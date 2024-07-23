2Q24

Quarterly Financial Report

Disclaimer

This document is strictly for information purposes only and is not an offer of any product. No agreement or commitment should be based or dependent on this document or any part thereof. Any decisions concerning financial transactions should take into account the client's needs and their appropriateness from a legal, fiscal, accounting and/or financial point of view, in accordance with the information documents envisaged by the law in force. Investments mentioned or recommended herein may not be suitable for all investors. The opinions, forecasts and estimates contained in this document are based on available public information and are an evaluation by Banco de Sabadell, S.A. as at the date of preparing this document. No assurance is given that future results or events will conform to these opinions, forecasts and estimates. The information is subject to change without prior notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed and it may be incomplete or summarised. Banco de Sabadell, S.A. accepts no liability whatsoever for any losses arising from the use of this document or its content, or otherwise in connection herewith.

Basis of presentation

The consolidated income statement and balance sheet as at the end of June 2024 and 2023, together with the disclosures shown in this Financial Report, are presented in accordance with the accounting standards, principles and criteria defined in Note 1 to the Group's consolidated interim financial statements as at 30 June 2024.

Pursuant to the Guidelines on alternative performance measures published by the European Securities and Markets Authority on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415), a glossary has been included with the definitions and the reconciliation with the items presented in the financial statements of certain alternative financial measures used in this document. See Glossary of terms on performance measures.

Second quarter of 2024

2

1. Summary

Net interest income

Net interest income followed a positive trend, reaching 2,493 million euros as at the end of June 2024, representing year- on-year growth of 9.8%, mainly due to a higher credit yield and increased revenue from the fixed-income portfolio, underpinned by higher interest rates, all of which served to offset higher costs of both deposits and wholesale funding as well as lower average volumes.

In the quarter, net interest income increased by 2.5%, driven by a higher customer margin, where credit yield growth was underpinned by portfolio repricing and larger volumes.

Net fees and commissions

Net fees and commissions amounted to 674 million euros as at the end of June 2024, representing a year-on-year reduction of -3.3%, mainly due to reduced service fees and reduced asset management fees.

In the quarter, they declined by -1.4%, affected by reduced fee income at TSB due to higher costs associated with cards.

Total costs

Total costs came to 1,515 million euros as at the end of June 2024, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 2.5%, due to both higher staff expenses and higher general expenses, which were partially counterbalanced by the reduction of amortisations/depreciations.

In quarterly terms, total costs rose by 1.7%, as a result of higher general expenses.

Net interest income

Total group

Constant FX

Excl. TSB

Change YoY:

+9.8%

+8.8%

+15.9%

Change QoQ:

+2.5%

+2.4%

+2.7%

2,270

2,493

562

603

1,231

1,262

1,932

278

283

1,667

953

979

1H23

1H24

1Q24

2Q24

Excl. TSB

TSB

Net fees and commissions

Total group

Constant FX

Excl. TSB

Change YoY:

-3.3%

-3.5%

-2.9%

Change QoQ:

-1.4%

-1.5%

+0.2%

697

674

58

54

340

335

639

620

30

24

310

310

1H23

1H24

1Q24

2Q24

Excl. TSB

TSB

Total costs

Total group

Constant FX

Excl. TSB

Change YoY:

+2.5%

+1.5%

+5.2%

Change QoQ:

+1.7%

+1.6%

+2.1%

1,478

0

1,515

0

464

449

751

0

764

0

1,067

224

225

1,014

528

539

1H23

1H24

1Q24

2Q24

Excl. TSB

TSB

Group net profit

As at the end of June 2024, the Group's net profit amounted to 791 million euros, representing year-on-year growth of 40.3%, with profit ex-TSB amounting to 696 million euros and profit at TSB to 95 million euros. This level of profit pushed the Group's ROTE up by 395bps year-on-year to 13.1%.

Core results (net interest income + fees and commissions - total costs) grew by 11.0% year-on-year and by 1.6% in the quarter, driven by the increase of net interest income.

