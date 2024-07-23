2Q24
Basis of presentation
The consolidated income statement and balance sheet as at the end of June 2024 and 2023, together with the disclosures shown in this Financial Report, are presented in accordance with the accounting standards, principles and criteria defined in Note 1 to the Group's consolidated interim financial statements as at 30 June 2024.
Pursuant to the Guidelines on alternative performance measures published by the European Securities and Markets Authority on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415), a glossary has been included with the definitions and the reconciliation with the items presented in the financial statements of certain alternative financial measures used in this document. See Glossary of terms on performance measures.
Second quarter of 2024
2
1. Summary
Net interest income
Net interest income followed a positive trend, reaching 2,493 million euros as at the end of June 2024, representing year- on-year growth of 9.8%, mainly due to a higher credit yield and increased revenue from the fixed-income portfolio, underpinned by higher interest rates, all of which served to offset higher costs of both deposits and wholesale funding as well as lower average volumes.
In the quarter, net interest income increased by 2.5%, driven by a higher customer margin, where credit yield growth was underpinned by portfolio repricing and larger volumes.
Net fees and commissions
Net fees and commissions amounted to 674 million euros as at the end of June 2024, representing a year-on-year reduction of -3.3%, mainly due to reduced service fees and reduced asset management fees.
In the quarter, they declined by -1.4%, affected by reduced fee income at TSB due to higher costs associated with cards.
Total costs
Total costs came to 1,515 million euros as at the end of June 2024, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 2.5%, due to both higher staff expenses and higher general expenses, which were partially counterbalanced by the reduction of amortisations/depreciations.
In quarterly terms, total costs rose by 1.7%, as a result of higher general expenses.
Net interest income
Total group
Constant FX
Excl. TSB
Change YoY:
+9.8%
+8.8%
+15.9%
Change QoQ:
+2.5%
+2.4%
+2.7%
2,270
2,493
562
603
1,231
1,262
1,932
278
283
1,667
953
979
1H23
1H24
1Q24
2Q24
Excl. TSB
TSB
Net fees and commissions
Total group
Constant FX
Excl. TSB
Change YoY:
-3.3%
-3.5%
-2.9%
Change QoQ:
-1.4%
-1.5%
+0.2%
697
674
58
54
340
335
639
620
30
24
310
310
1H23
1H24
1Q24
2Q24
Excl. TSB
TSB
Total costs
Total group
Constant FX
Excl. TSB
Change YoY:
+2.5%
+1.5%
+5.2%
Change QoQ:
+1.7%
+1.6%
+2.1%
1,478
0
1,515
0
464
449
751
0
764
0
1,067
224
225
1,014
528
539
1H23
1H24
1Q24
2Q24
Excl. TSB
TSB
Group net profit
As at the end of June 2024, the Group's net profit amounted to 791 million euros, representing year-on-year growth of 40.3%, with profit ex-TSB amounting to 696 million euros and profit at TSB to 95 million euros. This level of profit pushed the Group's ROTE up by 395bps year-on-year to 13.1%.
Core results (net interest income + fees and commissions - total costs) grew by 11.0% year-on-year and by 1.6% in the quarter, driven by the increase of net interest income.
Group net profit
Total group
Constant FX
Excl. TSB
Change YoY:
+40.3%
+39.3%
+52.0%
Change QoQ:
+56.8%
+56.7%
+65.3%
791
95
564
483
106
49
308
696
46
458
434
263
1H23
1H24
1Q24
2Q24
Excl. TSB
TSB
Second quarter of 2024
3
Performing loans
Performing loans grew by 0.9% year-on-year, driven by the increase recorded by businesses abroad, particularly Miami and Mexico.
In quarter-on-quarter terms, lending volumes grew by 2.9%. It is particularly worth noting the increase in Spain, which was driven by growth across all segments, particularly SMEs
- corporates and mortgages. Businesses abroad also did well in the quarter, particularly Miami and TSB, favoured in the latter case by the appreciation of the pound sterling.
