Attached is an English translation of a letter filed by Banco de Chile with the Chilean Financial Market Commission and local stock exchanges, informing as Material Information that Banco de Chile placed certain bonds in the local market.
Santiago, June 4, 2024
Mrs.
Solange Berstein Jáuregui
President
Financial Market Commission
Present
Mrs. President:
Pursuant to Articles 9 and 10 of Law No. 18,045, Chapter No. 18-10 of the Restated Regulations for Banks issued by the Financial Market Commission ("CMF") and General Rule ("NCG") No. 30 of the CMF, as amended by NCG No. 486 of the CMF, duly authorized for this purpose, I inform you the following as Material Information regarding this institution:
Today, June 4, 2024, it was carried out the placement in the local market of senior, dematerialized and bearer bonds issued by Banco de Chile.
The specific conditions of this placement were the following:
·
Serie HX Bonds, registered in the CMF's Securities Registry under the Automatic Registry procedure, registration number 20240002 of April 5, 2024, for a total amount of Chilean UF (CLF) 1,000,000, with a maturity date of December 1, 2044, and an average placement rate of 3.55%.
Sincerely,
Sergio Karlezi Aboitiz
Treasury Division Manager
