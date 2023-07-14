In compliance with the provisions of Art. 8, items I and VIII, of Law No. 13,303 of June 30, 2016, the Board of Directors hereby undersigns this Annual Letter of Public Policies and Corporate Governance for the fiscal year 2022.

2. PUBLIC POLICIES

2. 1. Public interest underlying business activities

Banco da Amazônia S/A, a federal public financial institution established in 1942, is constituted as a publicly-held joint stock corporation, under the control of the Federal Government.

Law 5,122/1966, in its Article 1, provides for the transformation of Banco de Crédito da Amazônia into Banco da Amazônia S.A. Pursuant to Art. 1 of this law, Banco de Crédito da Amazônia S.A., a public financial institution (under the terms of Art. 22 of Law No. 4,595/1964), was renamed Banco da Amazônia S.A. Among its activities (corporate objectives) provided for by law and in Chapter 1, Article 4 of its Articles of Incorporation, are: