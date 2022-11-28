Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 2 of the agenda of the General Meeting and respective attached information
11/28/2022 | 07:05am EST
GENERAL MEETING OF BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
(20/12/2022)
PROPOSAL CONCERNING ITEM TWO OF THE AGENDA
TO RESOLVE ON THE RATIFICATION OF THE CO-OPTATION BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF 2
DIRECTORS FOR THE 2022/2025 TERM OF OFFICE
Considering that:
Oporto, having a share capital of
single commercial registration and
I, 28, in
with the
at Praça D. João
Office of Oporto
with registered office
Commercial Registry
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
4,725,000,000.00 Euros, registered at the TIN 501 525 882.
Ref. 70200230
Clara Patrícia Costa Raposo and Teófilo César Ferreira da Fonseca, elected as Members of the Board of Directors for the 2022/2025 term of office by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4, 2022, did not assume functions due to personal unavailability;
The Board of Directors, in a meeting held on October 11 of this year, co-opted Altina de Fátima Sebastián Gonzalez Villamarin and José Pedro Rivera Ferreira Malaquias to the Board of Directors as members;
The process of authorisation for the co-opted members to perform their duties is under way at the European Central Bank,
It is proposed:
I
To approve the appointment of the 2 new directors, ratifying the co-optation of Altina de Fátima Sebastián Gonzalez Villamarin and José Pedro Rivera Ferreira Malaquias as members of the Board of Directors to perform the functions of non-executive directors of Banco Comercial Português, as independent members, until the end of the current term, which is 2022/2025.
II
That the effects of the proposal formulated in I above are subject to the suspensive condition of obtaining, from the European Central Bank, authorisation to exercise the positions referred to therein, should such authorisation not have been granted by the time of the General Meeting that will resolve on this proposal;
The curriculum and remaining documents that, under the law, should be made available to the Shareholders, are hereto attached.
Lisbon, November 28, 2022
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Oporto, having a share capital of
single commercial registration and
I, 28, in
with the
at Praça D. João
Office of Oporto
with registered office
Commercial Registry
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
4,725,000,000.00 Euros, registered at the TIN 501 525 882.
Ref. 70200230
ALTINA SEBASTIAN GONZALEZ
EDUCATION
March 2019
INSEAD/IFB
Lisbon, Portugal
Complexities of Board Chairing in Modern Governance in Banking
2003
REAL COLEGIO COMPLUTENSE-HARVARD
Boston, EE.UU.
Summer Course on Management Research, July 14-23, 2003.
Spring 1987
HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL
Boston, EE.UU.
Research Assistant to Professor Samuel L. Hayes III, Jacob H. Schiff Professor of Investment Banking.
1985-1986
HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL
Boston, EE.UU.
Post-Doctoral student. Follows some Second year MBA Finance courses and Doctoral seminars.
Develops a research about "Gap management and profitability at banks of different size", supervised by
Professor Dwight Crane (Professor of Finance at HBS).
1979-1983
IESE, UNIVERSITY OF NAVARRA
Barcelona, Spain
Doctor in Business Administration. Recipient of a scholarship from Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation,
Lisbon, Portugal.
1972-1977
PORTUGUESE CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY
Lisbon, Portugal
Earned Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with Honors.