Performing loans
Total group
Constant FX
Excl. TSB
Change YoY:
+0.9%
+0.5%
+0.9%
Change QoQ:
+2.9%
+2.7%
+3.5%
153,834
150,796
155,164
42,526
42,330
42,907
111,307
108,466
112,258
Jun 23
Mar 24
Jun 24
Excl. TSB
TSB
Customer funds
Customer funds recorded a year-on-year increase of 2.1%, with funds flowing through from sight accounts to term deposits and also to off-balance sheet funds, mainly mutual funds.
In the quarter, the customer funds increased by 1.6%, followed a positive trend, of both on-balance sheet and off- balance sheet customer funds, notably mutual funds, mainly due to a positive level of net subscriptions.
Total customer funds
Total group
Constant FX
Excl. TSB
Change YoY:
+2.1%
+1.8%
+2.6%
Change QoQ:
+1.6%
+1.5%
+1.6%
202,510
203,569
206,742
41,203
40,558
41,182
39,720
42,150
43,574
121,587
120,861
121,987
Jun 23
Mar 24
Jun 24
On-balance sheet customer funds Excl. TSB
Off-balance sheet customer funds
TSB
Non-performing assets (NPAs)
The balance of NPAs has been reduced by 630 million euros over the past twelve months, the reduction in the second quarter of 2024 being 316 million euros, while the coverage ratio considering total provisions rose to 56.8%.
The Group's stage 3 ratio improved to 3.2%, while the stage 3 coverage ratio considering total provisions and the stage 3 coverage ratio increased to 59.7% and 44.1%, respectively.
The gross NPA ratio fell to 3.7%, while the net NPA ratio dropped to 1.6% considering total provisions.
The Group's credit cost of risk dropped by 8bps in the quarter to stand at 33bps, while total cost of risk fell by 4bps to stand at 46bps as at the end of June 2024.
Capital ratio
The fully-loaded CET1 ratio increased by 18bps in the quarter, standing at 13.48%, while the total capital ratio reached 18.54%, thus standing above requirements, with an MDA buffer of 454bps.
Stage 3 exposures (%)
60.8
62.9
58.5
59.7
57.4
55.7
43.0
45.9
48.3
44.1
40.1
42.5
4.23
4.15
3.80
3.50
3.46
3.21
Jun 23
Mar 24
Jun 24
Jun 23
Mar 24
Jun 24
Excl. TSB
Total group
Stage 3 ratio
Stage 3 coverage ratio with total provisions
Stage 3 coverage ratio
Problematic assets
6,971
6,657
6,341
1,083
939
902
5,888
5,718
5,439
Jun 23
Mar 24
Jun 24
Stage 3 assets
Problematic RE Assets
CET1 fully-loaded (%)
12.87
13.30
13.48
Jun 23
Mar 24
Jun 24
Second quarter of 2024
4
2. Key figures
Excl. T SB
(6)
3 0 .0 6 .2 3
3 0 .0 6 .2 4
Yo Y (%)
Profit and loss account (€ millions)
Net interest income
1,667
1,932
15.9
Core revenues
2,306
2,552
10.7
Gross operating income
2,163
2,450
13.3
Pre-provisions income
1,149
1,384
20.5
Attributable net profit
458
696
52.0
Balance sheet (€ millions)
Total assets
190,823
192,663
1.0
Performing gross loans
111,307
112,258
0.9
Gross loans to customers
116,466
116,904
0.4
On-balance sheet customer funds
121,587
121,987
0.3
Off-balance sheet customer funds
39,720
43,574
9.7
Total customer funds
161,306
165,561
2.6
Net equity
--
--
Shareholders' equity
--
--
T o tal gro up
(5)
(6)
30 .06 .23
30 .06 .24
Yo Y (%)
2,270
2,493
