CONTENTS
1.OVERALL IDENTIFICATION
2.PUBLIC POLICIES
2.1 Public interest underlying business activities
2.2. Public Policies
2.3. Targets related to developing activities that
address public policy objectives
2.4. Resources for the funding of public policies
2.5. Economic and financial impacts of
implementing public policies
2.6. Administrator's Comments
2.7. Other relevant information on the objectives
of public policies
3. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
3.1. Activities developed
3.2. Internal control structure and risk
management
3.3. Risk factor
3.4. Economic-financial data and comments on
performance
3.5. Corporate governance policies and practices
Description of the management's composition and remuneration
composition and remuneration
3.7. ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance)
agenda
ANNUAL LETTER OF PUBLIC POLICIES AND
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
In compliance with the provisions of Art. 8, items I and VIII, of Law No. 13,303 of June 30, 2016, the Board of Directors hereby undersigns this Annual Letter of Public Policies and Corporate Governance for the fiscal year 2022.
1.OVERALL IDENTIFICATION
Identification
CNPJ (Corporate Tax Registry) No.: 04.902.979/0001-44 NIRE (Company Registration): 1500005132 Headquarters: Belém/Pará. Type of state-owned company: Joint Stock
Company.
Controlling
shareholder:
Federal
Government.
Corporate type: Public limited corporation.
Capital Structure: open
Sector of activity: financial
Investor Relations Officer
Fábio Yassuda Maeda
Phone number: +55 (91) 4008-3535e-mail: fabio.maeda@bancoamazonia.com.br
Independent auditors for the reference year
KPMG Auditores Independentes
Anderson Luiz de Menezes (Accountant) Phone number: +55 (31) 2128-5700
e-mail: almenezes@kpmg.com.br
Board of Directors subscribing to the Annual Letter of Public Policies and Corporate Governance
Andrea Maria Ramos Leonel
CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registry) No.:104.434.358-39
Valdecir José de Souza Tose CPF: 560.192.542-91
Antônio Carlos Villela Sequeira CPF:667.498.597-04
Maria Abadia da Silva Alves CPF: 966.722.346-91
Inálio Vieira Cruz CPF: 283.425.852-04 Lauro Arcângelo Zanol CPF: 198.625.390-20
Publication date: 5/30/2023
2. PUBLIC POLICIES
2. 1. Public interest underlying business activities
Banco da Amazônia S/A, a federal public financial institution established in 1942, is constituted as a publicly-held joint stock corporation, under the control of the Federal Government.
Law 5,122/1966, in its Article 1, provides for the transformation of Banco de Crédito da Amazônia into Banco da Amazônia S.A. Pursuant to Art. 1 of this law, Banco de Crédito da Amazônia S.A., a public financial institution (under the terms of Art. 22 of Law No. 4,595/1964), was renamed Banco da Amazônia S.A. Among its activities (corporate objectives) provided for by law and in Chapter 1, Article 4 of its Articles of Incorporation, are:
Implementing the
Performing the
Federal
Government's policy
duties of a
in the Amazon region
financial agent for
regarding credit for
federal
social economic
development
development
agencies.
Providing
services and
conducting all
operations
inherent to
banking
activities
2.2. Public policies
The execution of public funding (lending) is done annually through financing programs that follow the general guidelines and directives of the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) and by the sectoral and spatial priorities defined by the Superintendency of Development for the Amazon (SUDAM), in concordance with the Regional Development Plan (PNDR). These programs are carried out in an extensive and challenging territorial area made up of the nine states of the Brazil's Legal Amazon (Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Pará, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins). These are regions where the private sector has no economic interest in granting credit, illustrating the need for the Bank to rectify this gap in the market.
2.3. Targets related to developing activities that address public policy objectives
Based on the expected availability for contracting credit operations in 2023 from the FNO (acronym in Portuguese for Constitutional Fund for Northern Brazil), and others funds such as BNDES, CPR, LCA and ROB, through estimates made considering the potential and investment opportunities obtained from institutional partners, government agencies and other institutions, as well as the historical distribution of investments and the expectation of demand for loans in the region, the spatial matrix of the distribution of our resources was set with the purpose of boosting the regional economy and maximizing the results of lending.
DISTRIBUTION BY SIZE OF BENEFICIARY
SIZE
R$ Millions
%
Individual, Micro and Small
5,478.85
51% Minimum
Microentrepreneur
Medium and Large
5,263.99
49% Maximum
Total
10,742.85
100%
FORECAST OF APPLICATION BY STATE
State/Allocation
R$ Millions
Acre
501.35
Amapá
501.35
Amazonas
902.42
Pará
3,058.21
Rondônia
2,203.92
Roraima
501.35
Tocantins
2,356.33
Subtotal
10,024.93
FIES
2,01
BNDES
50.00
, LCA and ROB
665.91
l
10,742.85
