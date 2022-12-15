Banco de Credito e Inversiones : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information

NOTICE TO HOLDERS OF NOTES ISSUED UNDER

THE U.S.$4,000,000,000 MEDIUM-TERM NOTE PROGRAM

OF BANCO DE CRÉDITO E INVERSIONES,

ACTING DIRECTLY OR THROUGH ITS MIAMI BRANCH

December 14, 2022

Banco de Crédito e Inversiones, a banking corporation (sociedad anónima) organized under the law of the Republic of Chile, acting directly or through its Miami branch, hereby notifies the holders of notes issued under its U.S.$4,000,000,000 Medium-Term Note Program that the appointment of Citibank, N.A., London Branch as the new fiscal and paying agent and as calculation agent will be effective on December 19, 2022.