    BCP   PTBCP0AM0015

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(BCP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:25 2022-12-20 am EST
0.1450 EUR   +2.40%
01:01pBanco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about resolutions of the General Meeting
GL
11:59aBanco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about resolutions of the General Meeting
PU
12/07Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about notice of transactions of securities
GL
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about resolutions of the General Meeting

12/20/2022 | 01:01pm EST
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about resolutions of the General Meeting

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 2 784 M 2 953 M 2 953 M
Net income 2022 200 M 213 M 213 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 140 M 2 270 M 2 270 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,77x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 15 661
Free-Float 48,5%
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,14 €
Average target price 0,22 €
Spread / Average Target 53,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado Chairman
Pedro Manuel Francisco da Silva Dias Group Compliance Officer
Cidália Maria da Mota Lopes Independent Non-Executive Director
Teófilo Cesar Ferreira da Fonseca Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.0.50%2 270
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.35%381 493
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.94%257 199
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.64%206 980
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.84%159 355
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.07%151 082