Banco de Chile : Annual financial and audit reports - Banco de Chile's financial statements for the 4Q21 and FY2021
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
BANCO DE CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Free translation of Consolidated Financial Statements originally issued in Spanish)
INDEX
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Consolidated Statements of Income
Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income IV. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
VI. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
MCh$
= Millions of Chilean pesos
ThUS$
= Thousands of U.S. dollars
UF or CLF
=
Unidad de Fomento
(The UF is an inflation-indexed, Chilean peso
denominated monetary unit set daily in advance on
the basis of the previous month's inflation rate).
Ch$ or CLP
=
Chilean pesos
US$ or USD
=
U.S. dollar
JPY
=
Japanese yen
EUR
=
Euro
HKD
=
Hong Kong dollar
CHF
=
Swiss Franc
PEN
=
Peruvian sol
AUD
=
Australian dollar
NOK
=
Norwegian krone
IFRS
= International Financial Reporting Standards
IAS
=
International Accounting Standards
RAN
= Actualized Standards Compilation
of the Chilean
Commission for Financial Market ("CMF")
IFRIC
=
International Financial Reporting
Interpretations
Committee
SIC
=
Standards Interpretation Committee
BANCO DE CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES
INDEX
Page
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.....................................................................................................
5
Consolidated Statements of Income ....................................................................................................................
6
Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income ................................................................................
7
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ....................................................................................................
8
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .............................................................................................................
9
1.
Company information: ..............................................................................................................................
11
2.
Summary of Significant Accounting Principles: ......................................................................................
12
3.
New Accounting Pronouncements:...........................................................................................................
55
4.
Changes in Accounting Policies and Disclosures: ....................................................................................
67
5.
Relevant Events: .......................................................................................................................................
68
6.
Business Segments: ..................................................................................................................................
71
7.
Cash and Cash Equivalents:......................................................................................................................
74
8.
Financial Assets Held-for-trading:............................................................................................................
75
9.
Investments under resale agreements and obligations under repurchase agreements: ..............................
76
10.
Derivative Instruments and Accounting Hedges: .....................................................................................
78
11.
Loans and Advances to Banks, net: ..........................................................................................................
84
12.
Loans to Customers, net: ..........................................................................................................................
85
13.
Investment Securities:...............................................................................................................................
92
14.
Investments in Other Companies: .............................................................................................................
94
15.
Intangible Assets:......................................................................................................................................
97
16.
Fixed assets, leased assets and lease liabilities: ........................................................................................
99
17.
Current Taxes and Deferred Taxes: ........................................................................................................
104
18.
Other Assets:...........................................................................................................................................
109
19.
Current Accounts and Other Demand Deposits: .....................................................................................
110
20.
Savings Accounts and Time Deposits: ...................................................................................................
110
21.
Borrowings from Financial Institutions: .................................................................................................
111
22.
Debt Issued: ............................................................................................................................................
112
23.
Other Financial Obligations:...................................................................................................................
115
24.
Provisions: ..............................................................................................................................................
115
25.
Other Liabilities: .....................................................................................................................................
119
26.
Contingencies and Commitments: ..........................................................................................................
120
27.
Equity: ....................................................................................................................................................
126
28.
Interest Revenue and Expenses: .............................................................................................................
131
29.
Income and Expenses from Fees and Commissions: ..............................................................................
133
30.
Net Financial Operating Income:............................................................................................................
134
31.
Foreign Exchange Transactions, Net: .....................................................................................................
134
32.
Provisions for Loan Losses:....................................................................................................................
135
33.
Personnel Expenses: ...............................................................................................................................
136
34.
Administrative Expenses: .......................................................................................................................
137
35.
Depreciation, Amortization and Impairment: .........................................................................................
138
36.
Other Operating Income: ........................................................................................................................
139
37.
Other Operating Expenses: .....................................................................................................................
140
38.
Related Party Transactions: ....................................................................................................................
141
39.
Fair Value of Financial Assets and Liabilities: .......................................................................................
146
40.
Maturity of Assets and Liabilities:..........................................................................................................
159
41.
Risk Management: ..................................................................................................................................
161
42.
Subsequent Events: .................................................................................................................................
197
Consolidated Financial Statements
BANCO DE CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES
As of December 31, 2021 and 2020
BANCO DE CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
For the years ended December 31,
(Free translation of Consolidated Financial Statements originally issued in Spanish)
(Expressed in million of Chilean pesos )
Notes
2021
2020
MCh$
MCh$
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
7
3,713,734
2,560,216
Transactions in the course of collection
7
576,457
582,308
Financial assets held-for-trading
8
3,876,695
4,666,156
Investment under resale agreements
9
64,365
76,407
Derivative instruments
10
2,983,298
2,618,004
Loans and advances to banks
11
1,529,313
2,938,991
Loans to customers, net
12
33,537,758
30,190,058
Financial assets available-for-sale
13
3,054,809
1,060,523
Financial assets held-to-maturity
13
782,529
-
Investments in other companies
14
49,168
44,649
Intangible assets
15
72,532
60,701
Property and equipment
16
222,320
217,928
Leased assets
16
100,188
118,829
Current tax assets
17
846
22,949
Deferred tax assets
17
439,194
357,945
Other assets
18
699,233
579,467
TOTAL ASSETS
51,702,439
46,095,131
LIABILITIES
Current accounts and other demand deposits
19
18,542,791
15,167,229
Transactions in the course of payment
7
460,490
1,302,000
Obligations under repurchase agreements
9
95,009
288,917
Savings accounts and time deposits
20
9,140,006
8,899,541
Derivative instruments
10
2,773,199
2,841,756
Borrowings from financial institutions
21
4,861,865
3,669,753
Debt issued
22
9,478,905
8,593,595
Other financial obligations
23
274,618
191,713
Lease liabilities
16
95,670
115,017
Current tax liabilities
17
113,129
311
Deferred tax liabilities
17
-
-
Provisions
24
1,048,013
733,911
Other liabilities
25
595,730
565,120
TOTAL LIABILITIES
47,479,425
42,368,863
EQUITY
27
Attributable to Bank's Owners:
Capital
2,418,833
2,418,833
Reserves
703,604
703,206
Other comprehensive income
(23,927)
(51,250)
Retained earnings:
Retained earnings from previous years
655,478
412,641
Income for the year
792,922
463,108
Less:
Provision for minimum dividends
(323,897)
(220,271)
Subtotal
4,223,013
3,726,267
Non-controlling interests
1
1
TOTAL EQUITY
4,223,014
3,726,268
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
51,702,439
46,095,131
The accompanying notes 1 to 42 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