9.8
2,967
3,168
6.8
2,809
3,061
9.0
1,331
1,546
16.1
564
791
40.3
243,453
244,328
0.4
153,834
155,164
0.9
159,653
160,532
0.6
162,790
163,169
0.2
39,720
43,574
9.7
202,510
206,742
2.1
13,520
14,398
6.5
13,990
14,820
5.9
Profitability and efficiency ratios (%)
ROA
--
--
RORWA
--
--
ROE
--
--
ROTE
--
--
Efficiency
37.2
34.6
Efficiency with amortisation & depreciation
46.2
42.2
Risk management
(1)
Stage 3 exposures (€ millio ns)
5,292
4,775
-9.8
Total problematic assets (€ millio ns)
6,375
5,678
-10.9
Stage 3 ratio (%)
4.23
3.80
Stage 3 coverage ratio (%)
43.0
48.3
Stage 3 coverage ratio with total provisions (%)
57.4
62.9
Problematic assets coverage (%)
54.2
59.1
Liquidity management (%)
Loan-to-deposit ratio
92.5
92.8
LCR
229
227
NSFR
(2)
--
--
Capital management
Risk weighted assets (RWA) (€ millio ns)
--
--
Common Equity Tier 1 (%)
--
--
Common Equity Tier 1 fully-loaded (%)
--
--
Tier 1 (%)
--
--
Total capital ratio (%)
--
--
M REL (% RWA)
--
--
M REL (% LRE)
--
--
Leverage ratio (%)
--
--
Share data (period end)
Number of shareholders
--
--
Number of outstanding shares (millio ns)
(3)
--
--
Share price (€)
(4)
--
--
M arket capitalisation (€ millio ns)
--
--
Earnings per share (EP S) (€)
--
--
Book value per share (€)
--
--
TBV per share (€)
--
--
Price / Tangible book value (times)
--
--
Price / Earnings ratio (P/E) (times)
--
--
Other data
Branches
1,236
1,171
Employees
13,787
14,025
0.40.7
1.32.0
- 10.8
9.113.1
- 40.3
- 48.3
5,888
5,439
-7.6
6,971
6,341
-9.0
3.503.21
40.144.1
55.759.7
53.156.8
95.495.9
200
198
141
146
78,537
80,071
2.0
12.8813.48
12.8713.48
15.1115.67
- 18.54
- 29.36
8.869.80
4.925.23
220,614
196,497
5,584
5,361
1.054
1.801
5,886
9,653
0.170.27
- 2.78
2.082.31
- 0.78
6.376.75
1,447
1,382
19,405
19,015
- The NPA coverage ratio is based on total provisions.
- Taking into account the best estimate as at the date of publication of this report.
- Total number of shares minus final treasury stock position (including shares in the buyback programme, where applicable).
- Historical values not adjusted.
- The cumulative EUR/GBP exchange rate as at 30.06.2024 applied throughout the report is 0.8546 in the case of the income statement and 0.8464 in the case of the balance sheet.
- Throughout this document, YoY changes in relation to the income statement refer to the cumulative six-month period up to the end of June 2024 versus the same cumulative six-month period of 2023.
Second quarter of 2024
5
3. Performance review
Macroeconomic environment
Global economic, political and financial context
Political events dominated headlines last quarter, with elections in the European Parliament, France, the United Kingdom and Mexico.
In the EU, far-right parties gained seats in the European Parliament and also won the biggest share of the vote in France and Italy. Although more traditional and pro-European parties continue to hold a majority of seats, the new Parliament may shift towards policies more firmly against immigration and the energy transition.