Group net profit

Total group

Constant FX

Excl. TSB

Change YoY:

+40.3%

+39.3%

+52.0%

Change QoQ:

+56.8%

+56.7%

+65.3%

791

95

564

483

106

49

308

696

46

458

434

263

1H23

1H24

1Q24

2Q24

Excl. TSB

TSB

Second quarter of 2024

3

Performing loans

Performing loans grew by 0.9% year-on-year, driven by the increase recorded by businesses abroad, particularly Miami and Mexico.

In quarter-on-quarter terms, lending volumes grew by 2.9%. It is particularly worth noting the increase in Spain, which was driven by growth across all segments, particularly SMEs

  • corporates and mortgages. Businesses abroad also did well in the quarter, particularly Miami and TSB, favoured in the latter case by the appreciation of the pound sterling.

Performing loans

Total group

Constant FX

Excl. TSB

Change YoY:

+0.9%

+0.5%

+0.9%

Change QoQ:

+2.9%

+2.7%

+3.5%

153,834

150,796

155,164

42,526

42,330

42,907

111,307

108,466

112,258

Jun 23

Mar 24

Jun 24

Excl. TSB

TSB

Customer funds

Customer funds recorded a year-on-year increase of 2.1%, with funds flowing through from sight accounts to term deposits and also to off-balance sheet funds, mainly mutual funds.

In the quarter, the customer funds increased by 1.6%, followed a positive trend, of both on-balance sheet and off- balance sheet customer funds, notably mutual funds, mainly due to a positive level of net subscriptions.

Total customer funds

Total group

Constant FX

Excl. TSB

Change YoY:

+2.1%

+1.8%

+2.6%

Change QoQ:

+1.6%

+1.5%

+1.6%

202,510

203,569

206,742

41,203

40,558

41,182

39,720

42,150

43,574

121,587

120,861

121,987

Jun 23

Mar 24

Jun 24

On-balance sheet customer funds Excl. TSB

Off-balance sheet customer funds

TSB

Non-performing assets (NPAs)

The balance of NPAs has been reduced by 630 million euros over the past twelve months, the reduction in the second quarter of 2024 being 316 million euros, while the coverage ratio considering total provisions rose to 56.8%.

The Group's stage 3 ratio improved to 3.2%, while the stage 3 coverage ratio considering total provisions and the stage 3 coverage ratio increased to 59.7% and 44.1%, respectively.

The gross NPA ratio fell to 3.7%, while the net NPA ratio dropped to 1.6% considering total provisions.

The Group's credit cost of risk dropped by 8bps in the quarter to stand at 33bps, while total cost of risk fell by 4bps to stand at 46bps as at the end of June 2024.

Capital ratio

The fully-loaded CET1 ratio increased by 18bps in the quarter, standing at 13.48%, while the total capital ratio reached 18.54%, thus standing above requirements, with an MDA buffer of 454bps.

Stage 3 exposures (%)

60.8

62.9

58.5

59.7

57.4

55.7

43.0

45.9

48.3

44.1

40.1

42.5

4.23

4.15

3.80

3.50

3.46

3.21

Jun 23

Mar 24

Jun 24

Jun 23

Mar 24

Jun 24

Excl. TSB

Total group

Stage 3 ratio

Stage 3 coverage ratio with total provisions

Stage 3 coverage ratio

Problematic assets

6,971

6,657

6,341

1,083

939

902

5,888

5,718

5,439

Jun 23

Mar 24

Jun 24

Stage 3 assets

Problematic RE Assets

CET1 fully-loaded (%)

12.87

13.30

13.48

Jun 23

Mar 24

Jun 24

Second quarter of 2024

4

2. Key figures

Excl. T SB

(6)

3 0 .0 6 .2 3

3 0 .0 6 .2 4

Yo Y (%)

Profit and loss account (€ millions)

Net interest income

1,667

1,932

15.9

Core revenues

2,306

2,552

10.7

Gross operating income

2,163

2,450

13.3

Pre-provisions income

1,149

1,384

20.5

Attributable net profit

458

696

52.0

Balance sheet (€ millions)

