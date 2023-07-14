ANNUAL LETTER OF

In compliance with the provisions of Art. 8, items I and VIII, of Law No. 13,303 of June 30, 2016, the Board of Directors hereby undersigns this Annual Letter of Public Policies and Corporate Governance for the fiscal year 2022.

1.OVERALL IDENTIFICATION

Identification

CNPJ (Corporate Tax Registry) No.: 04.902.979/0001-44 NIRE (Company Registration): 1500005132 Headquarters: Belém/Pará. Type of state-owned company: Joint Stock

Company.

Controlling

shareholder:

Federal

Government.

Corporate type: Public limited corporation.

Capital Structure: open

Sector of activity: financial

Investor Relations Officer

Fábio Yassuda Maeda

Phone number: +55 (91) 4008-3535e-mail: fabio.maeda@bancoamazonia.com.br

Independent auditors for the reference year

KPMG Auditores Independentes

Anderson Luiz de Menezes (Accountant) Phone number: +55 (31) 2128-5700

e-mail: almenezes@kpmg.com.br

Board of Directors subscribing to the Annual Letter of Public Policies and Corporate Governance

Andrea Maria Ramos Leonel

CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registry) No.:104.434.358-39

Valdecir José de Souza Tose CPF: 560.192.542-91

Antônio Carlos Villela Sequeira CPF:667.498.597-04

Maria Abadia da Silva Alves CPF: 966.722.346-91

Inálio Vieira Cruz CPF: 283.425.852-04 Lauro Arcângelo Zanol CPF: 198.625.390-20

Publication date: 5/30/2023

2. PUBLIC POLICIES

2. 1. Public interest underlying business activities

Banco da Amazônia S/A, a federal public financial institution established in 1942, is constituted as a publicly-held joint stock corporation, under the control of the Federal Government.

Law 5,122/1966, in its Article 1, provides for the transformation of Banco de Crédito da Amazônia into Banco da Amazônia S.A. Pursuant to Art. 1 of this law, Banco de Crédito da Amazônia S.A., a public financial institution (under the terms of Art. 22 of Law No. 4,595/1964), was renamed Banco da Amazônia S.A. Among its activities (corporate objectives) provided for by law and in Chapter 1, Article 4 of its Articles of Incorporation, are:

Implementing the

Performing the

Federal

Government's policy

duties of a

in the Amazon region

financial agent for

regarding credit for

federal

social economic

development

development

agencies.

Providing

services and

conducting all

operations

inherent to

banking

activities

2.2. Public policies

The execution of public funding (lending) is done annually through financing programs that follow the general guidelines and directives of the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) and by the sectoral and spatial priorities defined by the Superintendency of Development for the Amazon (SUDAM), in concordance with the Regional Development Plan (PNDR). These programs are carried out in an extensive and challenging territorial area made up of the nine states of the Brazil's Legal Amazon (Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Pará, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins). These are regions where the private sector has no economic interest in granting credit, illustrating the need for the Bank to rectify this gap in the market.

2.3. Targets related to developing activities that address public policy objectives

Based on the expected availability for contracting credit operations in 2023 from the FNO (acronym in Portuguese for Constitutional Fund for Northern Brazil), and others funds such as BNDES, CPR, LCA and ROB, through estimates made considering the potential and investment opportunities obtained from institutional partners, government agencies and other institutions, as well as the historical distribution of investments and the expectation of demand for loans in the region, the spatial matrix of the distribution of our resources was set with the purpose of boosting the regional economy and maximizing the results of lending.

DISTRIBUTION BY SIZE OF BENEFICIARY

SIZE

R$ Millions

%

Individual, Micro and Small

5,478.85

51% Minimum

Microentrepreneur

Medium and Large

5,263.99

49% Maximum

Total

10,742.85

100%

FORECAST OF APPLICATION BY STATE

State/Allocation

R$ Millions

Acre

501.35

Amapá

501.35

Amazonas

902.42

Pará

3,058.21

Rondônia

2,203.92

Roraima

501.35

Tocantins

2,356.33

Subtotal

10,024.93

FIES

2,01

BNDES

50.00

, LCA and ROB

665.91

l

10,742.85

A BANK THAT UNDERSTANDS THE NEEDS OF OUR REGION

