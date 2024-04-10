Banks Universal Commercial Banks Peru Banco de Credito del Peru S.A. Key Rating Drivers Standalone Assessment: Banco de Credito del Peru S.A.'s (BCP) IDRs are driven by its Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb', which is in line with the implied VR. The bank's strong and leading franchise, well-diversified business profile and funding base and sound and improving financial profile underpin the ratings, which are constrained at the sovereign level due to limited geographical diversification outside of Peru and material exposure to foreign currency. Challenging Operating Environment: Fitch Ratings expects BCP's financial performance to stabilize after downside risks in 2023. We believe the Peruvian banking system has been resilient despite political instability, weather-related events and continued negative impacts from slow global growth. Fitch expects economic growth of 1.9% in 2024 will mostly represent a rebound from a low base effect in 2023, while headwinds will remain for private investment and consumption due in part to political and social unrest. Although this economic downside could result in some asset quality deterioration, banking system performance will remain solid and stable. Sound bank capitalization and liquidity should absorb any downside risks in 2024. Ratings Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR BBB Short-Term IDR F2 Local Currency Long-Term IDR BBB Short-Term IDR F2 Viability Rating bbb Government Support Rating bbb- Sovereign Risk (Peru) Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR BBB Long-Term Local Currency IDR BBB Country Ceiling A- Rating Outlooks Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR Negative Long-Term Local Currency IDR Negative Sovereign Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR Negative Sovereign Long-Term Local Currency IDR Negative Leading Franchise: BCP is the largest bank in Peru and the main subsidiary of Credicorp Ltd. Applicable Criteria (BBB/Negative), the country's largest financial holding company. BCP's consolidated numbers Bank Rating Criteria (March 2024) show a market share of 37.3% by loans and 38.7% by deposits as of YE23. The bank maintains a Future Flow Securitization Rating Criteria leadership role in all major segments and products, including wholesale banking, SME lending, (April 2023) microfinance, consumer, credit cards, mortgages, demand deposits, savings and time deposits. It has a universal banking business model with a well-diversified loan portfolio and healthy Related Research recurrent fee income. Latin American Banks Outlook 2024 Deteriorating Asset Quality: In 2023, BCP's consolidated loan quality was affected by a (December 2023) Fitch Affirms Peru at 'BBB'; Outlook combination of lower economic activity and a challenging operating environment (OE), coupled Negative (October 2023) with maturing loans related to the Reactiva program and protests in some regions of the country. Wholesale loans fell by 6.8%, while SME loans (particularly those related to the Reactiva program) decreased by 1.8%. Consolidated past-due loans greater than 90 days deteriorated slightly, to 3.4%, as of YE23 from 3.32% at YE22. Asset quality is well within the benchmarks for the bank's rating category, and Fitch expects asset quality to remain stable or deteriorate slightly in 2024. Thereafter, Fitch expects asset quality to slowly return to pre-pandemic levels, ranging between 3.3% and 3.5% in 2025-2026, when the OE should be more benign and supportive of loan growth, coupled with more stability in the Peruvian political environment. Sufficient Reserves to Face Headwinds: BCP's consolidated loan impairment charges (LICs) to Analysts average gross loans deteriorated to 2.61% as of YE23 (YE22: 1.46%), attributable to a rise in Ricardo Aguilar loan refinancings and higher economic risk, but should return to the 1.5%-2.0% range in 2024. +52 81 4161-7086 YE23 consolidated reserve coverage was 180.5%, marking a return to pre-pandemic levels ricardo.aguilar@fitchratings.com (2017-2019 average: 186.5%), and remains sufficient to cover expected losses from remaining Reactiva-related loans and refinancing retail loans. Andres Marquez Improving Expected Loan-ImpairmentCharges: Seasoning of the remaining Reactiva loans and +57 601 241-3254 loans in the refinancing stage peaked in 2023, in Fitch's view. This better-than-expected loan andres.marquez@fitchratings.com performance, coupled with low but positive growth in the loan portfolio, should result in relatively stable to improving LICs. Firmado Digitalmente por: MARTHA PATRICIA HUAPAYA HUAPAYA Fecha: 10/04/2024 04:09:27 p.m. Rating Report │ April 10, 2024 fitchratings.com 1

