Banco de Chile : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

BANCO DE CHILE

REPORT ON FORM 6-K

Attached is an English translation of a letter filed by Banco de Chile with the Chilean Financial Market Commission and local stock exchanges, informing as Essential Information that Banco de Chile placed certain bonds in the local market.

Santiago, June 9, 2023

Mrs.

Solange Berstein Jáuregui

President

Financial Market Commission

Present

Mrs. President:

Pursuant to Articles 9 and 10 of Law No. 18,045, Chapter No. 18-10 of the Restated Regulations for Banks issued by the Financial Market Commission ("CMF") and General Rule ("NCG") No. 30 of the CMF, as amended by NCG No. 486 of the CMF, duly authorized for this purpose, I inform you the following as Essential Information regarding this institution:

Today, June 9, 2023, it was carried out two placements in the local market of senior, dematerialized and bearer bonds issued by Banco de Chile.

The specific conditions of these placements were the following:

· Serie BU Bonds, registered in the CMF's Securities Registry under number 11/2015, for a total amount of Chilean UF (CLF) 510,000, with a maturity date of August 1, 2029 and an average placement rate of 3.39%.

· Serie CE Bonds, registered in the CMF's Securities Registry under number 11/2015, for a total amount of Chilean UF (CLF) 740,000, with a maturity date of December 1, 2031 and an average placement rate of 2.94%.

Sincerely,

Rolando Arias Sánchez

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Banco de Chile