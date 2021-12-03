Banco de Credito e Inversiones : Consolidated Interim Financial statements as of September 30th, 2021
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.
CONTENT
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Interim Consolidated Statements of Income
Interim Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
2
Interim Consolidated Statements of Income
3
Interim Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income
4
Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
5
Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
NOTE 1 - GENERAL INFORMATION AND SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
8
NOTE 2 - ACCOUNTING CHANGES
62
NOTE 3 - SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
62
NOTE 4 - BUSINESS COMBINATION
67
NOTE 5 - INFORMATION BY SEGMENTS
71
NOTE 6 - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
75
NOTE 7 - TRADING PORTFOLIO FINANCIAL ASSETS
76
NOTE 8 - INVESTMENTS UNDER AGREEMENTS TO RESELL AND LIABILITIES UNDER AGREEMENTS TO
REPURCHASE
77
NOTE 9 - DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL AGREEMENTS AND HEDGE ACCOUNTING
79
NOTE 10 - LOANS AND RECEIVABLES FROM BANKS
84
NOTE 11 - LOANS TO AND RECEIVABLES FROM CUSTOMERS
85
NOTE 12 - FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS
94
NOTE 13 - INVESTMENTS IN OTHER COMPANIES
95
NOTE 14 - INTANGIBLE ASSETS
96
NOTE 15 - PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
100
NOTE 16 - CURRENT AND DEFERRED INCOME TAX
105
NOTE 17 - OTHER ASSETS
110
NOTE 18 - DEPOSITS AND OTHER ON-DEMAND LIABILITES AND ON-DEMAND DEPOSITS
111
NOTE 19 - BANK BORROWINGS
112
NOTE 20 - DEBT SECURITIES ISSUED AND OTHER FINANCIAL LIABILITIES
112
NOTE 21 -PROVISIONS
119
NOTE 22 - OTHER LIABILITIES
121
NOTE 23 - CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
121
NOTE 24 - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
126
NOTE 25 - INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES AND INDEXATION FOR INFLATION
131
NOTE 26 - FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME AND EXPENSES
132
NOTE 27 - GAIN OR LOSS FROM FINANCIAL OPERATIONS
133
NOTE 28 - NET FOREIGN EXCHANGE GAIN OR LOSS
133
NOTE 29 - PROVISIONS AND IMPAIRMENT FOR CREDIT RISK
134
NOTE 30 - STAFF COSTS
136
NOTE 31 - ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
136
NOTE 32 - DEPRECIATION, AMORTIZATION AND IMPAIRMENT
137
NOTE 33 - OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
139
NOTE 34 - TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES
140
NOTE 35 - ASSETS AND LIABILITIES AT FAIR VALUE
149
NOTE 36 - RISK MANAGEMENT
153
NOTE 37 - MATURITIES OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
194
NOTE 38 - FOREIGN CURRENCY
196
NOTE 39 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
197
1
BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(In millions of Chilean pesos - MCh$)
As of September 30
As of December 31
Note
2021
2020
MCh$
MCh$
ASSETS
Cash and deposits in banks
6
3,545,494
4,597,867
Items in course of collection
6
440,873
236,710
Securities held for trading
7
740,959
1,147,279
Agreements to repurchase and securities lending
8
194,813
190,248
Derivative financial agreements and hedge accounting
9
5,904,752
5,451,897
Loans and receivables to banks, net
10
493,888
356,669
Loans and receivables to customers, net
11
37,894,431
34,718,681
Financial investments available for sale
12
11,921,260
7,996,040
Financial investments held to maturity
12
851,661
25,144
Investments in other companies
13
30,074
26,625
Intangible assets
14
414,869
395,276
Property, plant and equipment, net
15
248,084
251,217
Right-of-use asset
15
188,262
204,807
Current income tax
16
62,327
36,270
Deferred income taxes
16
243,981
211,224
Other assets
17
1,249,824
1,310,345
TOTAL ASSETS
64,425,552
57,156,299
LIABILITIES
Deposits and other on-demand liabilities
18
25,265,611
19,726,574
Items in course of collection
6
357,384
201,438
Liabilities under agreements to repurchase
8
367,556
350,314
Deposits and other term loans
18
10,123,934
10,839,611
Derivative financial agreements and hedge accounting
9
5,633,600
5,793,354
Bank borrowings
19
6,840,114
6,270,699
Debt issued
20
8,195,859
7,431,624
