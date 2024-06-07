Stock SAB BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
Banco de Sabadell, S.A.

Equities

SAB

ES0113860A34

Banks

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:30:00 2024-06-07 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
1.916 EUR +0.97% Intraday chart for Banco de Sabadell, S.A. -1.16% +72.15%
05:12pm BANCO DE SABADELL : Goldman Sachs FIG conference takeaways Alphavalue
12:27pm De Guindos: Domestic bank mergers can be a step towards cross-border mergers RE
Latest news about Banco de Sabadell, S.A.

BANCO DE SABADELL : Goldman Sachs FIG conference takeaways Alphavalue
National bank mergers can be step for cross-border deals, ECB's De Guindos says RE
Global markets live: Inditex, Intel, TSMC, Dollar Tree, AbbVie... Our Logo
BBVA CEO expects Mexican continuity after Sheinbaum win RE
BBVA asks ECB for approval for hostile takeover bid for Sabadell, source says RE
Spain's BBVA seeks ECB go-ahead for Sabadell hostile bid, source says RE
Spain's anti-trust watchdog: BBVA requests authorisation to take over Sabadell RE
Transcript : Banco de Sabadell, S.A. Presents at Goldman Sachs 28th Annual European Financials conference, Jun-04-2024
BBVA sets July 5 for vote on share issue to fund Sabadell bid RE
BBVA Calls Shareholder Vote on Capital Increase for $12 Billion Sabadell Bid DJ
Fitch Upgrades Banco de Sabadell on Profitability, Capitalization Improvements MT
Banco Sabadell Not Planning Takeovers in Defense Against Hostile BBVA Bid MT
Sabadell rules out defending itself against BBVA takeover bid with acquisition RE
Sabadell CEO rules out M&A defence against BBVA bid RE
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Retreat Late Afternoon MT
Sabadell tells shareholders that BBVA bid process may last until 2025 RE
IBEX opens flat awaiting inflation data RE
BBVA Launches Voluntary Offer for Banco Sabadell MT
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Late Afternoon MT
Sector Update: Financial MT

Chart Banco de Sabadell, S.A.

Chart Banco de Sabadell, S.A.
Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. is one of the leading banking groups in Spain. The activity is organized mainy around three sectors: - commercial banking: sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (loans, factoring, leasing, etc.); - market and private banking: financial engineering, structured financing, capital market activities, etc.; - real estate management. At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 160.3 billion in current deposits and EUR 152.3 billion in current credits. Products and services are marketed through a network of 1,420 branches located essentially in Spain (1,178).
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-07-24 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , IBEX 35
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Banco de Sabadell, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
1.898 EUR
Average target price
2.011 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+5.96%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. Stock Banco de Sabadell, S.A.
+72.15% 11.18B
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+17.51% 565B
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
+17.95% 310B
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+15.71% 252B
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+18.68% 201B
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+21.72% 181B
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+27.18% 170B
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+9.68% 163B
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
+9.42% 152B
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-7.95% 142B
Other Banks
