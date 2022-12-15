Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Banco de Crédito e Inversiones
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCI   CLP321331116

BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES

(BCI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-13
24890.00 CLP   +2.18%
11/09Banco De Credito E Inversiones : Corporate Presentation 3Q 2022
PU
11/03Transcript : Banco de Crédito e Inversiones, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
10/14Fitch Affirms Banco de Credito e Inversiones at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco de Credito e Inversiones : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information

12/15/2022 | 01:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF NOTES ISSUED UNDER

THE U.S.$4,000,000,000 MEDIUM-TERM NOTE PROGRAM

OF BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES,

ACTING DIRECTLY OR THROUGH ITS MIAMI BRANCH

December 14, 2022

Banco de Crédito e Inversiones, a banking corporation (sociedad anónima) organized under the law of the Republic of Chile, acting directly or through its Miami branch, hereby notifies the holders of notes issued under its U.S.$4,000,000,000 Medium-Term Note Program that the appointment of Citibank, N.A., London Branch as the new fiscal and paying agent and as calculation agent will be effective on December 19, 2022.

Disclaimer

Bci - Banco de Credito e Inversiones SA published this content on 15 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2022 06:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES
11/09Banco De Credito E Inversiones : Corporate Presentation 3Q 2022
PU
11/03Transcript : Banco de Crédito e Inversiones, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2..
CI
10/14Fitch Affirms Banco de Credito e Inversiones at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
10/14Banco de Crédito e Inversiones Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
09/09Banco De Credito E Inversiones : Accumulated and Consolidated Results as of August 31th
PU
08/29BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES : 8.3079% Stock Dividend
FA
08/17Banco De Credito E Inversiones : Corporate Presentation 2Q 2022
PU
08/12Banco De Credito E Inversiones : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
08/03Banco De Credito E Inversiones : Bci Conference Call Presentation Second Quarter 2022
PU
08/03Transcript : Banco de Crédito e Inversiones, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 559 B 2 925 M 2 925 M
Net income 2022 764 B 873 M 873 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,32x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 4 202 B 4 803 M 4 803 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 11 650
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES
Duration : Period :
Banco de Crédito e Inversiones Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 24 890,00 CLP
Average target price 34 091,96 CLP
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eugenio von Chrismar Carvajal Chief Executive Officer
José Luis Ibaibarriaga Martínez Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Luis Enrique Yarur Rey Chairman
Patricio Subiabre Montero Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ximena Kutscher Taiba Vice President-Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES8.31%4 803
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.24%393 284
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.39%262 735
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%209 824
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.17%162 403
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%153 388