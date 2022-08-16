Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco da Amazônia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAZA3   BRBAZAACNOR0

BANCO DA AMAZÔNIA S.A.

(BAZA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
49.98 BRL   +10.55%
Banco da Amazônia S A : 16-08-2022 - Relatório Anual Integrado 2021 - Tradução Inglês

08/16/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
Annual Integrated

Report and

Sustainability 2021

Economic | Environmental | Social |Governance

Belém-Pará

April/2022

Summary

President's Message

About the Report

Who we are

Governance, Strategy and Performance

Capital Performance

Commitment to Sustainability and Advance in ESG

Risk Management and Internal Controls

Budget, Financial and Accounting Results

GRI Content Summary

Annex 1 List of Partnering Entities

PRESIDENT'S MESSAGE

GRI 102-14

Valdecir Tose - President

I am pleased to present our First "Integrated Annual Report on Management and Sustainability". This Integrated Report is part of the Institution's accountability for 2021 and consolidates BASA's annual management cycle. It is a commitment that we make public with transparency and integrity, as the duty to contribute to sustainable development is part of Banco da Amazônia's corporate mission.

Growth of

177.8% Net Profit

compared to 2020

In 2021, we recorded a solid evolution of key performance indicators.

We presented a Record Net Income of R$ 737.8 Million, growth of 177.8% compared to last year.

The result is the result of work put into practice over the last few years, which includes greater control over the granting of credit, improvement in the quality of the portfolio, and optimization and reduction of administrative and operating costs.

We know that a diverse and inclusive workforce is not just a business imperative, it's also a competitive edge. To this end, we created the "Awakening" program to value diversity to promote a culture of inclusion in the institution. The Program provides for the training of employees with availability of courses; encouraging female careers; internal reporting channels and investigative bodies.

We continue to invest heavily in technology, with continuous improvement of digital channels to better meet the needs of our customers.

"For 2022, we reinforce our commitment to growth at historic levels as has been happening in the last 3 years."

Page | 03

Contribute to Development Sustainable is part of the corporative mission of Banco da Amazônia."

To our 2,818 employees, we provide and invest in courses and training aimed at professional development.

In 2021, we accounted for 145,201 hours of training on various topics, through our EAD (Distance Learning) platform,

In the region's productive dynamics, we invested R$ 13.1 Billion in financial funds, contributing to the improvement of regional socioeconomic indicators.

From the perspective of Sustainability, we have advanced in actions related to our ESG Agenda (Environmental, Social and Governance), the focal theme of BASA's operating strategy, focusing on activities that generate social, environmental and economic benefits for society. Thus, we have advanced in the granting of green financing, we have expanded our institutional partnerships in favor of the sustainable development of the Amazon, which depends on the articulation of various public and private entities, with Basa being the prominent interlocutor in these initiatives.

Finally, I would like to thank Basa employees, our customers and society, whose contributions have enabled the progress we describe in this report.

Have a good time reading!

#Together we can do wonders

About the Report

Preparation Base

Fundamental concepts

Materiality

2 ABOUT THE REPORT

GRI 102-48|102-49|102-50|102-51|102-52|102-53|102-54

We present the Management Report of Banco da Amazônia for 2021, containing the Institution's main actions and initiatives, as well as the results achieved in the period. For the preparation of this Report, the guidelines contained in the Normative Decision - TCU No. 187 and 188/2020 were observed.

2.1 Preparation Base

For this year, we report our financial and non-financial results, including advances in environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects.

The structuring of the content follows the themes considered most relevant by our stakeholders, mapped in a new materiality process that we conducted during 2021.

"This report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI standards - Global Reporting Initiative: Essential option", and the guidelines of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). The Report is annual and the last one was published in 2021 (base year 2020). The topics covered are presented in the GRI summary.

2.2 Fundamental concepts

The indicators reported address BASA's management in the period from January 1 to December 31, 2021, and cover the entire service network in the Region: bank branches, superintendencies, credit centers, registration center and administrative units.

The content of this report was verified by an independent audit, in order to ensure compliance with the indicators protocols and the mandatory reporting of at least one indicator per topic considered material for the Bank.

For more information about the Report, access:

gplan954@bancoamazoniacombr.onmicrosoft.com

+55 (91) 4008-3888/3512

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco da Amazônia SA published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 20:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