In France, the results obtained by Marine Le Pen's far-right party in the European elections prompted Macron to dissolve the National Assembly and call snap elections. The election results came as a surprise to many, as the New Popular Front (a coalition of left-wing parties) became the largest party in the National Assembly, although it fell considerably short of an absolute majority. Macron's party came second and Le Pen's party, the favourite to win according to the polls, came third. The result was a hung parliament, split across three main groups, in an unprecedented situation in France, which will make it hard to govern a country in which negotiations between major political forces are far from the norm. However, that result did avoid an absolute majority of the most radical parties with a clearly expansionary tax policy, in a context in which the European Commission has proposed launching an excessive deficit procedure against France, due to the country's high level of public deficit and the expectations of a slight increase in borrowing (relative to GDP).
In terms of geopolitics, the European Commission announced that it would impose higher tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China of up to 38%, to counteract the illegal subsidies received by the industry in that country. This provisional tariff increase will start to be applied on 4 July. A final decision on tariffs is set for November. In retaliation, China announced that it would be launching an investigation into imported pork and its by-products originating from the European Union. It also threatened to impose additional tariffs on combustion engine vehicles imported from Europe.
In terms of economic activity, the most recent data in the United States were mixed and continue to point to a slowdown of economic growth. In the Eurozone, meanwhile, confidence data suggest that the economy will continue to expand in Q2 2024, although recovery will be slow, particularly in Germany and Italy.
As for prices, inflation continued to be pushed up by the services component in both the Eurozone and the US. In any case, inflation in the Eurozone reached 2.5% in June, while core inflation in the US continued to trend downwards.
Economic situation in Spain
In Spain, economic indicators remained positive and growth forecasts for the full year 2024 continued to be revised upwards. During the quarter, economic sentiment indicators remained at levels clearly compatible with economic growth, while tourism showed considerable dynamism. Furthermore,
the most recent data concerning job creation showed a slowdown in June in seasonally adjusted monthly terms. Despite this, growth was in line with the average of the past twelve months and the level of job occupancy remained at an all-time high.
As for prices, inflation in June dropped by three tenths of a percentage point to 3.5%, influenced by the price of fuel and, to a lesser extent, food. On the opposite side, services related to leisure and culture were behind most of the upward pressure on the annual rate of inflation, causing core inflation to stay at 3.0% instead of continuing with its downward trend.
In terms of economic policy, the Ministry of Industry and Tourism unveiled a draft bill for the new Industry Law, whose main objectives are reindustrialisation and the consolidation of Spain's strategic autonomy. The new law, which will likely be approved this September, will replace the current act, in force since 1992. Also worth noting was the VAT cut on basic food items, which was extended to 30 September, and the approval of the income tax law reform, designed to reduce the tax on workers with lower income.
Economic situation in the United Kingdom
The UK economy showed signs of stabilisation in Q2 2024, after recording sharp growth in Q1 2024 (0.7% quarter-on- quarter), driven by private consumption and foreign trade.
Confidence indicators relating both to the business sector and to consumers continued to point towards a positive trend, although growth is unlikely to be as intense as it was in the first quarter.
As for inflation, prices corrected substantially and headline inflation reached 2.0% in May. Even so, core inflation was even tighter and stood at 3.5% despite improvements in recent months, with considerable pressure from the services component (annual rate of 5.7%). On the other hand, the moderation of goods and energy prices was a positive factor in the disinflation process.
The job market cooled somewhat and the unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in April, while job vacancies continued to return to normal levels. As for salaries, the most recent data showed persistent moderation, although they remain at high levels in year-on-year terms.
In the real estate market, the growth of prices was similar to the previous quarter. A higher rate of mortgage approvals was recorded and the volume of approved mortgages climbed to almost the pre-pandemic average.
In the political arena, snap elections were called for 4 July, with the Labour Party emerging victorious after securing an absolute majority in the UK Parliament. The Conservatives recorded the worst election results in their history, while the Liberal Democrats saw their best-ever outcome. Keir Starmer took over as Prime Minister and Rachel Reeves was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Second quarter of 2024
6
Economic situation in Mexico
In Mexico, the spotlight was on the elections that took place on 2 June, and in particular on the potential impacts of the election results on the parliamentary houses, where the governing coalition won more seats. The election results had a negative effect on financial markets, given the expectation that the new administration will be able to implement constitutional reforms that could deteriorate the country's institutional quality. As a result, the Mexican peso showed considerable intraday depreciation comparable to systemic events, depreciating by a total of 10% during the week following the elections. The impact on the risk premium was also negative, although less severe, while the intraday drop recorded by the Mexican stock market was similar to that recorded during Covid.
Fixed-income markets
Last quarter, the ECB cut official interest rates by 25bps, taking the deposit rate to 3.75%. The central bank justified its rate cut, citing more moderate inflation. Subsequent to that, the ECB members left the door open to one or two additional interest rate cuts during the year, after the September meeting.
The Federal Reserve kept US rates unchanged in the range of 5.25-5.50% during the quarter. In its June meeting, it emphasised that the Fed Funds rate will remain at this level until there is sufficient confidence that inflation is dropping closer to the 2% target. Members of the Fed tightened their forecasts, predicting a single rate cut of 25bps during 2024, where previously they had estimated three cuts. Fed members also insisted in their statements that monetary policy is in restrictive territory and will remain so until the inflation target is reached, although in recent months they have started to point out that there are other risks, referring to the labour market, which could lead to changes in the monetary policy.
The BoE kept the base rate at 5.25% in its June meeting. The central bank revised its growth forecasts upwards and confirmed the improvement of prices, although it emphasised that services inflation was still very high. The central bank said that monetary policy will need to remain restrictive for sufficiently long to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably, although in its last meeting it described the decision to hold interest rates as 'finely balanced', with two members (out of nine) arguing for an interest rate cut.
Long-term government bond yields rebounded on both sides of the Atlantic, recording two consecutive quarters of increases. Most of the increase took place in April, influenced by geopolitical tensions, with the ensuing rebound of oil prices, and by inflation and activity data in the US, which in some cases surprised to the upside. This rebound was partially reversed in May and June with the publication of macroeconomic data that came as a negative surprise to the consensus and due to the snap elections called in France.
Risk premiums in the periphery had rebounded by the end of the quarter, due to the snap elections called in France in early June, despite having fallen during April and May, when they were favoured by the disbursement of NGEU funds and purchases from the ECB's TPI programme.
Equity markets
The main stock market indices in the developed economies showed disparate performance. In the United States, Standard & Poor's 500 gained 4.7% in euros (3.9% in dollars) during the quarter, driven by tech stocks. In Europe, however, the performance was negative, influenced among other aspects by the snap elections in France. The Euro Stoxx 50 dropped 3.7% in Q2 2024, particularly weighed down by France, where the CAC fell by almost 9%. The IBEX, on the other hand, dipped by 1.2%. Lastly, in the United Kingdom, stocks showed positive performance and rebounded by 3.6% in euros (2.7% in pounds).
Second quarter of 2024
7
GDP - US vs. Euro area (year-on-year change, %)
Official interest rate - US vs. Euro area (%)
US GDP
Euro area GDP
US official interest rate
Euro area official interest rate
15.0
5.5
10.0
4.5
5.0
3.5
0.0
2.5
-5.0
1.5
-10.0
0.5
-15.0
6/19
6/21
-0.5
6/15
6/16
6/17
6/18
6/20
6/22
6/23
6/24
6/15
6/16
6/17
6/18
6/19
6/20
6/21
6/22
6/23
6/24
Source: Bloomberg
Exchange rates: Parity vs. euro
Fx
30.06.23
30.09.23
31.12.23
31.03.24
30.06.24
USD
1.0866
1.0594
1.1050
1.0811
1.0705
GBP
0.8583
0.8646
0.8691
0.8551
0.8464
MXN
18.5614
18.5030
18.7231
17.9179
19.5654
Source: Bank of Spain
Second quarter of 2024
8
Income statement
Summary of results:
Banco Sabadell Group earned profit of 791 million euros as at the end of June 2024, representing year-on-year growth of 40.3%, of which 696 million euros were recorded ex-TSB and 95 million euros correspond to TSB. The Group's ROTE increased by 395bps compared to the end of the second quarter of the previous year, reaching 13.1%.
