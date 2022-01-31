Banco de Chile : Annual financial and audit reports - Banco de Chile's financial statements for the 4Q21 and FY2021

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

BANCO DE CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES (Free translation of Consolidated Financial Statements originally issued in Spanish) INDEX Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Consolidated Statements of Income Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income IV. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows VI. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements MCh$ = Millions of Chilean pesos ThUS$ = Thousands of U.S. dollars UF or CLF = Unidad de Fomento (The UF is an inflation-indexed, Chilean peso denominated monetary unit set daily in advance on the basis of the previous month's inflation rate). Ch$ or CLP = Chilean pesos US$ or USD = U.S. dollar JPY = Japanese yen EUR = Euro HKD = Hong Kong dollar CHF = Swiss Franc PEN = Peruvian sol AUD = Australian dollar NOK = Norwegian krone IFRS = International Financial Reporting Standards IAS = International Accounting Standards RAN = Actualized Standards Compilation of the Chilean Commission for Financial Market ("CMF") IFRIC = International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee SIC = Standards Interpretation Committee

BANCO DE CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES INDEX Page Consolidated Statement of Financial Position..................................................................................................... 5 Consolidated Statements of Income .................................................................................................................... 6 Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income ................................................................................ 7 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity .................................................................................................... 8 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ............................................................................................................. 9 1. Company information: .............................................................................................................................. 11 2. Summary of Significant Accounting Principles: ...................................................................................... 12 3. New Accounting Pronouncements:........................................................................................................... 55 4. Changes in Accounting Policies and Disclosures: .................................................................................... 67 5. Relevant Events: ....................................................................................................................................... 68 6. Business Segments: .................................................................................................................................. 71 7. Cash and Cash Equivalents:...................................................................................................................... 74 8. Financial Assets Held-for-trading:............................................................................................................ 75 9. Investments under resale agreements and obligations under repurchase agreements: .............................. 76 10. Derivative Instruments and Accounting Hedges: ..................................................................................... 78 11. Loans and Advances to Banks, net: .......................................................................................................... 84 12. Loans to Customers, net: .......................................................................................................................... 85 13. Investment Securities:............................................................................................................................... 92 14. Investments in Other Companies: ............................................................................................................. 94 15. Intangible Assets:...................................................................................................................................... 97 16. Fixed assets, leased assets and lease liabilities: ........................................................................................ 99 17. Current Taxes and Deferred Taxes: ........................................................................................................ 104 18. Other Assets:........................................................................................................................................... 109 19. Current Accounts and Other Demand Deposits: ..................................................................................... 110 20. Savings Accounts and Time Deposits: ................................................................................................... 110 21. Borrowings from Financial Institutions: ................................................................................................. 111 22. Debt Issued: ............................................................................................................................................ 112 23. Other Financial Obligations:................................................................................................................... 115 24. Provisions: .............................................................................................................................................. 115 25. Other Liabilities: ..................................................................................................................................... 119 26. Contingencies and Commitments: .......................................................................................................... 120 27. Equity: .................................................................................................................................................... 126 28. Interest Revenue and Expenses: ............................................................................................................. 131 29. Income and Expenses from Fees and Commissions: .............................................................................. 133 30. Net Financial Operating Income:............................................................................................................ 134 31. Foreign Exchange Transactions, Net: ..................................................................................................... 134 32. Provisions for Loan Losses:.................................................................................................................... 135 33. Personnel Expenses: ............................................................................................................................... 136 34. Administrative Expenses: ....................................................................................................................... 137 35. Depreciation, Amortization and Impairment: ......................................................................................... 138 36. Other Operating Income: ........................................................................................................................ 139 37. Other Operating Expenses: ..................................................................................................................... 140 38. Related Party Transactions: .................................................................................................................... 141 39. Fair Value of Financial Assets and Liabilities: ....................................................................................... 146 40. Maturity of Assets and Liabilities:.......................................................................................................... 159 41. Risk Management: .................................................................................................................................. 161 42. Subsequent Events: ................................................................................................................................. 197

Consolidated Financial Statements BANCO DE CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES As of December 31, 2021 and 2020