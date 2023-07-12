Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs on notification by Banco de Portugal of its MREL requirements

Banco Comercial Portugu's, S.A. is one of Portugal's leading banking groups. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (81.1%): including Portugal and Poland, Greece, Romania, Angola and Mozambique operations; - corporate and investment banking (12.2%); - private banking (0.5%); - other (6.2%). At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 75.4 billion in current deposits and EUR 54.7 billion in current credits. Products and services are marketed through a network of 1,240 banking offices worldwide. Net interest income breaks down geographically as follows: Portugal (44.2%), Poland (46.3%), Mozambique (9.4%) and other (0.1%).

Sector Banks