|
|
|
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2023
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2023
|
|All news about BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
|
|12:25p
|Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 ..
|
PU
|12:17p
|Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2023
|
GL
|05/10
|Amendments of terms
|
AQ
|04/28
|Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 2 o..
|
PU
|04/28
|Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 1 o..
|
PU
|04/28
|Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 5 o..
|
PU
|04/28
|Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 4 o..
|
PU
|04/28
|Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 6 o..
|
PU
|04/28
|Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 3 o..
|
PU
|04/28
|Banco Comercial Português, S.A., informs about call notice and agenda of the Annual Gen..
|
GL
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
3 120 M
3 389 M
3 389 M
|Net income 2023
|
542 M
589 M
589 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|5,98x
|Yield 2023
|5,40%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 254 M
3 534 M
3 534 M
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|1,04x
|Capi. / Sales 2024
|1,06x
|Nbr of Employees
|15 743
|Free-Float
|48,5%
|
|Chart BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Last Close Price
|0,22 €
|Average target price
|0,29 €
|Spread / Average Target
|33,8%