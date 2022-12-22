Banco de Chile : Current Report - Form 6-K

FORM 6-K

BANCO DE CHILE

REPORT ON FORM 6-K

Attached is an English translation of a letter filed by Banco de Chile with the Chilean Financial Market Commission and local stock exchanges, informing as Essential Information that Banco de Chile placed certain bonds in the local market.

Santiago, December 22, 2022.

Mrs.

Solange Berstein Jáuregui

President

Financial Market Commission

Present

Mrs. President:

Pursuant to Articles 9 and 10 of Law No. 18,045, Chapter No. 18-10 of the Restated Regulation for Banks and Financial Institutions issued by the Financial Market Commission ("CMF") and General Rule ("NCG") No. 30 of the CMF, as amended by NCG No. 486 of the CMF, duly authorized for this purpose, I inform you the following as Essential Information regarding this institution:

Today, December 22, 2022, it was carried out a placement in the local market of senior, dematerialized and bearer bonds issued by Banco de Chile and registered in the CMF's Securities Registry under number 11/2022.

The specific conditions of this placement were the following: Serie GK Bonds, for a total amount of 4,000,000 UF ("Unidades de Fomento"), with a maturity date of December 1, 2035 and an average placement rate of 2.52%.

Sincerely,

Sergio Karlezi Aboitiz

Treasury Division Manager

Banco de Chile

