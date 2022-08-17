Banco de Credito e Inversiones : Corporate Presentation 2Q 2022

Note: Figures are converted to US$ using an FX of USD/CLP of 932.08 (July 1st 2022)

Chilean banking regulation - upgrading to Basel III

June 2022: Decrease in the CET1 ratio was mainly due to a negative effect on capital accounts, related to higher Chilean and US rates, along with greater expectations of inflation. Together with strong and profitable growth observed during the first part of the year.

March 2022: CMF reports on rating of systemically important banks Bci- 1.5%

Pillar II requirement set at 0% according to the evaluation process of of CMF´s assessment and regulatory phase of CET1 and RWA.

In line with the transitory provisions of the regulations related to the implementation of Basel III, Bci still has a significant difference regarding the regulatory minimum.

