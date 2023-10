Banco de Comercio SA is a Peru-based financial institution principally engaged in the banking sector. The Bank's products and service include current and saving accounts, commercial and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, fixed-term deposits, financial assessment, money transfers, currency exchange, international transactions and other banking operations to individuals, businesses and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). In addition, through its subsidiary Inversiones Banco de Comercio SA, the Bank is also involved in the real estate sector, as well as in the provision of financial advice. As of December 31, 2011, the Bank operated a network of branches and special services offices located in the Peruvian cities of Lima, Arequipa, Pisco, Piura and Iquitos, among others, and Caja de Pensiones Militar Policial was its majority shareholder with 99.99% of its interest.

Sector Banks