Banco da Amazônia S A : 16-08-2022 - Relatório Anual Integrado 2021 - Tradução Inglês

I am pleased to present our First "Integrated Annual Report on Management and Sustainability". This Integrated Report is part of the Institution's accountability for 2021 and consolidates BASA's annual management cycle. It is a commitment that we make public with transparency and integrity, as the duty to contribute to sustainable development is part of Banco da Amazônia's corporate mission.

Growth of

177.8% Net Profit

compared to 2020

In 2021, we recorded a solid evolution of key performance indicators.

We presented a Record Net Income of R$ 737.8 Million, growth of 177.8% compared to last year.

The result is the result of work put into practice over the last few years, which includes greater control over the granting of credit, improvement in the quality of the portfolio, and optimization and reduction of administrative and operating costs.

We know that a diverse and inclusive workforce is not just a business imperative, it's also a competitive edge. To this end, we created the "Awakening" program to value diversity to promote a culture of inclusion in the institution. The Program provides for the training of employees with availability of courses; encouraging female careers; internal reporting channels and investigative bodies.

We continue to invest heavily in technology, with continuous improvement of digital channels to better meet the needs of our customers.

"For 2022, we reinforce our commitment to growth at historic levels as has been happening in the last 3 years."