Millennium bcp Earnings release as at 30 September 2021

deposits ratio of 83%. Eligible assets for ECB funding of 25.2 billion euros.
Business performance and
▪ Performing loans of the Group up by 3.1 billion euros, +5.8% from September
Credit quality
2020 (+2.2 billion euros in Portugal). NPE reduction of 0.8 billion euros, in
Strong dynamics of growth in
adverse context. Total customer funds of the Group up by 7.3 billion euros.
customer resources; continued
Off- balance sheet customer funds of the Group up by 10.1%, to 20.7 million
increase of the loan portfolio;
euros.
comfortable coverages levels
▪ General improvement in credit quality indicators. Cost of risk of 60 bp for the
Group (69 bp excluding one-off reversals) and of 68 bp in Portugal (79 bp
excluding one-off reversals).
▪ Growing Customer base, mobile Customers standing out (+543,000, of which
+196,000 in Portugal).
▪ Leading bank in Customer satisfaction with digital channels (Basef 5 largest
banks).
1/33
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)
Euro million
30 Sep. 21
30 Sep. 20
Change
21/20
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets
91,463
85,980
6.4%
Equity
7,358
7,479
-1.6%
Loans to customers (net)
56,414
53,833
4.8%
Total customer funds
90,556
83,284
8.7%
Balance sheet customer funds
69,863
64,494
8.3%
Deposits and other resources from customers
68,321
62,997
8.5%
Loans to customers (net) / Deposits and other resources from customers (2)
82.6%
85.5%
Loans to customers (net) / Balance sheet customer funds
80.7%
83.5%
RESULTS
Net interest income
1,168.6
1,153.7
1.3%
Net operating revenues
1,706.4
1,662.7
2.6%
Operating costs
851.7
812.7
4.8%
Operating costs excluding specific items (3)
764.1
785.2
-2.7%
Loan impairment charges (net of recoveries)
264.0
374.2
-29.4%
Other impairment and provisions
462.0
176.4
161.9%
Income taxes
143.1
121.6
17.7%
Net income
59.5
146.3
-59.3%
PROFITABILITY AND EFFICIENCY
Net operating revenues / Average net assets (2)
2.5%
2.6%
Return on average assets (ROA)
0.0%
0.3%
Income before tax and non-controlling interests / Average net assets (2)
0.2%
0.5%
Return on average equity (ROE)
1.4%
3.4%
Income before tax and non-controlling interests / Average equity (2)
2.5%
5.8%
Net interest margin
1.91%
2.03%
Cost to core income (2) (3)
44.9%
47.5%
Cost to income (2)
49.9%
48.9%
Cost to income (2) (3)
44.8%
47.2%
Cost to income (Portugal activity) (2) (3)
43.8%
47.6%
Staff costs / Net operating revenues (2) (3)
25.2%
26.9%
CREDIT QUALITY
Cost of risk (net of recoveries, in b.p.)
60
90
Non-Performing Exposures / Loans to customers
4.9%
6.5%
Total impairment (balance sheet) / NPE
67.9%
62.2%
Restructured loans / Loans to customers
4.4%
5.2%
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
264%
243%
Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
147%
140%
CAPITAL (4)
Common equity tier I phased-in ratio
11.9%
12.4%
Common equity tier I fully implemented ratio
11.8%
12.4%
Total fully implemented ratio
15.2%
15.7%
BRANCHES
Portugal activity
447
489
-8.6%
International activity
865
927
-6.7%
EMPLOYEES
Portugal activity
6,511
7,152
-9.0%
International activity (5)
9,884
10,708
-7.7%
2/33
Notes:
Some indicators are presented according to management criteria of the Group, which concepts are described and detailed at the glossary. Following the agreement concluded on 29 June 2021 with Union Bancaire Privée, UBP SA regarding the sale of the entire share capital of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) SA ("Banque Privée"), the contribution of this subsidiary to the consolidated results of the Group is reflected as income from discontinued operations in the international activity and the historical information has been restated in order to ensure its comparability, as defined in the IFRS5. The accounting of assets and liabilities of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) S.A. was not changed compared to the criteria considered in the financial statements published in previous periods. In this context, and taking into account the immateriality of the balance sheet balances of the Swiss subsidiary in the Group, the calculation of the indicators relating the performance of the profit and loss account to the balance sheet items was not adjusted, with the exception of net interest margin, that reflects the fact that the assets of that subsidiary were no longer considered interest earning assets in the current period or in historical information.
According to Instruction from the Bank of Portugal no. 16/2004, as the currently existing version.
Excludes specific items: negative impact of 87.6 million euros in the first nine months of 2021, mainly related to headcount adjustment costs, recognized as staff costs in the activity in Portugal, including a provision to cover the costs related to the current adjustment of headcount in the amount of 81.4 million euros. In the first nine months of 2020, the impact was also negative, in the amount of 27.6 million euros, of which 15.8 million euros related to headcount adjustment costs and compensation for temporary remuneration of employees cuts, both recognized as staff costs in the activity in Portugal and 11.8 million euros related to acquisition, merger and integration of Euro Bank S.A., recognized by the Polish subsidiary (7.1 million euros as staff costs, 4.4 million euros as other administrative costs and an 0.4 million euros as depreciation). In the efficiency indicators, the specific items included in the net operating revenues in the first half of 2020, in the amount of 0.1 million euros, related to costs with the acquisition, merger and integration of Euro Bank S.A., recognized in the Polish subsidiary are also not considered.
As at 30 September 2021 and 30 September 2020, capital ratios include the positive cumulative net income of each period. Ratios as of 30 September 2021 are estimated and non-audited.
Of which, in Poland: 7,172 employees as at 30 September 2021 (corresponding to 7,035 FTE - Full-time equivalent) and 7,997 employees as at 30 September 2020 (corresponding to 7,846 FTE - Full-time equivalent).
3/33
RESULTS AND ACTIVITY IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2021
In the first nine months of the year, Millennium bcp continued to demonstrate the resilience of its business model and its capacity for adaptation to a context strongly influenced by the evolution of the pandemic crisis. The Bank has been committed to meet Customers needs over this period, continuing to support companies and families, namely in the challenges faced in every moment. In this sense, it is important to highlight the increase of the total amount of credit granted by the Bank, under the COVID-19 lines guaranteed by the Portuguese State, and also the agreements established with the European Investment Fund. It should be noted that these credit lines mainly support small and medium-sized Portuguese companies, allowing to reinforce the presence of the Bank in this segment. At the same time, the Bank maintains its focus on constant technological innovation, aiming to strengthening its digital capabilities, which are increasingly valued by customers. In this context, it is important to mention the continued growth of the customer base of the Bank, with special emphasis on mobile Customers, as well as external recognition, materialized in the various awards and distinctions that the Bank has received, and which also reflect its commitment to people and the Society.
On 29 June 2021, Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informed, by an announcement, that it had concluded on that day an agreement with Union Bancaire Privée, UBP SA regarding the sale of the entire share capital of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) SA ("Banque Privée"). The completion of the transaction is subject to the verification of the usual conditions for carrying out this type of transaction, including the non-opposition of the relevant local supervisory bodies. BCP estimates that the sale price and the (positive) impact on consolidated results for the current year, on a pro forma basis as of 31 March 2021, between 119 and 128 million euros and 41 and 50 million euros. These amounts are subject to adjustments arising from the evolution of assets under management and the activity of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) SA, and will only be definitively fixed after the date of completion of the transaction. The sale of Banque Privée will allow the BCP Group to pursue the strategy of focusing resources and management on core geographies, enhancing their development and thus creating value for stakeholders. Following this agreement and as defined in IFRS5, the contribution of the Swiss subsidiary to the consolidated results of the Group is reflected as income from discontinued operations in the international activity and the historical information has been restated since January 2020, in order to ensure its comparability. The accounting of assets and liabilities of Banque Privée BCP (Suisse) S.A. was not changed compared to the criteria considered in the financial statements published in previous periods. In this context, and taking into account the immateriality of the balance sheet balances of the Swiss subsidiary in the Group, the calculation of the indicators relating the performance of the profit and loss account to the balance sheet items were not adjusted, with the exception of net interest margin, that reflects the fact that the assets of that subsidiary were no longer considered interest earning assets in the current period or in historical information.
