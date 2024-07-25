BOGOTA, July 25 (Reuters) - Colombia's Banco de Bogota , the country's second largest bank by assets, on Thursday placed ordinary bonds worth 500 billion pesos ($123.5 million), on the local market, in an oversubscribed offer, the financial regulator said in a statement.

The bond placing saw more than double the demand that was issued.

The bank, controlled by business magnate Luis Carlos Sarmiento, issued paper with a term of 10 quarters at a fixed rate of 10.45%, as well as paper for 16 quarters at a yield of 10.38%.

The bank's bond offer saw demand for 1.14 trillion pesos, the statement said.

The offer forms part of a global issue worth 5 trillion pesos.

($1 = 4,047.66 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Leslie Adler)