This Group profit was mainly driven by the good performance of core results (net interest income + fees and commissions - total costs), which increased by 11.0% year- on-year due to the improvement of net interest income, underpinned mainly by higher interest rates. In the quarter, this item grew by 1.6%.
Cumulative income statement
(€ millions)
1H23
Net interest income
1,667
Net fees and commissions
639
Core revenues
2,306
Net trading income and exchange differences
26
Income from equity method and dividends
72
Other operating income/expense
-241
Gross operating income
2,163
Operating expenses
-817
Personnel expenses
-538
Other general expenses
-278
Amortisation & depreciation
-198
Total costs
-1,014
Pre-provisions income
1,149
Provisions for NPLs
-401
Provisions for other financial assets
-16
Other impairments
-29
Gains on sale of assets and other results
-14
Profit before tax
689
Income tax
-230
Minority interest
1
Attributable net profit
458
Memorandum item:
Core results (NII + net fees and commissions - costs)
1,292
It is also worth noting the good evolution of asset quality and, by extension, of credit provisions, which allowed the Group's credit cost of risk to be reduced by 8bps in the quarter to 33bps, and its total cost of risk to be reduced by 4bps to stand at 46bps as at the end of June 2024.
Excl. TSB
Total group
YoY (%)
1H24
YoY (%)
1H23
1H24
YoY (%) at constant
FX
1,932
15.9
2,270
2,493
9.8
8.8
620
-2.9
697
674
-3.3
-3.5
2,552
10.7
2,967
3,168
6.8
5.9
13
-50.2
31
37
18.4
18.1
87
20.6
72
87
20.6
20.6
-202
-16.4
-261
-230
-11.9
-12.2
2,450
13.3
2,809
3,061
9.0
8.1
-876
7.2
-1,204
-1,266
5.2
4.1
-560
4.0
-717
-744
3.8
2.9
-316
13.4
-487
-522
7.2
5.9
-191
-3.4
-274
-249
-9.0
-9.9
-1,067
5.2
-1,478
-1,515
2.5
1.5
1,384
20.5
1,331
1,546
16.1
15.5
-310
-22.6
-433
-333
-23.1
-23.4
-22
37.8
-7
-28
--
--
-29
1.2
-29
-29
1.2
1.2
-3
-78.0
-13
-2
-82.5
-82.6
1,020
47.9
849
1,154
35.9
35.0
-322
40.0
-285
-362
27.1
26.4
1
6.8
1
1
6.8
6.8
696
52.0
564
791
40.3
39.3
1,486
15.0
1,489
1,652
11.0
10.3
Second quarter of 2024
9
Quarterly income statement
Excl. T SB
T o t al g ro up
Qo Q ( %)
(€ millions)
2 Q2 3
3 Q2 3
4 Q2 3
1Q2 4
2 Q2 4
Qo Q ( %)
2 Q2 3
3 Q2 3
4 Q2 3
1Q2 4
2 Q2 4
Qo Q ( %)
at co nst ant
F X
Net interest income
870
944
938
953
979
2.7
1,170
1,242
1,211
1,231
1,262
2.5
2.4
Net fees and commissions
317
317
306
310
310
0.2
347
350
339
340
335
-1.4
-1.5
Core revenues
1,187
1,261
1,244
1,263
1,289
2.1
1,517
1,592
1,550
1,571
1,597
1.6
1.6
Net trading income and exchange differences
32
24
2
24
-11
--
30
32
5
35
2
-93.5
-93.7
Income from equity method and dividends
40
23
36
48
39
-18.5
40
23
36
48
39
-18.5
-18.5
Other operating income/expense
-80
0
-183
-199
-3
-98.5
-89
-9
-177
-209
-21
-90.0
-90.1
Gross operating income
1,180
1,309
1,099
1,136
1,314
15.7
1,498
1,638
1,414
1,444
1,617
