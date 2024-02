Banco Davivienda SA is a Colombia-based banking institution. The Bank's products and services include savings and current accounts, consumer and commercial loans, credit and debit cards, mortgages, fixed-term deposits, portfolio management, foreign trade financing and a variety of insurance policies, as well as other banking operations to individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2012, the Bank operated a network of 572 branch offices located nationwide and one in the United States. It also owned such subsidiaries as Fiduciaria Davivienda SA, Dadivalores SA, Bancafe Panama SA and Fiduciaria Cafetera SA, among others. In addition, Grupo Empresarial Bolivar was the Company's major shareholder.

Sector Banks