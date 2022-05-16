Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Banco Comercial Português, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCP   PTBCP0AM0015

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(BCP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  05/16 11:35:13 am EDT
0.1534 EUR   +0.85%
12:33pPortugal Millennium bcp's quarterly profit doubles, despite losses in Poland
RE
12:15pBanco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2022
GL
05/15Poland's CPI surges 12.4% y/y in April as statistics office revises estimate
AQ
Portugal Millennium bcp's quarterly profit doubles, despite losses in Poland

05/16/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
People walk near a branch of Millennium BCP Bank in downtown Lisbon

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, posted on Monday a 95% rise in first-quarter net profit, driven by robust income at home, despite losses at its Polish subsidiary due to heavy provisions for foreign currency loans.

The bank reported a net consolidated profit of 112.9 million euros ($118 million) in the quarter as earnings at its business in Portugal increased by 29% from a year ago to 107.6 million euros, it said in a statement.

Poland's Bank Millennium, half-owned by Millennium bcp, three weeks ago reported a quarterly loss of 26.4 million euros, after taking provisions of around 108 million euros for legal risks related to its portfolio of foreign currency mortgage loans.

Without these provisions, the Portuguese lender's profit would have totalled about 175 million euros, it said.

In a sign of good operating performance at home and abroad, Millennium bcp's consolidated net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose by 24% to 465 million euros during the first three months of 2022.

($1 = 0.9602 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A. 0.85% 0.1534 Real-time Quote.7.95%
BANK MILLENNIUM S.A. 4.83% 4.728 Delayed Quote.-44.97%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 439 M 2 538 M 2 538 M
Net income 2022 238 M 248 M 248 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,63x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 2 299 M 2 393 M 2 392 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 15 868
Free-Float 48,5%
Managers and Directors
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado Chairman
Pedro Manuel Francisco da Silva Dias Group Compliance Officer
Cidália Maria Mota Lopes Independent Non-Executive Director
José Manuel Alves Elias da Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.7.95%2 393
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.79%349 773
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.95%283 361
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%237 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.11%175 700
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.13%161 621