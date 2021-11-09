Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Banco Comercial Português, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    BCP   PTBCP0AM0015

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(BCP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about potential issue of subordinated notes

11/09/2021 | 05:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9 November 2021

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about potential issue of subordinated notes

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs that has mandated o Credit Suisse, a Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, o JP Morgan and Millennium BCP to act as Joint Lead Managers in the context of a potential Euro-denominatedfixed-rate subordinated notes issue, with a maturity of 10 years and 6 months and a call option once 5 years and 6 months have elapsed, to be issued off the Bank's Euro Note Programme. It is intended that the notes fulfil the regulatory requirements to be qualified as Tier 2. The transaction may be launched in the near future subject to market conditions.

End of announcement

Banco Comercial Português, S.A.

1/1

Disclaimer

Banco Comercial Português SA published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 10:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 299 M 2 664 M 2 664 M
Net income 2021 132 M 153 M 153 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 414 M 2 798 M 2 797 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 16 244
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 0,16 €
Average target price 0,19 €
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado Chairman
Pedro Manuel Francisco da Silva Dias Group Head-Compliance
Cidália Maria Mota Lopes Independent Non-Executive Director
José Manuel Alves Elias da Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.29.63%2 798
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%499 617
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.19%387 435
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.90%242 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.72%203 230
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY68.56%202 831