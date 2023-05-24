Advanced search
Equities
Portugal
Euronext Lisbonne
Banco Comercial Português, S.A.
Summary
BCP
PTBCP0AM0015
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
(BCP)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne -
11:35:07 2023-05-24 am EDT
0.2131
EUR
-2.65%
02:48p
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about resolutions of the Annual General Meeting
GL
05/23
Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about change vote cast
PU
05/23
Banco Comercial Português. S.A. informs about Q1 2023 Report and Accounts
GL
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about resolutions of the Annual General Meeting
05/24/2023 | 02:48pm EDT
05/24/2023 | 02:48pm EDT
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about resolutions of the Annual General Meeting
02:48p
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about resolutions of the Annual General Meeting
GL
05/23
Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about change vote cast
PU
05/23
Banco Comercial Português. S.A. informs about Q1 2023 Report and Accounts
GL
05/23
Banco Comercial Português. S.A. informs about Q1 2023 Report and Accounts
AQ
05/16
Transcript : Banco Comercial Português, S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 16, ..
CI
05/16
Banco Comercial Portugues : Record margins and profitability
05/15
Profit at Portugal's Millennium bcp nearly doubles
RE
05/15
Profit at Portugal's Millennium bcp nearly doubles
RE
05/15
Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 ..
PU
05/15
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2023
GL
More news
05/16
Banco Comercial Portugues : Record margins and profitability
04/13
EC to propose an SVB-like resolution approach
04/13
Fitch Upgrades Banco Comercial Portugues' Covered Bonds to 'A-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2023
3 287 M
3 538 M
3 538 M
Net income 2023
627 M
675 M
675 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
5,36x
Yield 2023
5,43%
Capitalization
3 221 M
3 466 M
3 466 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2024
1,04x
Nbr of Employees
15 743
Free-Float
48,5%
Chart BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
0,22 €
Average target price
0,31 €
Spread / Average Target
39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro
Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado
Chairman
Pedro Manuel Francisco da Silva Dias
Group Compliance Officer
Cidália Maria da Mota Lopes
Independent Non-Executive Director
Fernando da Costa Lima
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
49.52%
3 564
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
2.93%
399 155
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
9.20%
237 173
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-13.71%
227 758
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
8.38%
171 466
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
13.03%
155 042
