  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  Banco de Crédito e Inversiones
  News
  Summary
    BCI   CLP321331116

BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES

(BCI)
  Report
Banco de Credito e Inversiones : Consolidated Interim Financial statements as of September 30th, 2021

12/03/2021 | 09:12am EST
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

CONTENT

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position Interim Consolidated Statements of Income

Interim Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

2

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income

3

Interim Consolidated Statements of Other Comprehensive Income

4

Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

5

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

NOTE 1 - GENERAL INFORMATION AND SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

8

NOTE 2 - ACCOUNTING CHANGES

62

NOTE 3 - SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

62

NOTE 4 - BUSINESS COMBINATION

67

NOTE 5 - INFORMATION BY SEGMENTS

71

NOTE 6 - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

75

NOTE 7 - TRADING PORTFOLIO FINANCIAL ASSETS

76

NOTE 8 - INVESTMENTS UNDER AGREEMENTS TO RESELL AND LIABILITIES UNDER AGREEMENTS TO

REPURCHASE

77

NOTE 9 - DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL AGREEMENTS AND HEDGE ACCOUNTING

79

NOTE 10 - LOANS AND RECEIVABLES FROM BANKS

84

NOTE 11 - LOANS TO AND RECEIVABLES FROM CUSTOMERS

85

NOTE 12 - FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

94

NOTE 13 - INVESTMENTS IN OTHER COMPANIES

95

NOTE 14 - INTANGIBLE ASSETS

96

NOTE 15 - PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

100

NOTE 16 - CURRENT AND DEFERRED INCOME TAX

105

NOTE 17 - OTHER ASSETS

110

NOTE 18 - DEPOSITS AND OTHER ON-DEMAND LIABILITES AND ON-DEMAND DEPOSITS

111

NOTE 19 - BANK BORROWINGS

112

NOTE 20 - DEBT SECURITIES ISSUED AND OTHER FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

112

NOTE 21 -PROVISIONS

119

NOTE 22 - OTHER LIABILITIES

121

NOTE 23 - CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

121

NOTE 24 - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

126

NOTE 25 - INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES AND INDEXATION FOR INFLATION

131

NOTE 26 - FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME AND EXPENSES

132

NOTE 27 - GAIN OR LOSS FROM FINANCIAL OPERATIONS

133

NOTE 28 - NET FOREIGN EXCHANGE GAIN OR LOSS

133

NOTE 29 - PROVISIONS AND IMPAIRMENT FOR CREDIT RISK

134

NOTE 30 - STAFF COSTS

136

NOTE 31 - ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

136

NOTE 32 - DEPRECIATION, AMORTIZATION AND IMPAIRMENT

137

NOTE 33 - OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

139

NOTE 34 - TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

140

NOTE 35 - ASSETS AND LIABILITIES AT FAIR VALUE

149

NOTE 36 - RISK MANAGEMENT

153

NOTE 37 - MATURITIES OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

194

NOTE 38 - FOREIGN CURRENCY

196

NOTE 39 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

197

1

BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In millions of Chilean pesos - MCh$)

As of September 30

As of December 31

Note

2021

2020

MCh$

MCh$

ASSETS

Cash and deposits in banks

6

3,545,494

4,597,867

Items in course of collection

6

440,873

236,710

Securities held for trading

7

740,959

1,147,279

Agreements to repurchase and securities lending

8

194,813

190,248

Derivative financial agreements and hedge accounting

9

5,904,752

5,451,897

Loans and receivables to banks, net

10

493,888

356,669

Loans and receivables to customers, net

11

37,894,431

34,718,681

Financial investments available for sale

12

11,921,260

7,996,040

Financial investments held to maturity

12

851,661

25,144

Investments in other companies

13

30,074

26,625

Intangible assets

14

414,869

395,276

Property, plant and equipment, net

15

248,084

251,217

Right-of-use asset

15

188,262

204,807

Current income tax

16

62,327

36,270

Deferred income taxes

16

243,981

211,224

Other assets

17

1,249,824

1,310,345

TOTAL ASSETS

64,425,552

57,156,299

LIABILITIES

Deposits and other on-demand liabilities

18

25,265,611

19,726,574

Items in course of collection

6

357,384

201,438

Liabilities under agreements to repurchase

8

367,556

350,314

Deposits and other term loans

18

10,123,934

10,839,611

Derivative financial agreements and hedge accounting

9

5,633,600

5,793,354

Bank borrowings

19

6,840,114

6,270,699

Debt issued

20

8,195,859

7,431,624

Other financial liabilities

20

972,928

911,044

Lease liabilities

15

172,569

186,293

Current income tax

16

163,778

9,072

Deferred income taxes

16

1,018

22,188

Provisions

21

639,789

441,577

Other liabilities

22

1,338,462

1,077,806

TOTAL LIABILITIES

60,072,602

53,261,594

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Attributable to equity holders of the Bank:

Capital

3,862,386

3,655,828

Reserves

109

109

Accumulated other comprehensive income

216,189

22,223

Retained earnings:

Net income from prior periods

-

(6,758)

Profit or loss for the year

24

389,772

317,454

Less: Accrual for minimum dividends

24

(116,932)

(95,236)

TOTAL EQUITY OF EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE BANK

4,351,524

3,893,620

Non-controlling interest

1,426

1,085

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,352,950

3,894,705

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

64,425,552

57,156,299

The accompanying notes No. 1 to No. 39 are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.

2

BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(In millions of Chilean pesos - MCh$)

As of September 30

Note

2021

2020

MCh$

MCh$

Interest income

25

1,594,008

1,535,108

Interest expense

25

(452,803)

(467,901)

Net interest income

1,141,205

1,067,207

Fee and commission income

26

346,187

331,856

Fee and commission expense

26

(92,978)

(72,048)

Net fee and commission income

253,209

259,808

Net gain from financial operations

27

95,917

172,494

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

28

20,398

(4,578)

Other operating income

33

37,285

34,084

Operating income

1,548,014

1,529,015

Provisions for loan losses

29

(248,412)

(492,833)

OPERATING INCOME, NET OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT RISK

1,299,602

1,036,182

Staff costs

30

(395,933)

(373,344)

Administrative expenses

31

(233,918)

(238,061)

Depreciation and amortization

32

(79,262)

(81,828)

Impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

32

(23)

(142)

Other operating expenses

33

(47,969)

(41,852)

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

(757,105)

(735,227)

TOTAL NET OPERATING INCOME

542,497

300,955

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method

13

(380)

873

Profit before tax

542,117

301,828

Income tax expense

16

(152,224)

(77,671)

Net income from continuing operations

389,893

224,157

Net income from discontinued operations

-

-

CONSOLIDATED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

389,893

224,157

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

389,772

224,099

Non-controlling interest

121

58

Total

389,893

224,157

Earnings per share:

(stated in Ch$)

Basic earnings per share

Ch$ 2,620

Ch$ 1,506

Diluted earnings per share

Ch$ 2,620

Ch$ 1,506

The accompanying notes No. 1 to No. 39 are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.

3

BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(In millions of Chilean pesos - MCh$)

As of September 30

Note

2021

2020

MCh$

MCh$

CONSOLIDATED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

389,893

224,157

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME THAT MAY BE RECLASSIFIED

TO THE STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net (gain) loss resulting on revaluation of financial investments available for sale

(311,980)

3,154

Loss (gain) on cash flow hedge derivatives

364,698

(41,525)

Loss -cumulative translation adjustment

223,734

52,840

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

276,452

14,469

Income tax on other comprehensive income

16

(82,486)

11,709

Total other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to the

statements of income for the period

193,966

26,178

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME THAT WILL NOT BE RECLASSIFIED

TO THE STATEMENT OF INCOME

220

(32)

TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

194,186

26,146

CONSOLIDATED TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE

PERIOD

584,079

250,303

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Bank

583,958

250,277

Non-controlling interest

121

26

Comprehensive income per share attributable to equity holders of the Bank:

Basic comprehensive income per share

Ch$ 3,925

Ch$ 1,682

Diluted comprehensive income per share

Ch$ 3,925

Ch$ 1,682

The accompanying notes No. 1 to No. 39 are an integral part of the interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Disclaimer

Bci - Banco de Credito e Inversiones SA published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 14:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 057 B 2 460 M 2 460 M
Net income 2021 471 B 563 M 563 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,93x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 4 271 B 5 090 M 5 108 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 11 650
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES
Duration : Period :
Banco de Crédito e Inversiones Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 27 400,00 CLP
Average target price 37 007,06 CLP
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugenio von Chrismar Carvajal Chief Executive Officer
José Luis Ibaibarriaga Martínez Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Luis Enrique Yarur Rey Chairman
Patricio Subiabre Montero Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ximena Kutscher Taiba Vice President-Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES2.94%5 090
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.87%476 418
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.64%367 384
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%242 804
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.79%201 980
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY62.06%195 016