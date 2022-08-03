Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  Banco de Crédito e Inversiones
  News
  Summary
    BCI   CLP321331116

BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES

(BCI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
27299.00 CLP   +0.03%
12:20pBANCO DE CREDITO E INVERSIONES : Bci Conference Call Presentation Second Quarter 2022
PU
07/12Banco de Crédito e Inversiones Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/16BANCO DE CREDITO E INVERSIONES : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Payment of Interest
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco de Credito e Inversiones : Bci Conference Call Presentation Second Quarter 2022

08/03/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
Bci Conference Call

2Q2022

Presentation

August 2022

Contents.

  1. Macro Scenario
  2. Key Financial Results
  3. City National Bank of Florida

2

Key Calls for the US & the Chilean Economy

3

The US GDP feel 0.5% QoQ on 2Q22, second quarter in a row.

Florida Labor market has been improving faster than the national level.

Source: BEA, BLS, Bci Research

4

CPI has been spiking due to energy and food prices.

Fed would increased rates but less than previously expected.

Source: BLS, Fed, Bci Research

5

Disclaimer

Bci - Banco de Credito e Inversiones SA published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 16:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 489 B 2 771 M 2 771 M
Net income 2022 717 B 799 M 799 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,78x
Yield 2022 3,77%
Capitalization 4 256 B 4 739 M 4 739 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 11 650
Free-Float 34,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 27 299,00 CLP
Average target price 34 995,71 CLP
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugenio von Chrismar Carvajal Chief Executive Officer
José Luis Ibaibarriaga Martínez Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Luis Enrique Yarur Rey Chairman
Patricio Subiabre Montero Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ximena Kutscher Taiba Vice President-Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES9.68%4 739
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.00%329 712
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.23%265 484
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.50%218 699
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.63%162 646
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 871