Banks Universal Commercial Banks Peru High, Sustained Profitability: Growth in net investment margins (NIMs), with strong fee income and commissions, outpaced deterioration stemming from LICs. Consequently, BCP's operating profit-to-risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio rose to 3.98% at YE23, from 3.80% at YE22 and slightly above the pre-pandemic average (2016-2019) of 3.70%, as expected. The gradual change in business mix in favor of retail lending, coupled with more active balance sheet management, should support wide NIMs even amid a lower interest rate environment due to the change in the Peruvian Central Bank's monetary policy. Improving Capitalization: BCP's capital position benefits from conservative internal solvency limits and its dividend policy, coupled with high profitability and negative asset growth in 2023. Capitalization ratios have increased steadily in recent years, with common equity Tier 1 (CET1) reaching 13.09% at YE23. Aligned with New Regulatory Requirements: Fitch believes BCP has successfully adapted to higher and better- quality capital requirements, in accordance with Basel III principles, following adoption of the new Basel III requirements beginning in 2023 (with the phase-in period ending in 2026). Fitch expects capital ratios to remain around the 11.5%-12.0% range in the medium term due to expected profitability and low loan and asset growth. Diversified Funding Base: BCP benefits from a low-cost deposit base predominantly consisting of demand and savings deposits, about two thirds of which are customer deposits. Time deposits have outpaced demand and saving deposits due to customers' investment appetite in a high interest rate environment. BCP has the largest deposit market share in Peru across all major products, at 36%. The loan-to-deposit ratio fell further, to 99.6% at YE23, although Fitch expects it to stabilize in the 101%-103% range. U.S. dollarization is stable and close to historical levels; as such, it is not a focus for Fitch. Rating Sensitivities Factors that Could, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action/Downgrade BCP's IDRs are sensitive to material deterioration in the local OE or a negative sovereign rating action.

BCP's VR could be affected if asset quality were to deteriorate significantly and cause a sustained decline in operating profits to RWAs below 2.5% and if the bank's CET1 ratio were to fall below 10%, assuming maintenance of excess reserves and noncore loss absorbing capital, for more than four consecutive quarters. Factors that Could, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action/Upgrade BCP's IDRs have a Negative Rating Outlook; as such, the possibility of an upgrade is highly unlikely over the rating horizon given that the IDRs are constrained by the sovereign rating.

Over the medium term, BCP's VR could be upgraded by the confluence of improvement in the OE and the bank's financial profile. Other Debt and Issuer Ratings Rating Type Rating Senior Unsecured: Long Term BBB Source: Fitch Ratings BCP's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same level as the bank's IDRs, considering the absence of credit enhancement or any subordination feature. Other Debt and Issuer Ratings - Rating Sensitivities BCP's senior debt ratings would move in line with its Long-Term IDR. Significant Changes from Last Review On Oct. 25, 2023, Fitch affirmed Peru's ratings at 'BBB' with a Negative Rating Outlook. The Negative Rating Outlook reflects continued high political uncertainty in Peru and further deterioration in governance, which have recently undermined private investment andare weighing on thecountry's economic growth prospects. This politicalbackdrop could damage medium-term growth potential and lead to a shift toward a more expansionary policy to support the economy and address social discontent, potentially impairing Peru's fiscal trajectory relative to its 'BBB' rated peers. Fitch believes the bank's credit profile is sensitive to material deterioration in the local OE or a negative sovereign rating action. As a result, the outlook on the OE score remains negative, as a slowdown in macroeconomic and loan growth, higher borrowing costs and persistent political uncertainty are negatively affecting Peruvian banking sector activity. However, sustained capitalization, improving profitability and lower loan impairment charges provide sufficient resilience to face stress from political uncertainty and external shocks. Banco de Credito del Peru S.A. Rating Report │ April 10, 2024 fitchratings.com 2

