MADRID (Reuters) - BBVA's Chair Carlos Torres on Friday told its shareholders that he was fully confident of the success of its 12-billion-euro takeover for smaller rival Sabadell.

The bid, which is opposed by the Spanish government, was rejected by Sabadell's board, prompting BBVA to launch in May a hostile offer directly to Sabadell's shareholders in its latest attempt at a deal, after a failed effort in 2020.

