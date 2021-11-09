Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about potential issue of subordinated notes
11/09/2021 | 05:13am EST
9 November 2021
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about potential issue of subordinated notes
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs that has mandated o Credit Suisse, a Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, o JP Morgan and Millennium BCP to act as Joint Lead Managers in the context of a potential Euro-denominatedfixed-rate subordinated notes issue, with a maturity of 10 years and 6 months and a call option once 5 years and 6 months have elapsed, to be issued off the Bank's Euro Note Programme. It is intended that the notes fulfil the regulatory requirements to be qualified as Tier 2. The transaction may be launched in the near future subject to market conditions.
