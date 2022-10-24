Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Banco Comercial Português, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCP   PTBCP0AM0015

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(BCP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  05:25 2022-10-24 am EDT
0.1342 EUR   -0.81%
04:49aPoland's Bank Millennium third-quarter results hit by payment holidays
RE
03:23aBanco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about Bank Millennium (Poland) results in 9M 2022
GL
02:20aBanco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about Bank Millennium -Poland- results in 9M 2022
PU
Poland's Bank Millennium third-quarter results hit by payment holidays

10/24/2022 | 04:49am EDT
Logo of Millennium bank, Polish unit of Portugal's Millennium BCP, is pictured on the bank headquarters in Warsaw

WARSAW (Reuters) - Bank Millennium, part of Portuguese banking group Millennium bcp, on Monday reported a third-quarter net loss of 1.0 billion zlotys ($205.31 million) as the bank counted the costs of loan repayment holidays.

Poland earlier this year introduced measures to allow borrowers hit by rising interest rates to take advantage of so-called payment holidays. These would suspend repayments of up to eight installments, four per year in 2022 and 2023.

Sharp interest rates increases by the central bank to tackle inflation have hit many borrowers in a country where floating-rate mortgages are the norm.

Bank Millennium said the cost of this was estimated at 1.423 billion zlotys ($292.16 million) before tax, and 1.153 billion zlotys after tax.

If excluded, the BM Group would report a net profit of 152 million zlotys, despite incurring high costs related to its foreign currency mortgage loan portfolio (a total of 640 million zlotys before tax) and a few significant one-off items, the bank said.

"These costs were the direct cause of a significant net loss in the third quarter of 2022," it said, referring to the payment holidays.

Millennium estimated that if all eligible borrowers took advantage of the payment holidays, the maximum impact on the group's results would be 1.799 billion zlotys.

Millennium said in the third quarter the actual level of loan holiday use averaged 66% of eligible borrowers, and the numbers in September were higher than in August.

Millennium also said its results were lower due to additional regulatory contributions and the cost of the provisions for the reimbursement of commissions charged on some mortgage loans.

As in previous quarters, the costs related to its foreign currency mortgage portfolio remained high and continued to lower the profitability of the group's core business, the bank said.

"Total provisions for legal risk related to foreign currency mortgage loans in the third quarter amounted to 498 million zlotys," it said.

Millennium also said that excluding all costs related to the mortgage portfolio and the costs of loan holidays, the group would have had a net profit of 743 million zlotys in the third quarter.

($1 = 4.8706 zlotys)

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A. -0.81% 0.1342 Real-time Quote.-3.97%
BANK MILLENNIUM S.A. 0.96% 3.58 Delayed Quote.-56.73%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 687 M 2 635 M 2 635 M
Net income 2022 163 M 160 M 160 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 045 M 2 006 M 2 006 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 15 667
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,14 €
Average target price 0,22 €
Spread / Average Target 61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado Chairman
Pedro Manuel Francisco da Silva Dias Group Compliance Officer
Cidália Maria da Mota Lopes Independent Non-Executive Director
Teófilo Cesar Ferreira da Fonseca Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.-3.97%2 006
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 525
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.44%280 455
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.45%203 113
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.57%170 150
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.30%145 776