Banco Comercial Português, S.A.    BCP

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(BCP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Portugal's BCP to focus on growing existing business, not M&A

09/28/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

LISBON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest private bank, Millennium bcp, is focused on growing its existing business and not looking at a merger with smaller, loss-making rival Montepio, its chief executive Miguel Maya said on Monday.

Maya, speaking to reporters at a conference, was asked about a report in the weekly Expresso on Saturday that said Millennium bcp was available to merge with Montepio, which is preparing a major restructuring.

"Millennium bcp's growth strategy in Portugal is through organic growth", Maya responded.

"This is where I stand firmly, especially in a complex moment like the one we are living, when protecting the balance sheet is an absolute priority for us."

Maya said he had made no contact with Finance Minister Joao Leao about Montepio, "nor are we analysing any (M&A) operation with Montepio".

Portugal's banking industry is highly concentrated, with the five largest banks accounting for over 80% of credit and deposit volumes.

Millennium bcp is about five times larger than Montepio in terms of assets, credit and deposits. It has 493 branches in Portugal compared with Montepio's 328.

"As a manager, I have the obligation to look at all (M&A) operations that can be placed in the market ... (but) as far as I know there are no such operations in the market," Maya said.

European banks are under pressure to join forces to deal with rising bad debts due to the COVID-19 pandemic and record-low interest rates.

Caixabank, for instance, is buying Bankia for 4.3 billion euros in an all-share deal that will create Spain's biggest domestic lender.

Millennium bcp's net profit fell 55.3% to 76 million euros in the first six months of 2020, with a sharp increase in provisions due to the pandemic, while Montepio made a loss of about 51 million euros against a profit of 3.6 million a year earlier. ( Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Catarina Demony and Mark Potter)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A. 4.17% 0.0825 Delayed Quote.-60.95%
BANK MILLENNIUM S.A. 1.96% 2.7 End-of-day quote.-53.85%
BANKIA, S.A. 0.99% 1.2765 Delayed Quote.-33.56%
CAIXABANK, S.A. 2.18% 1.895 Delayed Quote.-33.72%
Financials
Sales 2020 2 253 M 2 626 M 2 626 M
Net income 2020 126 M 147 M 147 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,36x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 197 M 1 391 M 1 395 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 17 293
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,13 €
Last Close Price 0,08 €
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 68,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado Chairman
Rui Manuel da Silva Teixeira Executive Director
Miguel de Campos Pereira de Bragança Executive Director
Cidália Maria Mota Lopes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.-60.95%1 391
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.95%284 859
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-32.50%237 908
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.30%203 520
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-24.67%164 360
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.88%134 681
