MESSAGE from the CEO

GRI 2.22

I am very pleased to present the "2022 Annual Management and Sustainability Report of Banco da Amazônia (BASA)," a document that illustrates this institution's commitment to governance, sustainability, solid results and, above all, to strengthening this land that is so very precious to us - the Amazon.

In a year filled with economic, political and social challenges, BASA exhibited its ability to adapt and innovate, offering financial solutions tailored to the needs of customers, institutional partners and the overall community. The institution was involved in supporting the productive sectors, especially financing for micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, segments that generate employment and income in the Amazon region. It also saw its social impact expanded through the implementation of emergency credit programs through PRONAMPE (the National Program for the Support of Micro and Small Businesses) to assist in the development and strengthening of small businesses.

In addition, the bank's commitment to sustainability was reinforced through progress made on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria both strategically and in risk management. Some highlights included measures to increase energy efficiency and material resources (such as the expressive reduction in paper printing, helping to mitigate the organization's carbon footprint), initiatives to respect diversity and inclusion, effective actions to combat digital fraud, and ongoing practices aimed at transparency and ethics in relationships.