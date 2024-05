May 09, 2024 at 03:35 am EDT

May 9 (Reuters) - Chairman Of Spain's BBVA, Carlos Torres:

* BELIEVES DEAL WITH SABADELL MAKES STRATEGIC SENSE, BUSINESSES ARE COMPLEMENTARY

* AIMS TO PRESERVE THE BEST OF BOTH INSTITUTIONS, HAS EXPERIENCE IN INTEGRATIONS

* SAYS IT IS VERY ATTRACTIVE TRANSACTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS OF BOTH BANKS BUT ALSO FOR CLIENTS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)