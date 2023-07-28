EY Chile Tel: +56 (2) 2676 1000 Avda. Presidente www.eychile.cl Riesco 5435, piso 4, Las Condes, Santiago

Independent Auditor's Report

(Free translation of a report originally issued in Spanish)

To the Shareholders and the

Board of Directors Banco de Chile

We have reviewed the accompanying presentation of "Management Commentary" financial report of Banco de Chile and its subsidiaries for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2023, taken as a whole. In connection to this review, we have reviewed, in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards in Chile, the interim consolidated financial statements, of Banco de Chile and its subsidiaries as of June 30, 2023, and for the three- and six-months periods then ended and the related notes to the interim consolidated financial statements.

In our report dated July 27, 2023, we issued unmodified conclusion on such interim consolidated financial statements.

Management's Responsibility

The Bank's Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this "Management Commentary" of Banco de Chile and its subsidiaries in accordance with standards and instructions issued by the Chile's Financial Market Commission (CMF), established in Chapter C-2 of the Compendium of Accounting Standards for Banks.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our review was conducted in accordance with attestation standards issued by the Institute of Chilean Accountants. A review, consists, mainly, in the application of analytical procedures and making inquiries to those responsible for financial and accounting matters. A review consists mainly of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. A review is substantially less in scope than an exam which objective would be to present an opinion over the Management Commentary. Therefore, we do not express such opinion.

The "Management Commentary" contains non-financial information such as operational and commercial information, sustainability indicators, macroeconomics projections and managerial information and others. Although this information may provide other additional elements for the analysis of the financial situation and results of the operations of Banco de Chile and its subsidiaries, our review does not extend to such type of information.