Banks Universal Commercial Banks Peru Ratings Navigator Banco de Credito del Peru S.A. ESG Relevance: Banks Ratings Navigator Operating Environment Financial Profile Business Profile Risk Profile Asset Quality Earnings & Profitability Capitalisation & Leverage Funding & Liquidity Implied Viability Rating Viability Rating Government Support Issuer Default Rating 20% 10% 20% 15% 25% 10% aaa aaa aaa aaa AAA aa+ aa+ aa+ aa+ AA+ aa aa aa aa AA aa- aa- aa- aa- AA- a+ a+ a+ a+ A+ a a a a A a- a- a- a- A- bbb+ bbb+ bbb+ bbb+ BBB+ bbb bbb bbb bbb bbb bbb BBBBBB Neg bbb- bbb- bbb- bbb- bbb- BBB- bb+ bb+ bb+ bb+ BB+ bb bb bb bb BB bb- bb- bb- bb- BB- b+ b+ b+ b+ B+ b b b b B b- b- b- b- B- ccc+ ccc+ ccc+ ccc+ CCC+ ccc ccc ccc ccc CCC ccc- ccc- ccc- ccc- CCC- cc cc cc cc CC c c c c C f f f ns D or RD The Key Rating Driver (KRD) weightings used to determine the implied VR are shown as percentages at the top. In cases where the implied VR is adjusted upward or downward to arrive at the VR, the KRD associated with the adjustment reason is highlighted in red. The shaded areas indicate the benchmark-implied scores for each KRD. VR - Adjustments to Key Rating Drivers The OE score has been assigned above the implied score due to the following adjustment reason: Sovereign rating (positive). Banco de Credito del Peru S.A. Rating Report │ April 10, 2024 fitchratings.com 3

Banks Universal Commercial Banks Peru Company Summary and Key Qualitative Factors Operating Environment Challenging Operating Environment: The political crisis in Peru increases the potential for downside risks to the country's banking system. The deeply polarized political environment and policy uncertainty will exacerbate pressures on economic growth, business confidence and investment activity, which could weaken asset quality and lower profitability for the banking system beyond current expectations. In addition to the broad macroeconomic effects of the ongoing political disruptions, negative sensitivity to the sovereign rating is a risk for Peruvian banks. The largest Peruvian banks rated by Fitch are constrained by Peru's sovereign rating or country ceiling. Slowing economic and credit growth, higher borrowing costs and persistent political uncertainty are expected to continue to affect the banking sector. The less benign economic and political environment will likely temper loan and asset growth in 2024. Business Profile Franchise BCP is the largest bank in the Peruvian financial system and the main subsidiary of Credicorp Ltd., the largest financial holding company in Peru. BCP's consolidated numbers show market shares of 33.6% for loans and 35.7% for deposits at YE23. The bank maintains a leadership role in all major segments and products, including wholesale banking, SME lending, microfinance, consumer, credit cards, mortgages, demand deposits, savings and time deposits. Business Model The bank has a universal banking business model with a well-diversified loan portfolio and healthy recurrent fee income. The bank's business mix consisted of 55.2% wholesale banking and 44.8% retail banking in 4Q23. Specifically, corporate loans hold the biggest share, representing around 25.5% of total loans at YE23. Non-interest income is driven by banking service fees. BCP has a long track record of earnings stability through economic cycles. It also holds an important market share in microcredit via its Mibanco subsidiary. Organizational Structure BCP benefits from a straightforward organizational structure and is 97.7% held by Credicorp. BCP, in turn, controls two subsidiaries that complement its business: Mibanco and Solucion Empresa Administradora Hipotecaria S.A. The most important of these is Mibanco, a fully licensed bank and the country's largest microfinance lender. BCP also has branches in Panama and Miami. Management Quality BCP has a very experienced, stable and deep management team