3. Performance review

Macroeconomic environment

Global economic, political and financial context

Political events dominated headlines last quarter, with elections in the European Parliament, France, the United Kingdom and Mexico.

In the EU, far-right parties gained seats in the European Parliament and also won the biggest share of the vote in France and Italy. Although more traditional and pro-European parties continue to hold a majority of seats, the new Parliament may shift towards policies more firmly against immigration and the energy transition.

In France, the results obtained by Marine Le Pen's far-right party in the European elections prompted Macron to dissolve the National Assembly and call snap elections. The election results came as a surprise to many, as the New Popular Front (a coalition of left-wing parties) became the largest party in the National Assembly, although it fell considerably short of an absolute majority. Macron's party came second and Le Pen's party, the favourite to win according to the polls, came third. The result was a hung parliament, split across three main groups, in an unprecedented situation in France, which will make it hard to govern a country in which negotiations between major political forces are far from the norm. However, that result did avoid an absolute majority of the most radical parties with a clearly expansionary tax policy, in a context in which the European Commission has proposed launching an excessive deficit procedure against France, due to the country's high level of public deficit and the expectations of a slight increase in borrowing (relative to GDP).

In terms of geopolitics, the European Commission announced that it would impose higher tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China of up to 38%, to counteract the illegal subsidies received by the industry in that country. This provisional tariff increase will start to be applied on 4 July. A final decision on tariffs is set for November. In retaliation, China announced that it would be launching an investigation into imported pork and its by-products originating from the European Union. It also threatened to impose additional tariffs on combustion engine vehicles imported from Europe.

In terms of economic activity, the most recent data in the United States were mixed and continue to point to a slowdown of economic growth. In the Eurozone, meanwhile, confidence data suggest that the economy will continue to expand in Q2 2024, although recovery will be slow, particularly in Germany and Italy.

As for prices, inflation continued to be pushed up by the services component in both the Eurozone and the US. In any case, inflation in the Eurozone reached 2.5% in June, while core inflation in the US continued to trend downwards.

Economic situation in Spain

In Spain, economic indicators remained positive and growth forecasts for the full year 2024 continued to be revised upwards. During the quarter, economic sentiment indicators remained at levels clearly compatible with economic growth, while tourism showed considerable dynamism. Furthermore,