)
    • Associate Professor - Department of Financial Management and Accounting
    • Member of Jury, Premio Joven de Economía, April 2012
    • Director of Summer Course, UCM-Fundación Ramón Areces: "La reconfiguración del sector bancario español
      ante la nueva regulación financiera: alcance e impacto de la crisis", July 2012
  • UNIVERSIDADE CATÓLICA PORTUGUESA, (since 1992)
    • Visiting Professor in Catolica Lisbon Business & Economics
    • MBA Program
    • Advanced Program in Finance
    • Advanced Program in Banking Management
    • Professor in the Executive Master in Bank Management - Banco Espírito Santo
    • Professor and Director of an "in-company" for Caixa Geral de Depósitos
    • Professor of Banking Programs in Luanda - Angola
    • Professor of Banking Programs in Luanda in Maputo - Mozambique

FORMER POSITIONS

  • CAIXA GERAL DE DEPÓSITOS, S.A. (April 2018 - December 2021)
    • Non-executiveBoard Member
    • Member of the Audit Committee
    • Chair of the Governance Committee
  • BANCO CAIXA GERAL (EX-SIMEON) - CGD GROUP, (2003- October 2019) In October 2019, the Bank was sold to ABANCA
    • Independent Board member
    • Chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee
    • Chair of Nomination and Remuneration Committee
  • INSTITUIÇÃO FINANCEIRA DE DESENVOLVIMENTO, (2015- April 2018)
    • Independent Board member of the state-owned bank
    • Chair of the Audit Committee
  • PARQUESOL INMOBILIARIA Y PROYECTOS,S.A (2006-2009)
    • Board member
    • Chair of the Audit Committee
  • PORTUGUESE BANKS' ASSOCIATION, (since 2010-2017)
    • External consultant
  • DIAGNOSTICO & SOLUCIONES, S.L
    • Partner - Consultant for financial and actuarial matters
  • IDE BUSINESS SCHOOL - ECUADOR (2012-2019)
    • Visiting Professor
    • Professor of the "in company" Program - Banco de Gauyaquil
    • Professor of the "in company" Program - Banco Amazonas
    • Professor of the "in company" Program - Banco General Rumiñhaui
    • Professor of the "in company" Program - Grupo Banco del Pacífico
    • Conference guest speaker on: "The financial crisis and its impact on the international banking system""- Quito and Guayaquil
  • CARLOS III UNIVERSITY (1993-2014)
    • Associate Professor of the Finance Department

    • Professor of Financial Institutions in Master of Financial Analysis
  • IESE, UNIVERSITY OF NAVARRA (1988-1993)
    • Finance Professor
    • MBA Director of one Spanish section (1989-1991)
    • Consulting in collaboration with MacGroup, First Europe and IESE professors
  • GRANTS (1979 - 1983)
    Doctoral grant from Fundação Calouste Gulbenkian, Lisbon-Portugal
  • PORTUGUESE CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY (1977-1979)
    • Assistant Professor
  • TAP-AIR(1977) Lisbon, Portugal
    • Transportes Aéreos Portugueses business experience at the financial deptarment

RESEARCH ACTIVITY

  • Doctoral Thesis:
    "Some consequences of banking nationalization: an empirical study about the portuguese commercial banks from 1972 to 1980".
  • Research on:
    "Pension Funds", published by "La Caixa", Barcelona, Spain.
  • Post-DoctoralResearch:
    "Gap management and profitability at banks of different size".
    "Interest rate risk management at U.S. commercial banks", presented at the European Finance Association
    Meeting in Dublin (August 28-30, 1986).
  • Research on:
    "The problem of capital adequacy at S&Ls industry: the Spanish case"
  • Research on:
    "What is an Efficient Capital Market for a Medium-Sized Company? - The Relative Efficiency of Banking
    Systems across EU countries", an EU sponsored research study, January 26,1996
  • Research on:
    "Risk management: an application to commercial banks and savings and loans", published in Comunicaciones del IV Foro de Finanzas, Madrid, December 15-16, 1996, pp 159-175
  • Research on:
    "The application of the duration concept to stocks: an analysis of the Spanish Stock Exchange", published in
    Comunicaciones del IV Foro de Finanzas, Madrid, December 15-16, 1996, pp 979-999
  • Research on:
    "Interest rate sensitivity of stock indexes returns: an empirical study on EU countries, US and Japan", accepted for presentation at the 1998 European Financial Management Association-Financial Management Association International (EFMA-FMA) Conference to be held in Lisbon (june 25-26)

BOOKS

  • "Analysis of Historical Returns of Stocks, Treasury-Bills, Government and Corporate Bonds in the Spanish Capital
    Markets", Madrid Stock Exchange, 1992.

Disclaimer

Banco Comercial Português SA published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 12:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
