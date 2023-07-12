12 July 2023

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs on notification by Banco de Portugal of its MREL requirements

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. ("BCP" or the "Bank") informs that it has been notified by Banco de Portugal, as the national resolution authority, about the update of its minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities ("MREL" or "Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities") as decided by the Single Resolution Board.

The resolution strategy applied continues to be that of a multiple point of entry ("MPE"). The MREL requirements to be met by BCP Group of Resolution (consisting of BCP, S.A., Banco ActivoBank, S.A. and all the subsidiary companies of BCP apart from Bank Millennium S.A. and Banco Internacional de Moçambique and their respective subsidiaries), from 1 January 2024 is of:

24.65% of the total risk exposure amount ("TREA") (to which adds further a combined buffer requirement ("CBR") of 3.5%, thus corresponding to total requirements of 28.15%); and

6.71% of the leverage ratio exposure measure ("LRE").

The Bank is not subject to any subordination requirements.

In accordance with the regulations in force, MREL requirements could be annually updated by the competent authorities, and therefore these targets replace those previously set.

BCP complies to the currently applicable MREL requirement, both as a percentage of the TREA (also including the applicable CBR) and as a percentage of the LRE.

