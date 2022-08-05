Log in
Homepage
Equities
Portugal
Euronext Lisbonne
Banco Comercial Português, S.A.
News
Summary
BCP
PTBCP0AM0015
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
(BCP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne -
11:38 2022-08-05 am EDT
0.1489
EUR
+4.13%
12:47p
H1 2022 Report & Accounts
GL
12:46p
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS S A
: Português, S.A. informs about H1 2022 Report and Accounts
PU
08/04
Portugal's Banco Comercial, Banco Santander Close Accounts Of Digital Currency Exchanges
MT
H1 2022 Report & Accounts
08/05/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
H1 2022 Report & Accounts
Attachment
RABCP1H2022
08/04
Portugal's Banco Comercial, Banco Santander Close Accounts Of Digital Currency Exchange..
MT
08/03
LEG will not buy remaining BCP stake from troubled Adler
RE
08/01
Polish CPI growth stabilises at 15.5% y/y in July but peak still ahead, analysts say
AQ
07/28
TRANSCRIPT
: Banco Comercial Português, S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/27
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 3..
CI
07/27
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS S A
: Millennium bcp Earnings release as at 30 June 2022
PU
07/27
Portugal's Millennium bcp first-half profit jumps five-fold
RE
07/27
Portugal's Millennium bcp first-half profit jumps five-fold
RE
2018
SocGen sells Polish Euro Bank for $484 million
RE
2017
European shares flirt with six-week high as Portugal shines
RE
2016
B PORTUGUES
: Brexit opens up bank fault line from Milan to Lisbon
RE
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
2 585 M
2 645 M
2 645 M
Net income 2022
274 M
280 M
280 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
7,15x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
2 161 M
2 211 M
2 211 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,80x
Nbr of Employees
15 744
Free-Float
48,5%
Technical analysis trends BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
0,14 €
Average target price
0,22 €
Spread / Average Target
50,7%
Consensus
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro
Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado
Chairman
Pedro Manuel Francisco da Silva Dias
Group Compliance Officer
Cidália Maria da Mota Lopes
Independent Non-Executive Director
Teófilo Cesar Ferreira da Fonseca
Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
1.49%
2 211
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-29.04%
329 507
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-24.39%
268 377
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.
-7.27%
219 679
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-10.86%
162 229
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-10.00%
156 609