that has successfully steered the bank through rapid expansion in recent years. Management is currently navigating a turbulent OE and new challenges such as digital transformation, which represents one of the bank's core strategies. Corporate Governance The board of directors has 13 members, of which eight are independent. SEC/New York Stock Exchange regulation requires the majority of Credicorp's directors be independent, with the same structure applying to BCP. In addition to extensive banking experience, board members report high-level backgrounds in capital markets, private equity, mining and other corporate sectors. The board has two organized committees (executive and risk) and four corporate committees (audit, compensation and remuneration, sustainability and risk). Strategic Objectives Historically, BCP has focused on improving efficiency with outstanding and conservative risk management and efficient growth; this includes enhancing the client experience. The bank is currently focusing on inclusion (bancarization); digital banking; and environmental, social and governance (ESG). As Fitch expected, retail loans, especially in the mortgage and consumer sectors, have outgrown nonretail loans. The bank plans to continue its strategy of expanding digital processes and changing employees' cultural mindset to further enhance efficiency and the client experience while deepening digital sales. The bank's strategic priorities include three pillars related to client experience, efficiency and enablers: team, IT and data. Finally, BCP wants to enhance the employee experience. The bank's digital transformation has been central to improving speed of service and strengthening client focus while simultaneously reducing operating costs. Banco de Credito del Peru S.A. Rating Report │ April 10, 2024 fitchratings.com 4

Banks Universal Commercial Banks Peru Execution BCP achieves its overall performance goals and strategy in terms of growth and asset quality through economic cycles. In general, all of BCP's ratios were relatively stable until 2019. Given the pandemic, results for 2020 and 2021 were affected by higher provision expenses, a lower NIM and lower fee income, but metrics are now returning toward pre- pandemic levels. After the pandemic, the bank was able to deftly take advantage of its position, leading to higher NIMs and profitability and improved efficiency. Balance Sheet (Ended Dec. 2023) Customer loans Securities (PEN Bil.) Other assets Customer deposits Other liabilities Equity 250 200 150 100 64% 69% 50 0 Assets Liabilities & equity Source: Fitch Ratings, Fitch Solutions, BCP Risk Profile Underwriting Standards Corporate underwriting relies on an internal risk rating model based on probabilities of default. The internal model is regularly reviewed and adjusted by the risk management team. Similarly, retail underwriting is based on an in-house scoring model and benefits from BCP's sizable database of customer transaction information and adjustable scoring models. Targeting well-known customers, such as those with direct salary deposit, BCP concentrates its consumer loan and credit card product marketing efforts on pre-approved clients. A growing share of retail loans are approved directly through BCP's website. Risk scoring models are continuously backtested and modified. Mortgage lending is limited to a maximum 80% loan-to-value ratio (90% for loans originated with Fondo Mivivienda funding). Loans have a moderate five years of duration, although they can reach 25 years of maturity. BCP's investment policy is conservative and takes into account creditworthiness, liquidity, relative size and overall effect on the portfolio. The bank's trading and banking portfolios have historically consisted of central bank securities, corporate bonds and sovereign bonds. Finally, related-party transactions are focused on deposits from related entities and loans. Risk Controls The central risk management group is responsible for implementing policies, procedures and methodologies and for identifying, measuring, monitoring, mitigating, reporting and controlling different forms of risks faced by the bank and its subsidiaries. BCP participates in the design and definition of the business units' strategic plans to ensure they align with risk parameters approved by the boards of the bank and its subsidiaries. The risk control group consistently monitors loans extended under