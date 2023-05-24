Advanced search
    BCP   PTBCP0AM0015

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(BCP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:07 2023-05-24 am EDT
0.2131 EUR   -2.65%
02:48pBanco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about resolutions of the Annual General Meeting
GL
05/23Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about change vote cast
PU
05/23Banco Comercial Português. S.A. informs about Q1 2023 Report and Accounts
GL
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about resolutions of the Annual General Meeting

05/24/2023 | 02:48pm EDT
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about resolutions of the Annual General Meeting

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 3 287 M 3 538 M 3 538 M
Net income 2023 627 M 675 M 675 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,36x
Yield 2023 5,43%
Capitalization 3 221 M 3 466 M 3 466 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 15 743
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,22 €
Average target price 0,31 €
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado Chairman
Pedro Manuel Francisco da Silva Dias Group Compliance Officer
Cidália Maria da Mota Lopes Independent Non-Executive Director
Fernando da Costa Lima Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.49.52%3 564
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.93%399 155
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.20%237 173
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.71%227 758
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.38%171 466
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.03%155 042
