  Homepage
  Equities
  Colombia
  Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  Banco de Bogotá S.A.
  News
  Summary
    BOGOTA   COB01PA00030

BANCO DE BOGOTÁ S.A.

(BOGOTA)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  -  2023-03-16
31500.00 COP   +5.85%
05:53pIDB Invest, Banco de Bogota announce $230 million sustainability bond
RE
03/16Transcript : Banco de Bogotá S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2023
CI
2022Fitch Affirms Banco De Bogota and Grupo Aval; Outlook Stable
AQ
IDB Invest, Banco de Bogota announce $230 million sustainability bond

03/17/2023 | 05:53pm EDT
People walk in front of the Banco de Bogota, belonging to Grupo Aval, in Bogota

(Reuters) - The private investment arm of the Inter-American Development Bank's parent group on Friday announced alongside Colombia's Banco de Bogota the issue of a sustainability bond worth $230 million funding social and climate projects.

Following a presentation at an annual banking meeting in Panama, the private investment arm known as IDB Invest said the bonds will be issued on the international market by Banco de Bogota with a term of up to 10 years.

"The issuance of this type of bond will serve as a basis and example for the development of the capital market for this type of instrument in Latin America and the Caribbean," said IDB Invest's Chief Investment Officer Gema Sacristan in a statement.

Sustainability bonds are a form of debt instrument in which the proceeds are used to finance or re-finance a combination of both green and social projects.

Banco de Bogota will use the funds to finance a portfolio of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises led and owned by women, it added, as well as low-income and priority housing.

The Washington-based Inter-American Development Bank, along with its subsidiaries, is among the top providers of development finance in Latin America.

IDB Invest said the funds generated by the new sustainability bond will also be used to pay for green buildings, renewable energy, energy efficiency projects, circular economy and sustainable agriculture.

The firm said it will subscribe for $80 million, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will participate with $75 million, FinDev Canada with $50 million and $25 million from a pair of funds managed by Finance in Motion (FiM).

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO DE BOGOTÁ S.A. 5.85% 31500 End-of-day quote.-14.86%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA -1.24% 243.09486 Real-time Quote.-15.32%
Financials
Sales 2022 6 104 B 1 262 M 1 262 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 11,2%
Capitalization 10 572 B 2 186 M 2 186 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 32 065
Free-Float 6,46%
Chart BANCO DE BOGOTÁ S.A.
Banco de Bogotá S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANCO DE BOGOTÁ S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29 760,00 COP
Average target price 53 000,00 COP
Spread / Average Target 78,1%
Managers and Directors
Alejandro Augusto Figueroa Jaramillo Executive Vice President & Vice President-Finance
Germán Salazar Castro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutiérrez Chairman
Jaime Gamboa Rodríguez Chief Operating & Information Officer
Oscar Bernal Quintero Director-National Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DE BOGOTÁ S.A.-19.57%2 171
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.50%384 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.53%231 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%223 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 613
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.82%148 440