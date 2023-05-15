Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Banco Comercial Português, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCP   PTBCP0AM0015

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(BCP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:20 2023-05-15 am EDT
0.2164 EUR   +0.51%
12:25pBanco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2023 - Earnings Presentation
PU
12:17pBanco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2023
GL
05/10Amendments of terms
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2023

05/15/2023 | 12:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2023

Attachments


All news about BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
12:25pBanco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 ..
PU
12:17pBanco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2023
GL
05/10Amendments of terms
AQ
04/28Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 2 o..
PU
04/28Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 1 o..
PU
04/28Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 5 o..
PU
04/28Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 4 o..
PU
04/28Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 6 o..
PU
04/28Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 3 o..
PU
04/28Banco Comercial Português, S.A., informs about call notice and agenda of the Annual Gen..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 120 M 3 389 M 3 389 M
Net income 2023 542 M 589 M 589 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,98x
Yield 2023 5,40%
Capitalization 3 254 M 3 534 M 3 534 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 15 743
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,22 €
Average target price 0,29 €
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado Chairman
Pedro Manuel Francisco da Silva Dias Group Compliance Officer
Cidália Maria da Mota Lopes Independent Non-Executive Director
Fernando da Costa Lima Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.47.06%3 534
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%391 879
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.71%240 899
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.21%215 884
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 758
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.03%160 246
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer