Banco de Credito e Inversiones : Bci Conference Call Presentation Second Quarter 2022
Bci Conference Call
2Q2022
Presentation
August 2022
Macro Scenario
Key Financial Results
City National Bank of Florida
2
Key Calls for the US & the Chilean Economy
3
The US GDP feel 0.5% QoQ on 2Q22, second quarter in a row.
Florida Labor market has been improving faster than the national level.
CPI has been spiking due to energy and food prices.
Fed would increased rates but less than previously expected.
Sales 2022
2 489 B
2 771 M
2 771 M
Net income 2022
717 B
799 M
799 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
5,78x
Yield 2022
3,77%
Capitalization
4 256 B
4 739 M
4 739 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,69x
Nbr of Employees
11 650
Free-Float
34,6%
