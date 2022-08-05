Log in
    BCP   PTBCP0AM0015

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(BCP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:38 2022-08-05 am EDT
0.1489 EUR   +4.13%
12:47pH1 2022 Report & Accounts
GL
12:46pBANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS S A : Português, S.A. informs about H1 2022 Report and Accounts
PU
08/04Portugal's Banco Comercial, Banco Santander Close Accounts Of Digital Currency Exchanges
MT
H1 2022 Report & Accounts

08/05/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
H1 2022 Report & Accounts

Attachment


08/03LEG will not buy remaining BCP stake from troubled Adler
RE
08/01Polish CPI growth stabilises at 15.5% y/y in July but peak still ahead, analysts say
AQ
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Banco Comercial Português, S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/27Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 3..
CI
07/27BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS S A : Millennium bcp Earnings release as at 30 June 2022
PU
07/27Portugal's Millennium bcp first-half profit jumps five-fold
RE
07/27Portugal's Millennium bcp first-half profit jumps five-fold
RE
Financials
Sales 2022 2 585 M 2 645 M 2 645 M
Net income 2022 274 M 280 M 280 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 161 M 2 211 M 2 211 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 15 744
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,14 €
Average target price 0,22 €
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado Chairman
Pedro Manuel Francisco da Silva Dias Group Compliance Officer
Cidália Maria da Mota Lopes Independent Non-Executive Director
Teófilo Cesar Ferreira da Fonseca Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.1.49%2 211
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.04%329 507
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.39%268 377
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.27%219 679
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.86%162 229
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.00%156 609