relief programs, focusing on collections and follow-up. The central risk management group is split into units in charge of risk management, consumer and micro-business risk, credit, treasury risk management and cybersecurity management. BCP allocates capital for operational risk according to an approved alternative regulatory approach. The bank maintains a register of loss events and has developed key risk indicators, created an operational risk management area and designed a self-assessment framework for reviewing new processes, third-party providers, data security, business continuity and operational risk training. In 2023, BCP actively reviewed sectors deemed likely to be impacted by El Niño, which was less severe than originally forecast. Although the climatic phenomenon is considered a moderate to low risk, both the bank and banking group at the consolidated level continue to monitor sectors deemed most vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Growth BCP's historical growth is moderate and aligned with that of the system. Loan growth was negatively affected by the challenging OE in Peru in 2023, with a 3.15% decrease in gross loans resulting from sluggish economic activity attributable to political uncertainty and especially the maturing Reactiva loans, totaling around PEN5 billion in 2023. In Fitch's view, BCP's growth will continue to be more commensurate with pre-pandemic levels, with gross loans growing in the mid-to-high single digits in 2024. Banco de Credito del Peru S.A. Rating Report │ April 10, 2024 fitchratings.com 5

Banks Universal Commercial Banks Peru Market Risk BCP has interest rate risk limits on its banking and trading books, along with a trading risk limit of 5% of capital. Exposure to interest rate risk in the banking book is moderate given that assets and liabilities are predominantly fixed rate with closely matched durations. BCP simulates potential shocks in yield curves and repricing gaps in both local currency and U.S. dollars. Banco de Credito del Peru S.A. Rating Report │ April 10, 2024 fitchratings.com 6

Banks Universal Commercial Banks Peru Financial Profile Asset Quality BCP's consolidated loan quality ratios have been affected by a combination of lower economic activity and a challenging OE, coupled with maturing loans related to the Reactiva program and protests in some regions of Peru. Wholesale loans and SME loans (especially those relating to Reactiva programs) decreased by 6.8% and 1.8%, respectively, in 2023. Consolidated past-due loans greater than 90 days deteriorated slightly, to 3.4% at YE23 from 3.32% at YE22. BCP's asset quality is well within benchmarks for its rating category, and Fitch expects asset quality ratios to remain stable or deteriorate slightly in 2024 before slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels (3.3%-3.5%) over the following two years amid a more benign OE that supports loan growth and a more stable political environment. Deterioration in SME loan performance resulted from the aforementioned maturity of Reactiva loans and deterioration in the Mibanco portfolio, which consolidates at BCP. The bank's risk concentration is deemed moderate. BCP's exposure to its top 20 consolidated borrowers (by group) remains relatively stable and accounted for approximately 14.8% of gross loans as of YE23. The bank's exposure to related parties constituted about 4.2% of gross loans. Increasing loan refinancings and higher macroeconomic risk saw BCP's consolidated loan impairment charges-to- average gross loans ratio deteriorate to 2.61% at YE23 (YE22: 1.46%); the ratio is expected to return to the 1.5%-2.0% range in 2024. Consolidated reserve coverage of 180.5% at YE23 approached pre-pandemic levels (2017-2019 average: 186.5%) and remains sufficient to cover expected losses from the remaining Reactiva loans and refinancing retail loans. Concurrently, net chargeoffs peaked in 2023 and remain high compared with the five-year trend given the bank's decision to not maintain debtors with low recovery expectations for a long period. In Fitch's view, seasoning of the remaining Reactiva loans and the number of loans in the refinancing stage peaked in 2023. This better-than-expected loan performance, coupled with low but positive growth in the loan portfolio, should lead to relatively stable to improving LICs. Other assets included cash and loans and advances to banks, representing 