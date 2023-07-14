CONTENTS
- Message from the CEO
- About this Report
- Materiality
- Material Topics
ORGANIZATIONAL OVERVIEW AND EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT
ABOUT US 10.Institutional Profile
- What We Offer
- How We Communicate
- Shareholding Composition
- Public Policies
- External Environment
GOVERNANCE, STRATEGY AND MANAGEMENT PERFORMANCE
- Recognition
- Ethical Conduct 20.GOVERNANCE
- Governance Structure
- STRATEGY
- Value Creation
- Business Model
- Strategic Map
- MANAGEMENT PERFORMANCEGENERATING VALUE
- HUMAN CAPITAL
- People Management
- Profile of Employees
- Valuing Employees
35.
Occupational Health and Safety
SUSTAINABLE MANAGEMENT
39. SHARE CAPITAL AND RELATIONSHIPS
56.
Strategy
39. Customer Satisfaction
57.
Recognition
40.
Supplier Management
58.
Science and Technology for
40.
Shareholder and Investors
Sustainability
40.
Institutional Political Relations
60. Sustainable Development
40.
Communication Channels
RISK MANAGEMENT & INTERNAL
40.
Interaction with the Community
CONTROLS
41. Membership Associations
66.
Risk Management
44.
Generation of Employment and Income
66.
Risks and Opportunities
45. MANUFACTURED CAPITAL
67.
Internal Controls
45. Asset Management
BUDGETARY, FINANCIAL AND
45. Expense Management
ACCOUNTING RESULTS
45. Cost Management
69.
FINANCIAL CAPITAL
46.
Physical Structure
69.
Financial Economic Management
47. Business Branch
70.
Distribution of Added Value (DAV)
48. Socio-Environmental Risk in Credit
71. Result of Financial Intermediation
49. NATURAL CAPITAL
72. Summary of GRI Content
49.
Environmental Management
77. Auditor's Independent Assurance
49.
Natural Resources and Eco-Efficiency
Report
49.
Energy Consumption
79. Credits
- Material Consumption
- INTELLECTUAL CAPITAL
- Research and Development
- Education and Training
- Information Technology
- Corporative Security
MESSAGE from the CEO
GRI 2.22
I am very pleased to present the "2022 Annual Management and Sustainability Report of Banco da Amazônia (BASA)," a document that illustrates this institution's commitment to governance, sustainability, solid results and, above all, to strengthening this land that is so very precious to us - the Amazon.
In a year filled with economic, political and social challenges, BASA exhibited its ability to adapt and innovate, offering financial solutions tailored to the needs of customers, institutional partners and the overall community. The institution was involved in supporting the productive sectors, especially financing for micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, segments that generate employment and income in the Amazon region. It also saw its social impact expanded through the implementation of emergency credit programs through PRONAMPE (the National Program for the Support of Micro and Small Businesses) to assist in the development and strengthening of small businesses.
In addition, the bank's commitment to sustainability was reinforced through progress made on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria both strategically and in risk management. Some highlights included measures to increase energy efficiency and material resources (such as the expressive reduction in paper printing, helping to mitigate the organization's carbon footprint), initiatives to respect diversity and inclusion, effective actions to combat digital fraud, and ongoing practices aimed at transparency and ethics in relationships.
The initiatives reflect a robust and expanding financial performance. For the third consecutive year, the Bank posted record profits, reaching a mark of R$ 1.1 billion in 2022, 52.1% higher than earnings in the previous year. Shareholders' equity topped R$ 4.8 billion, an increase of 64.4% compared to 2021.
These numbers are largely a product of the 2,867 talented individuals that make up Banco da Amazônia. Far more than simply an implementer of public policies, BASA is a bank that turns dreams into profitable businesses, transforms realities and helps men and women improve their lives and their livelihood in the Amazon.
This creation of value is what drives the bank to be bigger, better and more sustainable each year, justifying the effort that employees, shareholders and the governing body have exerted throughout 2022.
But it doesn't stop there. In 2023, BASA will continue its mission to be an innovative, efficient and sustainable bank. It will remain strong in reducing regional inequalities. There are over eight decades of hard work, courage and faith in the strength that comes from the Amazon!
Over these following pages, you're invited to take a look at just a few of our Bank's achievements, innovations and evolutions!
Page - 02
We are proud of our legacy and confident in the future we desire. We will continue working responsibly and expertly to fulfill our vision of being the leading development bank in the Amazon
- an innovator with engaged employees and solid results.
Valdecir Tose, CEO of
Banco da Amazônia
Page 03
ABOUT THIS REPORT GRI 2.3
An integrated report is a reporting format that is designed to demonstrate the transparency and connectivity of information with a strategic focus and on Stakeholders, and how the organization has generated value over time, as a transparency requirement established by Law No.13,303/2016 (Law of State Owned Companies), observing the guidelines contained in TCU Normative Decision No. 187 and 188/2020 and the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).
BASIS OF PREPARATION
For 2022, we report our financial and non-financial performance, including progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects. The structuring of the content follows the issues considered most relevant by our stakeholders, mapped in a new materiality process that we conducted during 2021. For this report, we have produced it "based on" the GRI - Global Reporting Initiative standards. This Report is annual, and the last one was published in May 2022 (reference year 2021). The topics covered are presented in the GRI content summary.
FUNDAMENTAL CONCEPTS
The reported indicators cover BASA's management from January 1 to December 31, 2022, the same period as the financial statements, and the institutions in this report are the same as those in the financial statements. The entire service network in the Region - branches, superintendencies, credit bureaus, registration center and administrative units - are addressed in this report.
For more information about the Report, see:
gplan954@basacombr.onmicrosoft.com
+55 (91) 4008-3888/3512
The content of this report was verified by an independent audit in order to ensure compliance with the protocols of the indicators and the obligation to report at least one indicator per topic considered material to the Bank.
MATERIALITY
GRI 2.4; 2.23; 2.29
In 2021, we reviewed our materiality and the themes identified were the result of a process to identify, evaluate and prioritize relevant issues that could have an impact on our creation of value over the short, medium and long term. There was no change in our materiality matrix in 2022, with the same material topics remaining as the previous year.
Four stakeholder groups were defined to build this engagement: authorities, employees, customers and suppliers, with the purpose of integrating this group so that they can influence the institution's strategic initiatives.
Page 04
Banco da Amazônia adheres to the guidelines and targets established by the SDGs, with a view to encourage sustainable practices in rural and urban enterprises of all sizes, in the routine activities of its employees and in relationships with suppliers and society.
IDENTIFICATION METHOD
EVALUATION VALIDATION PRIORITIZATION
By integrating the SDGs into the institution's activities, we align our internal policies with the demands currently required by society, in addition to building value that
Survey of internal
Survey of stakeholder
perception via:
documents;
application of online
Survey/interview with
questionnaires;
people from priority
interviews with
sectors;
executives from the
Mapping of stakeholders.
institution.
The data was evaluated and systematized in order to build the Materiality Matrix.
Discussion of the
Materiality Matrix with
The material topics were
senior management;
defined based on
Identification of the risks
objective prioritization
and opportunities from
criteria and approved
the prioritized material
internally.
topics.
creates a positive impact on contributing to the achievement of the SDGs.