Other financial liabilities
20
972,928
911,044
Lease liabilities
15
172,569
186,293
Current income tax
16
163,778
9,072
Deferred income taxes
16
1,018
22,188
Provisions
21
639,789
441,577
Other liabilities
22
1,338,462
1,077,806
TOTAL LIABILITIES
60,072,602
53,261,594
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Attributable to equity holders of the Bank:
Capital
3,862,386
3,655,828
Reserves
109
109
Accumulated other comprehensive income
216,189
22,223
Retained earnings:
Net income from prior periods
-
(6,758)
Profit or loss for the year
24
389,772
317,454
Less: Accrual for minimum dividends
24
(116,932)
(95,236)
TOTAL EQUITY OF EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE BANK
4,351,524
3,893,620
Non-controlling interest
1,426
1,085
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,352,950
3,894,705
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
64,425,552
57,156,299
The accompanying notes No. 1 to No. 39 are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.
2
BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(In millions of Chilean pesos - MCh$)
As of September 30
Note
2021
2020
MCh$
MCh$
Interest income
25
1,594,008
1,535,108
Interest expense
25
(452,803)
(467,901)
Net interest income
1,141,205
1,067,207
Fee and commission income
26
346,187
331,856
Fee and commission expense
26
(92,978)
(72,048)
Net fee and commission income
253,209
259,808
Net gain from financial operations
27
95,917
172,494
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
28
20,398
(4,578)
Other operating income
33
37,285
34,084
Operating income
1,548,014
1,529,015
Provisions for loan losses
29
(248,412)
(492,833)
OPERATING INCOME, NET OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT RISK
1,299,602
1,036,182
Staff costs
30
(395,933)
(373,344)
Administrative expenses
31
(233,918)
(238,061)
Depreciation and amortization
32
(79,262)
(81,828)
Impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
32
(23)
(142)
Other operating expenses
33
(47,969)
(41,852)
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
(757,105)
(735,227)
TOTAL NET OPERATING INCOME
542,497
300,955
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method
13
(380)
873
Profit before tax
542,117
301,828
Income tax expense
16
(152,224)
(77,671)
Net income from continuing operations
389,893
224,157
Net income from discontinued operations
-
-
CONSOLIDATED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
389,893
224,157
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
389,772
224,099
Non-controlling interest
121
58
Total
389,893
224,157
Earnings per share:
(stated in Ch$)
Basic earnings per share
Ch$ 2,620
Ch$ 1,506
Diluted earnings per share
Ch$ 2,620
Ch$ 1,506
The accompanying notes No. 1 to No. 39 are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.
3
BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(In millions of Chilean pesos - MCh$)
As of September 30
Note
2021
2020
MCh$
MCh$
CONSOLIDATED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
389,893
224,157
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME THAT MAY BE RECLASSIFIED
TO THE STATEMENT OF INCOME
Net (gain) loss resulting on revaluation of financial investments available for sale
(311,980)
3,154
Loss (gain) on cash flow hedge derivatives
364,698
(41,525)
Loss -cumulative translation adjustment
223,734
52,840
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
276,452
14,469
Income tax on other comprehensive income
16
(82,486)
11,709
Total other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the
statements of income for the period
193,966
26,178
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME THAT WILL NOT BE RECLASSIFIED
TO THE STATEMENT OF INCOME
220
(32)
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
194,186
26,146
CONSOLIDATED TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE
PERIOD
584,079
250,303
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Bank
583,958
250,277
Non-controlling interest
121
26
Comprehensive income per share attributable to equity holders of the Bank:
Basic comprehensive income per share
Ch$ 3,925
Ch$ 1,682
Diluted comprehensive income per share
Ch$ 3,925
Ch$ 1,682
The accompanying notes No. 1 to No. 39 are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.
4