12.0
11.9
Operating expenses
-412
-435
-442
-433
-443
2.2
-611
-634
-658
-627
-639
1.9
1.8
Personnel expenses
-274
-282
-283
-282
-278
-1.1
-367
-376
-401
-373
-371
-0.7
-0.8
Other general expenses
-138
-153
-160
-152
-164
8.4
-244
-258
-257
-254
-269
5.8
5.7
Amortisation & depreciation
-98
-89
-93
-95
-96
1.5
-136
-119
-126
-124
-125
0.3
0.2
Total costs
-510
-524
-535
-528
-539
2.1
-748
-753
-784
-751
-764
1.7
1.6
M emorandum item:
0
Recurrent costs
-510
-524
-535
-528
-539
2.1
-748
-753
-751
-751
-764
1.7
1.6
Non-recurrent costs
0
0
0
0
0
--
0
0
-33
0
0
--
--
Pre-provisions income
670
785
564
608
776
27.6
750
885
630
693
853
23.1
23.1
Provisions for NPLs
-201
-168
-165
-176
-134
-23.6
-216
-189
-191
-194
-139
-28.5
-28.5
Provisions for other financial assets
-4
-5
0
-3
-18
--
7
-6
-5
-5
-22
--
--
Other impairments
-23
-19
-32
-9
-20
121.7
-23
-19
-32
-9
-20
121.7
121.7
Gains on sale of assets and other results
-11
-17
-15
0
-3
--
-11
-17
-15
0
-2
--
--
Profit before tax
430
576
351
420
600
42.9
507
654
387
484
670
38.2
38.1
Income tax
-122
-167
-80
-157
-165
5.1
-148
-190
-82
-176
-186
5.4
5.3
M inority interest
1
0
1
0
1
--
1
0
1
0
1
--
--
Attributable net profit
307
409
270
263
434
65.3
359
464
304
308
483
56.8
56.7
M emorandum item:
0
0
0
0
0
0
Core results (NII +net fees and commissions - costs)
(1)
677
737
708
735
750
2.1
769
839
799
820
833
1.6
1.5
- Calculation taking into account recurrent costs.
Net interest income:
Net interest income amounted to 2,493 million euros as at the end of June 2024, growing by 9.8% year-on-year and by 2.5% in the quarter.
The year-on-year growth was mainly driven by higher loan yields and higher earnings on the fixed-income portfolio, underpinned by interest rates, all of which offset the higher costs of both deposits and wholesale funding, as well as reduced average volumes. In the quarter, it was driven by a higher customer margin, where credit yield growth was underpinned by portfolio repricing and larger volumes.
Evolution of net interest income
Total group (€ millions)
Customer margin and net interest margin:
The customer margin improved by 29bps compared to the end of the second quarter of 2023 and by 9bps compared to the previous quarter, standing at 3.18%, driven by the increase in loan yields, which offset the higher year-on-year cost of deposits.
Similarly, the net interest margin as a percentage of average total assets rose by 22bps in the year and by 2bps in the quarter, reaching 2.10%.
Sabadell ex - TSB (€ millions)
Change YoY:
+15.9%
Change QoQ:
1,170
1,242
1,211
1,231
1,262
953
979
+2.7%
2Q 23
3Q 23
4Q 23
1Q 24
2Q 24
1Q 24
2Q 24
TSB (€ millions)
Change YoY:
Total group
Constant FX
-6.8%
Change YoY:
+9.8%
+8.8%
-9.2% Constant FX
Change QoQ:
+2.5%
+2.4%
Change QoQ:
278
283
+1.7%
1Q 24
2Q 24
+1.3%
Constant FX
Second quarter of 2024
10
