I.
About Banco de Chile
6
• Our History
• Financial Snapshot on Banco de Chile
II.
Corporate Governance
8
- Equity Composition and Ownership Structure
- Board of Directors, Committees and Managerial Structure
III.
Business Strategy
11
- Competitive Strengths and Resources
- Corporate Statements, Commitments and Strategic Pillars
- Business Trends
- Strategic Initiatives
- Stakeholders Engagement
- Business Segments Description
IV.
Economic and Business Environment
23
- Regulation & Supervision
- Economic Outlook
- Competitive Landscape
- Banking Industry Performance and Competitive Position
- Key Business Drivers
V.
Management Discussion & Analysis
29
- Snapshot on Strategic Advances
- Income Statement Analysis
- Business Segments Performance
- Balance Sheet Analysis
VI.
Risk & Capital Management
57
- Risk Management Approach
- Funding Concentration and Liquidity
- Market Risk
- Operational Risk
- Capital Adequacy and Credit Ratings
EY Chile
Tel: +56 (2) 2676 1000
Avda. Presidente
www.eychile.cl
Riesco 5435, piso 4,
Las Condes, Santiago
Independent Auditor's Report
(Free translation of a report originally issued in Spanish)
To the Shareholders and the
Board of Directors Banco de Chile
We have reviewed the accompanying presentation of "Management Commentary" financial report of Banco de Chile and its subsidiaries for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2023, taken as a whole. In connection to this review, we have reviewed, in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards in Chile, the interim consolidated financial statements, of Banco de Chile and its subsidiaries as of June 30, 2023, and for the three- and six-months periods then ended and the related notes to the interim consolidated financial statements.
In our report dated July 27, 2023, we issued unmodified conclusion on such interim consolidated financial statements.
Management's Responsibility
The Bank's Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this "Management Commentary" of Banco de Chile and its subsidiaries in accordance with standards and instructions issued by the Chile's Financial Market Commission (CMF), established in Chapter C-2 of the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks.
Auditor's Responsibility
Our review was conducted in accordance with attestation standards issued by the Institute of Chilean Accountants. A review, consists, mainly, in the application of analytical procedures and making inquiries to those responsible for financial and accounting matters. A review consists mainly of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. A review is substantially less in scope than an exam which objective would be to present an opinion over the Management Commentary. Therefore, we do not express such opinion.
The "Management Commentary" contains non-financial information such as operational and commercial information, sustainability indicators, macroeconomics projections and managerial information and others. Although this information may provide other additional elements for the analysis of the financial situation and results of the operations of Banco de Chile and its subsidiaries, our review does not extend to such type of information.
| 4
The preparation and presentation of the "Management Commentary" of Banco de Chile and its subsidiaries as of June 30, 2023, requires management to interpret certain criteria, make determinations regarding the relevance of the information to be included and make estimates and assumptions that affects the information presented. The "Management Commentary" of Banco de Chile and its subsidiaries as of June 30, 2023, includes current and prospective information that estimates the future impact of transactions and events that have occurred or are expected to occur, estimates future expected sources of liquidity and financial resources, and also estimates operational and macroeconomic trends and commitments and uncertainties. The results obtained in the future may differ significantly from the current evaluation of this information presented by the management of Banco de Chile and its subsidiaries due the facts and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected. Our review has considered such information only to the extent that it has been used in the preparation and presentation of the financial information contained in the "Management Commentary" and not to express a conclusion on such information itself.
Conclusion
Based in our review, we are not aware of any significant changes that should be made to the presentation of the "Management Commentary" of Banco de Chile and its subsidiaries so that such presentation: i) Is in accordance with the elements required by the standards and instructions from the Chile's Financial Market Commission (CMF); ii) the historical financial amounts included in the presentation have been correctly extracted from the interim consolidated financial statements of Banco de Chile and its subsidiaries and iii) the information, determinations, estimates and underlying assumptions of Banco de Chile and its subsidiaries are consistent with the bases used for the preparation of the financial information contained in such presentation.
Eduardo Rodríguez B.
EY Audit Ltda.
Santiago, July 27, 2023
| 5