During the first half of 2021, the Group changed the presentation of provisions booked by Bank Millennium for foreign exchange mortgage legal risk, that were previously recorded in liabilities in accordance with IAS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets", starting to recognize it as a reduction of the gross carrying amount of loans for which a decrease in future cash flows is expected according to IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. In this sense, the Group restated the financial information previously published for all periods beginning on 1 January 2020, reducing both the book value of the credit portfolio and other provisions presented under liabilities, compared to the financial position previously disclosed by the Group. Provisions according to the framework provided for in IAS 37 will be applied only regarding disputes related to already repaid receivables not included in the balance sheet of the Group. In addition, Bank Millennium changed the presentation of interest on derivatives not covered by formal hedge accounting in accordance with IFRS9. Bearing in mind that these instruments, although they are included in the trading book, are mainly settled in order to establish economic hedging against the risk of other financial assets or liabilities, the Polish subsidiary, from the first half of 2021, presents the interest as part of the net interest income, previously recorded as net trading income. In this sense, the
4/33
financial statements of the Group published in previous periods were restated from 1 January 2020, in order to ensure the comparability of the information.
RESULTS
The consolidated net income of Millennium bcp stood at 59.5 million euros in the first nine months of 2021, below the 146.3 million euros achieved in the same period of the previous year. This evolution was determined by the performance of the international activity, strongly penalized by the significant increase of impairment and provisions booked for foreign exchange mortgage legal risk, by the Polish subsidiary. Net income of the activity in Portugal, in turn, increased from the amount reached in the first nine months of 2020, despite being strongly influenced by the recognition of a provision to staff costs, to cover headcount adjustment costs, following the current adjustment of the headcount. In addition to the main impacts mentioned, the evolution of the net income of the Group also reflects, albeit on a lower scale, the reduction in net trading income, in equity accounted earnings and in dividends from equity instruments. On the other hand, it should be noted the growth of core income, highlighting net commissions, the lower level of loans impairment and the evolution of other net operating income which were less negative than in the same period of 2020.
It should be noted that despite the extraordinary impact related to the provision for the adjustment of the headcount recognized as staff costs in the activity in Portugal, in the amount of 81.4 million euros, profit before impairments and provisions of the Group reached 854.7 million euros in the first nine months of 2021, standing slightly above (0.6%) the amount obtained in the same period of the previous year. It should be noted that, excluding this provision, considered as a specific item, and also excluding the remaining specific items1in both periods, profit before impairments and provisions of the Group grew 7.4% compared to the first nine months of 2020.
In the activity in Portugal, net income totaled 115.2 million euros till the end of September 2021, showing a 25.3% growth from the 91.9 million euros achieved in the same period of 2020. This evolution was, nevertheless, influenced by the recognition of the above-mentioned provision, in the amount of 81.4 million euros, to cover the costs of the ongoing staff adjustment plan, following the analysis of the needs of the Bank in relation to the existing capacity, also taking into account the adaptation of models and business processes to the new technologies. Although the need for adjustment of the headcount has already been identified under the Mobilising 2018/2021 strategic plan and this adjustment was foreseen for 2020, the emergence of the pandemic associated to COVID-19 and its effects on the economy and life of families led the Bank to postpone its implementation. The good performance of net income in the activity in Portugal, was mainly due to the increase of core income, to the reduction of loans impairment (net of recoveries), and to the positive evolution of net trading income. Although with less expression, other net operating income also were less negative than in the first nine months of 2020. Conversely, the performance of net income in the activity in Portugal was mainly influenced by the increase in other impairment and provisions compared to the first nine months of 2020. It should also be noted that, excluding specific items1, which incorporate the aforementioned provision to cover headcount adjustment costs, following the current adjustment of the headcount, operating costs reflect a 1.4% reduction in the period under review.
1 The specific items referred to totaled 87.6 million euros in the first nine months of 2021, were fully recognised in the activity in Portugal and are mainly related to headcount adjustment costs, including the provision booked as a result of the current headcount adjustment that amounted to 81.4 million euros. In the first nine months of 2020, the specific items of the Group totaled 27.6 million euros, of which 15.8 million euros recognized in the activity in Portugal, associated with headcount adjustment costs and with compensation costs for the temporary adjustment of remuneration of the employees and 11.8 million euros recognized in the international activity, related to costs with the acquisition, merger and integration of Euro Bank S.A.
5/33
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Banco Comercial Português SA published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 17:47:02 UTC.