16% of total assets at YE23. Investments, such as trading securities at fair value through income, available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities, accounted for 15.6% of total assets at YE23. This is up from 2022, stemming from contraction in loan volumes, while liquidity and deposits demonstrated stability and growth. Investments mainly consisted of fixed income securities with mostly sovereign risk. The remainder of the portfolio mainly comprises financial and corporate bonds with high ratings. Impaired Loans/Gross Loans Operating Profit/Risk-Weighted Assets (%) BCP Peer average (%) BCP Peer average 7 8 6 <=b 7 bbb 5 6 4 5 3 bb 4 2 3 bb 1 2 bbb 0 1 Dec 21 Dec 22 Dec 23 Dec 24F Dec 25F 0 F - Forecast 2021 2022 2023 2024F 2025F Source: Fitch Ratings, Fitch Solutions F - Forecast Source: Fitch Ratings, Fitch Solutions Earnings and Profitability Higher NIMs, along with strong income from fees and commissions, have outpaced deterioration in loan impairment charges and led to all-time highs in net income for BCP, even surpassing the pre-pandemic period. The balance sheet structure, with assets pricing faster than liabilities, along with high interest rates supported NIM improvement, exceeding that of local peers. Operating expenses remained controlled despite rising expenses related to the bank's digitalization and associated headcount strategies. Consequently, the bank's operating profit to-RWAs ratio rose to 3.98% at YE23, from 3.80% at YE22, already aligning with the pre-pandemic(2016-2019) average of 3.70%, as Fitch anticipated. The bank's strategy of gradually changing its business mix in favor of retail lending and more active balance sheet management should support high NIMs, even in a lower interest rate environment, given the change in the Central Bank's monetary policy. However, depending on the OE and political uncertainty, provision expenses could encounter upward pressure, although they would still be well within benchmarks for the bank's rating level. Total noninterest operating income-to-gross revenues ratio, at 25.4%, was below the average of 30.5% for 2019- 2022 due to lower banking business volume. This is expected to improve in 2024. Noninterest income largely derives Banco de Credito del Peru S.A. Rating Report │ April 10, 2024 fitchratings.com 7

Banks Universal Commercial Banks Peru from recurring fees from cash management, credit card usage and net gains on securities sales and foreign exchange transactions. Operating expenses comprised 40.9% of gross revenues at YE23, improving from both YE22 and the 2019-2022 average (43.7% and 45.5%, respectively). This reflects results of the bank's digitalization strategy and efficiency goals. Fitch expects operating expenses to move toward 45% over the medium term due to high infrastructure investment. Capital and Leverage BCP's capital position benefits from conservative internal solvency limits and its dividend policy, coupled with high profitability and negative asset growth in 2023. Capitalization ratios have steadily increased in recent years, with the CET1 ratio reaching 13.09% at YE23. In Fitch's view, BCP has successfully adapted to higher and better quality capital requirements in accordance with Basel III principles followingthe adoption ofBaselIII requirements beginning in 2023 (with a phase-in period ending in 2026). Fitch expects the bank's capital ratios to remain in the 11.5%-12.0% range in the medium term due to expected profitability and low loan and asset growth. CET1 Ratio Gross Loans/Customer Deposits (%) BCP Peer average (%) BCP Peer average 35 160 bbb <=b 30 140 25 120 100 20 bb 80 bb 15 60 10 40 5 <=b bbb 20 0 0 Dec 21 Dec 22 Dec 23 Dec 24F Dec 25F Dec 21 Dec 22 Dec 23 Dec 24F Dec 25F F - Forecast F - Forecast Source: Fitch Ratings, Fitch Solutions Source: Fitch Ratings, Fitch Solutions Funding and Liquidity BCP benefits from a well-diversified and low-cost deposit base predominantly consisting of demand and savings deposits, comprising about two thirds of customer deposits at YE23.Growth in time deposits outpaced growth in demand and savings deposits given customers' increased investment appetite amid the high interest rate environment. BCP has the highest deposit market share among Peruvian banks across all major products, at 36%, including demand, savings, time and compensation fortimeservice(compensacion portiempo deservicio,or CTS) andunemploymentsavings deposits. Thebank has historically benefited from a flight to quality during periods of stress. The bank manages a minimum ratio of "core" deposits that includes nonremunerated demand deposits, savings, retail term deposits and CTS of around 70% of total deposits. BCP has set a loan-to-deposit ratio limit of 120%, although the ratio has historically been below 110%, especially within the past five years when it averaged 102.2%. More recently, the ratio has contracted even further, falling to 99.6% as of YE23, although Fitch expects it to stabilize in the 101%-103% range. U.S. dollarization is stable, close to historical levels and therefore not a source of concern for Fitch. In addition, BCP's profile and market share support its diversified deposit base, with the top 20 depositors accounting for 9.4% of total customer deposits, a level Fitch considers low. Additional Notes on Charts The forecasts within the charts in this section reflect Fitch's forward view on the bank's core financial metrics per Fitch's "Bank Rating Criteria." They are based on a combination of Fitch's macroeconomic forecasts, sector outlook and company-specific considerations. As a result, Fitch's forecasts may differ materially from guidance provided by the rated entity to the market. To the extent Fitch is aware of material nonpublic information with respect to future events, such as planned recapitalizations or M&A activity, Fitch will not reflect these nonpublic future events in its published forecasts. However, where relevant, Fitch considers such information as part of the rating process. The black dashed lines represent boundaries for indicative quantitative ranges and implied scores for Fitch's core financial metrics for banks operating in the environments Fitch scores in the 'bb' category. Light blue columns represent Fitch's forecasts. The peer average includes Banco BBVA Peru (VR: bbb), Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. (bbb) and Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A. - Interbank (bbb). Unless otherwise stated, the financial year (FY) end is Dec. 31 for all banks covered in this report. Banco de Credito del Peru S.A. Rating Report │ April 10, 2024 fitchratings.com 8

Banks Universal Commercial Banks Peru Financials Summary Financials 2023 2022 2021 2020 (Years ended as of Dec. 31) (USD Mil.) (PEN Mil.) (PEN Mil.) (PEN Mil.) PEN Mil.) Summary income statement Net interest and dividend income 3,240 12,072 10,225 7,906 7,849 Net fees and commissions 831 3,097 3,034 2,719 2,249 Other operating income 367 1,366 1,175 1,032 1,043 Total operating income 4,438 16,535 14,435 11,656 11,141 Operating costs 1,847 6,881 6,301 5,652 5,161 Pre-impairment operating profit 2,591 9,654 8,134 6,005 5,980 Loan and other impairment charges 929 3,462 1,978 1,870 5,024 Operating profit 1,662 6,192 6,155 4,134 956 Other non-operating items (net) 0 2 16 62 16 Tax 410 1,528 1,669 1,152 155 Net income 1,252 4,666 4,502 3,045 817 Other comprehensive income 132 492 -642 -1,189 393 Fitch comprehensive income 1,384 5,158 3,861 1,855 1,210 Summary balance sheet Assets Gross loans 35,350 131,714 135,999 134,690 125,876 - of which impaired 1,209 4,505 4,513 4,116 3,726 Loan loss allowances 2,182 8,129 8,051 8,223 8,495 Net loans 33,168 123,586 127,948 126,467 117,381 Interbank 611 2,277 2,232 5,555 2,403 Derivatives 221 825 1,269 1,845 1,111 Other securities and earning assets 8,051 29,997 24,765 28,649 37,822 Total earning assets 42,052 156,685 156,214 162,517 158,718 Cash and due from banks 7,669 28,576 29,138 29,815 30,663 Other assets 1,771 6,597 5,504 5,501 5,812 Total assets 51,492 191,858 190,855 197,833 195,193 Liabilities Customer deposits 35,510 132,309 129,820 132,151 126,972 Interbank and other short-term funding 5,334 19,876 20,383 26,936 32,113 Other long-term funding 2,942 10,961 13,840 14,482 13,810 Trading liabilities and derivatives 190 709 1,038 1,319 882 Total funding and derivatives 43,976 163,855 165,081 174,888 173,776 Other liabilities 1,027 3,828 3,573 2,473 2,473 Preference shares and hybrid capital - - - - - Total equity 6,488 24,176 22,201 20,472 18,943 Total liabilities and equity 51,492 191,858 190,855 197,833 195,193 Exchange rate - USD1 = PEN3.7260 USD1 = PEN3.8090 USD1 = PEN3.9849 USD1 = PEN3.6200 PEN - Peruvian Sol Source: Fitch Ratings, Fitch Solutions Banco de Credito del Peru S.A. Rating Report │ April 10, 2024 fitchratings.com 9