    BCP   PTBCP0AM0015

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(BCP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:39 2022-12-29 am EST
0.1486 EUR   +3.92%
01:32pBanco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about Restructuring Funds
GL
12/23Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the registry of the new share capital and about the new company secretary (efective and alternate)
GL
12/23Notice of Partial Cancellation
AQ
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about Restructuring Funds

12/29/2022 | 01:32pm EST
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about Restructuring Funds

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 2 784 M 2 957 M 2 957 M
Net income 2022 200 M 213 M 213 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 161 M 2 296 M 2 296 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 15 661
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,14 €
Average target price 0,22 €
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado Chairman
Pedro Manuel Francisco da Silva Dias Group Compliance Officer
Cidália Maria da Mota Lopes Independent Non-Executive Director
Teófilo Cesar Ferreira da Fonseca Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.1.49%2 296
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.80%388 532
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.34%262 895
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.09%211 472
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.00%157 626
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.46%156 687