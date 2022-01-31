Log in
Banco de Chile : Annual financial and audit reports - Banco de Chile's financial statements for the 4Q21 and FY2021

Banco de Chile : Annual financial and audit reports - Banco de Chile's financial statements for the 4Q21 and FY2021

01/31/2022
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

BANCO DE CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Free translation of Consolidated Financial Statements originally issued in Spanish)

INDEX

  1. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
  1. Consolidated Statements of Income
  1. Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income IV. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
  1. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

VI. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

MCh$

= Millions of Chilean pesos

ThUS$

= Thousands of U.S. dollars

UF or CLF

=

Unidad de Fomento

(The UF is an inflation-indexed, Chilean peso

denominated monetary unit set daily in advance on

the basis of the previous month's inflation rate).

Ch$ or CLP

=

Chilean pesos

US$ or USD

=

U.S. dollar

JPY

=

Japanese yen

EUR

=

Euro

HKD

=

Hong Kong dollar

CHF

=

Swiss Franc

PEN

=

Peruvian sol

AUD

=

Australian dollar

NOK

=

Norwegian krone

IFRS

= International Financial Reporting Standards

IAS

=

International Accounting Standards

RAN

= Actualized Standards Compilation

of the Chilean

Commission for Financial Market ("CMF")

IFRIC

=

International Financial Reporting

Interpretations

Committee

SIC

=

Standards Interpretation Committee

BANCO DE CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES

INDEX

Page

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.....................................................................................................

5

Consolidated Statements of Income ....................................................................................................................

6

Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income ................................................................................

7

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ....................................................................................................

8

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .............................................................................................................

9

1.

Company information: ..............................................................................................................................

11

2.

Summary of Significant Accounting Principles: ......................................................................................

12

3.

New Accounting Pronouncements:...........................................................................................................

55

4.

Changes in Accounting Policies and Disclosures: ....................................................................................

67

5.

Relevant Events: .......................................................................................................................................

68

6.

Business Segments: ..................................................................................................................................

71

7.

Cash and Cash Equivalents:......................................................................................................................

74

8.

Financial Assets Held-for-trading:............................................................................................................

75

9.

Investments under resale agreements and obligations under repurchase agreements: ..............................

76

10.

Derivative Instruments and Accounting Hedges: .....................................................................................

78

11.

Loans and Advances to Banks, net: ..........................................................................................................

84

12.

Loans to Customers, net: ..........................................................................................................................

85

13.

Investment Securities:...............................................................................................................................

92

14.

Investments in Other Companies: .............................................................................................................

94

15.

Intangible Assets:......................................................................................................................................

97

16.

Fixed assets, leased assets and lease liabilities: ........................................................................................

99

17.

Current Taxes and Deferred Taxes: ........................................................................................................

104

18.

Other Assets:...........................................................................................................................................

109

19.

Current Accounts and Other Demand Deposits: .....................................................................................

110

20.

Savings Accounts and Time Deposits: ...................................................................................................

110

21.

Borrowings from Financial Institutions: .................................................................................................

111

22.

Debt Issued: ............................................................................................................................................

112

23.

Other Financial Obligations:...................................................................................................................

115

24.

Provisions: ..............................................................................................................................................

115

25.

Other Liabilities: .....................................................................................................................................

119

26.

Contingencies and Commitments: ..........................................................................................................

120

27.

Equity: ....................................................................................................................................................

126

28.

Interest Revenue and Expenses: .............................................................................................................

131

29.

Income and Expenses from Fees and Commissions: ..............................................................................

133

30.

Net Financial Operating Income:............................................................................................................

134

31.

Foreign Exchange Transactions, Net: .....................................................................................................

134

32.

Provisions for Loan Losses:....................................................................................................................

135

33.

Personnel Expenses: ...............................................................................................................................

136

34.

Administrative Expenses: .......................................................................................................................

137

35.

Depreciation, Amortization and Impairment: .........................................................................................

138

36.

Other Operating Income: ........................................................................................................................

139

37.

Other Operating Expenses: .....................................................................................................................

140

38.

Related Party Transactions: ....................................................................................................................

141

39.

Fair Value of Financial Assets and Liabilities: .......................................................................................

146

40.

Maturity of Assets and Liabilities:..........................................................................................................

159

41.

Risk Management: ..................................................................................................................................

161

42.

Subsequent Events: .................................................................................................................................

197

Consolidated Financial Statements

BANCO DE CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES

As of December 31, 2021 and 2020

BANCO DE CHILE AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

For the years ended December 31,

(Free translation of Consolidated Financial Statements originally issued in Spanish)

(Expressed in million of Chilean pesos)

Notes

2021

2020

MCh$

MCh$

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

7

3,713,734

2,560,216

Transactions in the course of collection

7

576,457

582,308

Financial assets held-for-trading

8

3,876,695

4,666,156

Investment under resale agreements

9

64,365

76,407

Derivative instruments

10

2,983,298

2,618,004

Loans and advances to banks

11

1,529,313

2,938,991

Loans to customers, net

12

33,537,758

30,190,058

Financial assets available-for-sale

13

3,054,809

1,060,523

Financial assets held-to-maturity

13

782,529

-

Investments in other companies

14

49,168

44,649

Intangible assets

15

72,532

60,701

Property and equipment

16

222,320

217,928

Leased assets

16

100,188

118,829

Current tax assets

17

846

22,949

Deferred tax assets

17

439,194

357,945

Other assets

18

699,233

579,467

TOTAL ASSETS

51,702,439

46,095,131

LIABILITIES

Current accounts and other demand deposits

19

18,542,791

15,167,229

Transactions in the course of payment

7

460,490

1,302,000

Obligations under repurchase agreements

9

95,009

288,917

Savings accounts and time deposits

20

9,140,006

8,899,541

Derivative instruments

10

2,773,199

2,841,756

Borrowings from financial institutions

21

4,861,865

3,669,753

Debt issued

22

9,478,905

8,593,595

Other financial obligations

23

274,618

191,713

Lease liabilities

16

95,670

115,017

Current tax liabilities

17

113,129

311

Deferred tax liabilities

17

-

-

Provisions

24

1,048,013

733,911

Other liabilities

25

595,730

565,120

TOTAL LIABILITIES

47,479,425

42,368,863

EQUITY

27

Attributable to Bank's Owners:

Capital

2,418,833

2,418,833

Reserves

703,604

703,206

Other comprehensive income

(23,927)

(51,250)

Retained earnings:

Retained earnings from previous years

655,478

412,641

Income for the year

792,922

463,108

Less:

Provision for minimum dividends

(323,897)

(220,271)

Subtotal

4,223,013

3,726,267

Non-controlling interests

1

1

TOTAL EQUITY

4,223,014

3,726,268

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

51,702,439

46,095,131

The accompanying notes 1 to 42 are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2021 2 104 B 2 590 M 2 590 M
Net income 2021 684 B 842 M 842 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 3,31%
Capitalization 8 132 B 9 994 M 10 010 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 13 134
Free-Float -
