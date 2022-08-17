Banco de Credito e Inversiones : Corporate Presentation 2Q 2022
08/17/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
Corporate
Presentation
2Q 2022
Investor Relations Department | Email: Investor_Relations_Bci@Bci.cl
August 2022
Bci at a glance
Leading financial institution in Chile by Assets and Loans
Profitable and financially sound
as of June 2022
US$83,172 bn
US$49,813 bn
(+33.9% YoY*)
(+26.5% YoY*)
Total assets
Total loans
US$473.1 mm
US$4.19 bn
Net Income YTD
(ROAE 15.79%)
Market Cap1
Credit rating profile:
ESG Rating:
A2
A-
A-
A
New Lines of Business
Diversified business model
Bci/Subsidiary Diversification
Largest bank in Chile (total loans)
3rd Largest Florida-based bank
City National
Bank of Florida
Shanghai
Mexico City
Bogota
Lima
Sao Paulo
Santiago
CNB
Bci Miami
Bci+Subsidiaries
Servicios
Financieros
Perú
3
Note: Figures are converted to US$ using an FX of US$/CLP of 932.08 (July 1st 2022); 1 Bloomberg as of Match, 2022. Consolidated figures (include City National Bank of Florida)
Chilean financial system
Bci is part of a robust financial system
CHILE. GDP and Monthly Activity Index (%, yoy)
Total loans in the banking system2 (US$bn)
Source: CMF
Note: Figures are converted to US$ using an FX of USD/CLP of 932.08 (July 1st 2022)
1 Figures exclude CNB (City National Bank) and Itau Corpbanca operations in Colombia
Banking system capitalization ratio
*Basel III
Chilean banking regulation - upgrading to Basel III
June 2022: Decrease in the CET1 ratio was mainly due to a negative effect on capital accounts, related to higher Chilean and US rates, along with greater expectations of inflation. Together with strong and profitable growth observed during the first part of the year.
March 2022: CMF reports on rating of systemically important banks Bci- 1.5%
Pillar II requirement set at 0% according to the evaluation process of of CMF´s assessment and regulatory phase of CET1 and RWA.
In line with the transitory provisions of the regulations related to the implementation of Basel III, Bci still has a significant difference regarding the regulatory minimum.
5
Source: Bci Research
Source: CMF. Tier I and Tier II calculated as core capital and supplementary capital as % of total risk weighted assets respectively