CURRENT POSITIONS
SAN JOSE GROUP, (since 2009) - a quoted company at the Madrid Stock Exchange
Independent Board member
Member of the Audit Committee
EXPANSION Y ACTUALIDA ECONOMICA, (since 2012)
Member of the Advisory Board
COUNCIL OF THE PORTUGUESE DIASPORA, (since 2013)
Member of the World Portuguese Network
INSTITUTO ESPAÑOL DE ANALISTAS FINANCIEROS (2019-2022)
1
Guest Professor of Permanent Executive Programs for Board Members of Cooperative Banks
COMPLUTENSE UNIVERSITY, (1998 -2022)
Associate Professor - Department of Financial Management and Accounting
Member of Jury, Premio Joven de Economía, April 2012
Director of Summer Course, UCM-Fundación Ramón Areces: "La reconfiguración del sector bancario español
ante la nueva regulación financiera: alcance e impacto de la crisis", July 2012
UNIVERSIDADE CATÓLICA PORTUGUESA, (since 1992)
Visiting Professor in Catolica Lisbon Business & Economics
MBA Program
Advanced Program in Finance
Advanced Program in Banking Management
Professor in the Executive Master in Bank Management - Banco Espírito Santo
Professor and Director of an "in-company" for Caixa Geral de Depósitos
Professor of Banking Programs in Luanda - Angola
Professor of Banking Programs in Luanda in Maputo - Mozambique
FORMER POSITIONS
CAIXA GERAL DE DEPÓSITOS, S.A. (April 2018 - December 2021)
Non-executiveBoard Member
Member of the Audit Committee
Chair of the Governance Committee
BANCO CAIXA GERAL (EX-SIMEON) - CGD GROUP, (2003- October 2019) In October 2019, the Bank was sold to ABANCA
Independent Board member
Chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee
Chair of Nomination and Remuneration Committee
INSTITUIÇÃO FINANCEIRA DE DESENVOLVIMENTO, (2015- April 2018)
Independent Board member of the state-owned bank
Chair of the Audit Committee
PARQUESOL INMOBILIARIA Y PROYECTOS,S.A (2006-2009)
Board member
Chair of the Audit Committee
PORTUGUESE BANKS' ASSOCIATION, (since 2010-2017)
External consultant
DIAGNOSTICO & SOLUCIONES, S.L
Partner - Consultant for financial and actuarial matters
IDE BUSINESS SCHOOL - ECUADOR (2012-2019)
Visiting Professor
Professor of the "in company" Program - Banco de Gauyaquil
Professor of the "in company" Program - Banco Amazonas
Professor of the "in company" Program - Banco General Rumiñhaui
Professor of the "in company" Program - Grupo Banco del Pacífico
Conference guest speaker on: "The financial crisis and its impact on the international banking system""- Quito and Guayaquil
CARLOS III UNIVERSITY (1993-2014)
Associate Professor of the Finance Department
2
Professor of Financial Institutions in Master of Financial Analysis
IESE, UNIVERSITY OF NAVARRA (1988-1993)
Finance Professor
MBA Director of one Spanish section (1989-1991)
Consulting in collaboration with MacGroup, First Europe and IESE professors
GRANTS (1979 - 1983)
Doctoral grant from Fundação Calouste Gulbenkian, Lisbon-Portugal
PORTUGUESE CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY (1977-1979)
Assistant Professor
TAP-AIR(1977) Lisbon, Portugal
Transportes Aéreos Portugueses business experience at the financial deptarment
RESEARCH ACTIVITY
Doctoral Thesis:
"Some consequences of banking nationalization: an empirical study about the portuguese commercial banks from 1972 to 1980".
Research on:
"Pension Funds", published by "La Caixa", Barcelona, Spain.
Post-DoctoralResearch:
"Gap management and profitability at banks of different size".
"Interest rate risk management at U.S. commercial banks", presented at the European Finance Association
Meeting in Dublin (August 28-30, 1986).
Research on:
"The problem of capital adequacy at S&Ls industry: the Spanish case"
Research on:
"What is an Efficient Capital Market for a Medium-Sized Company? - The Relative Efficiency of Banking
Systems across EU countries", an EU sponsored research study, January 26,1996
Research on:
"Risk management: an application to commercial banks and savings and loans", published in Comunicaciones del IV Foro de Finanzas, Madrid, December 15-16, 1996, pp 159-175
Research on:
"The application of the duration concept to stocks: an analysis of the Spanish Stock Exchange", published in
Comunicaciones del IV Foro de Finanzas, Madrid, December 15-16, 1996, pp 979-999
Research on:
"Interest rate sensitivity of stock indexes returns: an empirical study on EU countries, US and Japan", accepted for presentation at the 1998 European Financial Management Association-Financial Management Association International (EFMA-FMA) Conference to be held in Lisbon (june 25-26)
BOOKS
"Analysis of Historical Returns of Stocks, Treasury-Bills, Government and Corporate Bonds in the Spanish Capital
Markets", Madrid Stock Exchange, 1992.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Banco Comercial Português SA published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 12:04:01 UTC.