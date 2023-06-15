Advanced search
Banco de Chile : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

06/15/2023
FORM 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the month of June, 2023

Commission File Number 001-15266

BANK OF CHILE

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Ahumada 251
Santiago, Chile
(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

BANCO DE CHILE

REPORT ON FORM 6-K

Attached is an English translation of a letter filed by Banco de Chile with the Chilean Financial Market Commission and local stock exchanges, informing as Essential Information that Banco de Chile placed certain bonds in the local market.

Santiago, June 15, 2023

Mrs.

Solange Berstein Jáuregui

President

Financial Market Commission

Present

Mrs. President:

Pursuant to Articles 9 and 10 of Law No. 18,045, Chapter No. 18-10 of the Restated Regulations for Banks issued by the Financial Market Commission ("CMF") and General Rule ("NCG") No. 30 of the CMF, as amended by NCG No. 486 of the CMF, duly authorized for this purpose, I inform you the following as Essential Information regarding this institution:

Today, June 15, 2023, it was carried out a placement in the local market of senior, dematerialized and bearer bonds issued by Banco de Chile and registered in the CMF's Securities Registry under number 11/2015.

The specific conditions of this placement were the following:

Serie BU Bonds, for a total amount of Chilean UF (CLF) 650,000, with a maturity date of August 1, 2029 and an average placement rate of 3.26 %.

Sincerely,

Sergio Karlezi Aboitiz
Treasury Division Manager
Banco de Chile

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Date: June 15, 2023

Banco de Chile
/s/ Sergio Karlezi Aboitiz
By: Sergio Karlezi Aboitiz

Treasury Division Manager

Disclaimer

Banco de Chile published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 20:21:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
