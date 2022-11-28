Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 2 of the agenda of the General Meeting and respective attached information

Clara Patrícia Costa Raposo and Teófilo César Ferreira da Fonseca, elected as Members of the Board of Directors for the 2022/2025 term of office by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4, 2022, did not assume functions due to personal unavailability; The Board of Directors, in a meeting held on October 11 of this year, co-opted Altina de Fátima Sebastián Gonzalez Villamarin and José Pedro Rivera Ferreira Malaquias to the Board of Directors as members; The process of authorisation for the co-opted members to perform their duties is under way at the European Central Bank,

It is proposed:

I

To approve the appointment of the 2 new directors, ratifying the co-optation of Altina de Fátima Sebastián Gonzalez Villamarin and José Pedro Rivera Ferreira Malaquias as members of the Board of Directors to perform the functions of non-executive directors of Banco Comercial Português, as independent members, until the end of the current term, which is 2022/2025.

II

That the effects of the proposal formulated in I above are subject to the suspensive condition of obtaining, from the European Central Bank, authorisation to exercise the positions referred to therein, should such authorisation not have been granted by the time of the General Meeting that will resolve on this proposal;