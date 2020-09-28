Portugal's BCP to focus on growing existing business, not M&A

LISBON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest private bank,
Millennium bcp, is focused on growing its existing
business and not looking at a merger with smaller, loss-making
rival Montepio, its chief executive Miguel Maya said on Monday.
Maya, speaking to reporters at a conference, was asked about
a report in the weekly Expresso on Saturday that said Millennium
bcp was available to merge with Montepio, which is preparing a
major restructuring.
"Millennium bcp's growth strategy in Portugal is through
organic growth", Maya responded.
"This is where I stand firmly, especially in a complex
moment like the one we are living, when protecting the balance
sheet is an absolute priority for us."
Maya said he had made no contact with Finance Minister Joao
Leao about Montepio, "nor are we analysing any (M&A) operation
with Montepio".
Portugal's banking industry is highly concentrated, with the
five largest banks accounting for over 80% of credit and deposit
volumes.
Millennium bcp is about five times larger than Montepio in
terms of assets, credit and deposits. It has 493 branches in
Portugal compared with Montepio's 328.
"As a manager, I have the obligation to look at all (M&A)
operations that can be placed in the market ... (but) as far as
I know there are no such operations in the market," Maya said.
European banks are under pressure to join forces to deal
with rising bad debts due to the COVID-19 pandemic and
record-low interest rates.
Caixabank, for instance, is buying Bankia for 4.3 billion
euros in an all-share deal that will create Spain's biggest
domestic lender.
Millennium bcp's net profit fell 55.3% to 76 million euros
in the first six months of 2020, with a sharp increase in
provisions due to the pandemic, while Montepio made a loss of
about 51 million euros against a profit of 3.6 million a year
earlier.
(
Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Catarina Demony and
Mark Potter)