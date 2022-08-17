Log in
    BCI   CLP321331116

BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES

(BCI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
27700.00 CLP   +1.09%
12:54pBANCO DE CREDITO E INVERSIONES : Corporate Presentation 2Q 2022
PU
08/12BANCO DE CREDITO E INVERSIONES : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
08/03BANCO DE CREDITO E INVERSIONES : Bci Conference Call Presentation Second Quarter 2022
PU
Banco de Credito e Inversiones : Corporate Presentation 2Q 2022

08/17/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
Corporate

Presentation

2Q 2022

Investor Relations Department | Email: Investor_Relations_Bci@Bci.cl

August 2022

Bci at a glance

Leading financial institution in Chile by Assets and Loans

Profitable and financially sound

as of June 2022

US$83,172 bn

US$49,813 bn

(+33.9% YoY*)

(+26.5% YoY*)

Total assets

Total loans

US$473.1 mm

US$4.19 bn

Net Income YTD

(ROAE 15.79%)

Market Cap1

Credit rating profile:

ESG Rating:

A2

A-

A-

A

New Lines of Business

Diversified business model

Bci/Subsidiary Diversification

  • Largest bank in Chile (total loans)
  • 3rd Largest Florida-based bank

City National

Bank of Florida

Shanghai

Mexico City

Bogota

Lima

Sao Paulo

Santiago

CNB

Bci Miami

Bci+Subsidiaries

Servicios

Financieros

Perú

3

Note: Figures are converted to US$ using an FX of US$/CLP of 932.08 (July 1st 2022); 1 Bloomberg as of Match, 2022. Consolidated figures (include City National Bank of Florida)

Chilean financial system

Bci is part of a robust financial system

CHILE. GDP and Monthly Activity Index (%, yoy)

Total loans in the banking system2 (US$bn)

Source: CMF

Note: Figures are converted to US$ using an FX of USD/CLP of 932.08 (July 1st 2022)

1 Figures exclude CNB (City National Bank) and Itau Corpbanca operations in Colombia

Banking system capitalization ratio

*Basel III

Chilean banking regulation - upgrading to Basel III

June 2022: Decrease in the CET1 ratio was mainly due to a negative effect on capital accounts, related to higher Chilean and US rates, along with greater expectations of inflation. Together with strong and profitable growth observed during the first part of the year.

March 2022: CMF reports on rating of systemically important banks Bci- 1.5%

Pillar II requirement set at 0% according to the evaluation process of of CMF´s assessment and regulatory phase of CET1 and RWA.

In line with the transitory provisions of the regulations related to the implementation of Basel III, Bci still has a significant difference regarding the regulatory minimum.

5

  1. Source: Bci Research
  2. Source: CMF. Tier I and Tier II calculated as core capital and supplementary capital as % of total risk weighted assets respectively

Disclaimer

Bci - Banco de Credito e Inversiones SA published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 16:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
