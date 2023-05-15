Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Banco Comercial Português, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCP   PTBCP0AM0015

BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.

(BCP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:20 2023-05-15 am EDT
0.2164 EUR   +0.51%
01:49pProfit at Portugal's Millennium bcp nearly doubles
RE
12:55pProfit at Portugal's Millennium bcp nearly doubles
RE
12:25pBanco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2023 - Earnings Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Profit at Portugal's Millennium bcp nearly doubles

05/15/2023 | 01:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp said on Monday its first-quarter consolidated net profit rose by 90.5%thanks to interest rate hikes and strict cost controls.

Millennium bcp Chief Executive Miguel Maya said the results were boosted by a "significant increase in the bank's core income due to rising interest rates and expansion in the bank's customer base and strict management of operating costs."

He said there are still uncertainties about economic growth, inflation and when Russia's war against Ukraine will end.

"But I guarantee that we have enormous confidence in the future of the bank because we know the great transformation we have already made, which has started to bear fruit as we expected," he told reporters.

The bank has been cutting non-performing exposure and controlling costs, as well as increasing its customer base and improving profitability.

The bank's consolidated net profit of 215 million euros was up from 112.9 million euros a year earlier, with profit in its domestic business increasing 59% to 170.8 million euros.

Its half-owned Polish subsidiary, Bank Millennium, reported a net profit of 252.1 million zlotys ($61 million) last month versus a 122.3 million zloty loss in the first quarter of 2022, despite 200 million euros in provisions related to legal risks over its portfolio of Swiss francs mortgage loans.

Like other banks, Millennium bcp benefited from interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank and the Polish central bank to control inflation.

Consolidated net interest income (NII), or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 42.9% to 664.6 million euros in 2022.

Its core income, including NII and fees, grew 30.7% to 860 million euros in the quarter.

Millennium bcp said its cost-to-income ratio dropped to 31% in the first quarter compared to 36% a year ago as operating costs edged up 5.3% to 268.5 million euros, a much lower increase than inflation.

The bank gained 4.7% more customers, whose number reached more than 6.5 million.

It reduced non-performing exposures by 28.5% to 1.28 billion euros in March from a year ago.

($1 = 4.1422 zlotys)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Sergio Goncalves


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A. 0.51% 0.2164 Real-time Quote.47.06%
BANK MILLENNIUM S.A. -3.01% 4.7 Delayed Quote.5.81%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 4.16% 79.851 Delayed Quote.7.75%
All news about BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
01:49pProfit at Portugal's Millennium bcp nearly doubles
RE
12:55pProfit at Portugal's Millennium bcp nearly doubles
RE
12:25pBanco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 ..
PU
12:17pBanco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about consolidated earnings in Q1 2023
GL
05/10Amendments of terms
AQ
04/28Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 2 o..
PU
04/28Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 1 o..
PU
04/28Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 5 o..
PU
04/28Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 4 o..
PU
04/28Banco Comercial Português S A : Português, S.A., informs about the proposal under item 6 o..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 120 M 3 392 M 3 392 M
Net income 2023 542 M 589 M 589 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,98x
Yield 2023 5,40%
Capitalization 3 254 M 3 538 M 3 538 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 15 743
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,22 €
Average target price 0,29 €
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro Third Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Manuel da Silva Amado Chairman
Pedro Manuel Francisco da Silva Dias Group Compliance Officer
Cidália Maria da Mota Lopes Independent Non-Executive Director
Fernando da Costa Lima Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS, S.A.47.06%3 534
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%391 879
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.71%240 899
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.21%215 884
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 758
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.03%160 246
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer