For the month of June, 2024

BANK OF CHILE

Ahumada 251

Santiago, Chile

BANCO DE CHILE

Attached is an English translation of a letter filed by Banco de Chile with the Chilean Financial Market Commission and local stock exchanges, informing as Material Information that Banco de Chile placed certain bonds in the local market.

Santiago, June 12, 2024

Solange Berstein Jáuregui

President

Financial Market Commission

Pursuant to Articles 9 and 10 of Law No. 18,045, Chapter No. 18-10 of the Restated Regulations for Banks issued by the Financial Market Commission ("CMF") and General Rule ("NCG") No. 30 of the CMF, as amended by NCG No. 486 of the CMF, duly authorized for this purpose, I inform you the following as Material Information regarding this institution:

Today, June 12, 2024, it was carried out the placement in the local market of senior, dematerialized and bearer bonds issued by Banco de Chile.

The specific conditions of this placement were the following:

· Serie FB Bonds, registered in the CMF's Securities Registry under number 11/2022, for a total amount of Chilean UF (CLF) 590,000, with a maturity date of April 1, 2029, and an average placement rate of 3.35%.

Sergio Karlezi Aboitiz

Treasury Division Manager



