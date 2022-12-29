Advanced search
Equities
Portugal
Euronext Lisbonne
Banco Comercial Português, S.A.
News
Summary
BCP
PTBCP0AM0015
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
(BCP)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne -
11:39 2022-12-29 am EST
0.1486
EUR
+3.92%
01:32p
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about Restructuring Funds
GL
12/23
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the registry of the new share capital and about the new company secretary (efective and alternate)
GL
12/23
Notice of Partial Cancellation
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about Restructuring Funds
12/29/2022 | 01:32pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about Restructuring Funds
Attachment
2022 12 29 Fundos Reestruturação EN_vf
All news about BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
01:32p
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about Restructuring Funds
GL
12/23
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the registry of the new share capital and..
GL
12/23
Notice of Partial Cancellation
AQ
12/21
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about minimum prudential requirements
GL
12/20
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about resolutions of the General Meeting
GL
12/20
Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about resolutions of the General M..
PU
12/07
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about notice of transactions of securities
GL
11/30
Banco Comercial Português, SA informs about 9M 2022 Report and Accounts
GL
11/30
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
11/30
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the results of the exchange offer relatin..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
09/30
Fitch Raises Banco Comercial Portugues' Outlook to Positive on Reduced Problem Assets
MT
2021
Banco Comercial Português S A : Fitch Revises Banco Comerc..
MT
2017
European shares flirt with six-week high as Portugal shines
RE
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
2 784 M
2 957 M
2 957 M
Net income 2022
200 M
213 M
213 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
13,4x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
2 161 M
2 296 M
2 296 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,73x
Nbr of Employees
15 661
Free-Float
48,5%
More Financials
Chart BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
0,14 €
Average target price
0,22 €
Spread / Average Target
51,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro
Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado
Chairman
Pedro Manuel Francisco da Silva Dias
Group Compliance Officer
Cidália Maria da Mota Lopes
Independent Non-Executive Director
Teófilo Cesar Ferreira da Fonseca
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
1.49%
2 296
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-16.80%
388 532
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-26.34%
262 895
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-9.09%
211 472
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-10.00%
157 626
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-14.46%
156 687
More Results
