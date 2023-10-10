Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about notice of acquisition of securities
Attachment
- 2023 10 10 Transações de títulos EN
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.2776 EUR
|+2.97%
|+6.44%
|+89.62%
|06:02pm
|EUROPEAN BANK TAXATION : where will the lightning strike next?
|Sep. 21
|Portugal approves 30% cut in benchmark rates on mortgages
|RE
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about notice of acquisition of securities
Attachment
|EUROPEAN BANK TAXATION : where will the lightning strike next?
|Portugal approves 30% cut in benchmark rates on mortgages
|RE
|CLIMATE STRESS TESTS : the worst-case scenario is the best
|BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : EPS upgrades on stronger net interest income
|BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Back to profitability
|Transcript : Banco Comercial Português, S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023
|CI
|Portugal Millennium bcp's profit soars, dividends may resume in 2024
|RE
|Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Portuguese Central Bank Sets New Own Funds, Eligible Liabilities Targets for Banco Comercial Português
|MT
|BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : EPS upgrades on a stronger, albeit not sustainable, interest margin
|Luz Saude owner seeks over $330 mln in Lisbon IPO - sources
|RE
|Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Record margins and profitability
|Transcript : Banco Comercial Português, S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 16, 2023
|CI
|Profit at Portugal's Millennium bcp nearly doubles
|RE
|Profit at Portugal's Millennium bcp nearly doubles
|RE
|EC to propose an SVB-like resolution approach
|ECB's Centeno says mortgage default risk in Portugal is low
|RE
|Portugal home loans rise 9% in February despite soaring rates
|RE
|Portuguese banks' bad loans fall to an all-time low in December
|RE
|Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Europa S.A. and Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen na Zycie Europa S.A. completed the acquisition of 80% stake in Millennium Financial Services Sp. z o.o. from Banco Comercial Português, S.A..
|CI
|Fitch Upgrades Banco Comercial Portugues on Improved Asset Quality
|MT
|BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Opinion change, from Add to Buy
|Is SVB the canary into the coal mine?
|BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES : Confirmed 2024 guidance
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+89.62%
|4 297 M $
|+8.93%
|421 B $
|-7.71%
|213 B $
|-18.24%
|209 B $
|+27.55%
|156 B $
|-3.34%
|145 B $
|-9.82%
|142 B $
|-6.34%
|138 B $
|-3.87%
|138 B $
|-9.31%
|118 B $