Total assets

190,823

192,663

1.0

Performing gross loans

111,307

112,258

0.9

Gross loans to customers

116,466

116,904

0.4

On-balance sheet customer funds

121,587

121,987

0.3

Off-balance sheet customer funds

39,720

43,574

9.7

Total customer funds

161,306

165,561

2.6

Net equity

--

--

Shareholders' equity

--

--

T o tal gro up

(5)

(6)

30 .06 .23

30 .06 .24

Yo Y (%)

2,270

2,493

9.8

2,967

3,168

6.8

2,809

3,061

9.0

1,331

1,546

16.1

564

791

40.3

243,453

244,328

0.4

153,834

155,164

0.9

159,653

160,532

0.6

162,790

163,169

0.2

39,720

43,574

9.7

202,510

206,742

2.1

13,520

14,398

6.5

13,990

14,820

5.9

Profitability and efficiency ratios (%)

ROA

--

--

RORWA

--

--

ROE

--

--

ROTE

--

--

Efficiency

37.2

34.6

Efficiency with amortisation & depreciation

46.2

42.2

Risk management

(1)

Stage 3 exposures (€ millio ns)

5,292

4,775

-9.8

Total problematic assets (€ millio ns)

6,375

5,678

-10.9

Stage 3 ratio (%)

4.23

3.80

Stage 3 coverage ratio (%)

43.0

48.3

Stage 3 coverage ratio with total provisions (%)

57.4

62.9

Problematic assets coverage (%)

54.2

59.1

Liquidity management (%)

Loan-to-deposit ratio

92.5

92.8

LCR

229

227

NSFR

(2)

--

--

Capital management

Risk weighted assets (RWA) (€ millio ns)

--

--

Common Equity Tier 1 (%)

--

--

Common Equity Tier 1 fully-loaded (%)

--

--

Tier 1 (%)

--

--

Total capital ratio (%)

--

--

M REL (% RWA)

--

--

M REL (% LRE)

--

--

Leverage ratio (%)

--

--

Share data (period end)

Number of shareholders

--

--

Number of outstanding shares (millio ns)

(3)

--

--

Share price (€)

(4)

--

--

M arket capitalisation (€ millio ns)

--

--

Earnings per share (EP S) (€)

--

--

Book value per share (€)

--

--

TBV per share (€)

--

--

Price / Tangible book value (times)

--

--

Price / Earnings ratio (P/E) (times)

--

--

Other data

Branches

1,236

1,171

Employees

13,787

14,025

0.40.7

1.32.0

  1. 10.8

9.113.1

  1. 40.3
  1. 48.3

5,888

5,439

-7.6

6,971

6,341

-9.0

3.503.21

40.144.1

55.759.7

53.156.8

95.495.9

200

198

141

146

78,537

80,071

2.0

12.8813.48

12.8713.48

15.1115.67

  1. 18.54
  1. 29.36

8.869.80

4.925.23

220,614

196,497

5,584

5,361

1.054

1.801

5,886

9,653

0.170.27

  1. 2.78

2.082.31

  1. 0.78

6.376.75

1,447

1,382

19,405

19,015

  1. The NPA coverage ratio is based on total provisions.
  2. Taking into account the best estimate as at the date of publication of this report.
  3. Total number of shares minus final treasury stock position (including shares in the buyback programme, where applicable).
  4. Historical values not adjusted.
  5. The cumulative EUR/GBP exchange rate as at 30.06.2024 applied throughout the report is 0.8546 in the case of the income statement and 0.8464 in the case of the balance sheet.
  6. Throughout this document, YoY changes in relation to the income statement refer to the cumulative six-month period up to the end of June 2024 versus the same cumulative six-month period of 2023.

Second quarter of 2024

5

3. Performance review

Macroeconomic environment

Global economic, political and financial context

Political events dominated headlines last quarter, with elections in the European Parliament, France, the United Kingdom and Mexico.

In the EU, far-right parties gained seats in the European Parliament and also won the biggest share of the vote in France and Italy. Although more traditional and pro-European parties continue to hold a majority of seats, the new Parliament may shift towards policies more firmly against immigration and the energy transition.

In France, the results obtained by Marine Le Pen's far-right party in the European elections prompted Macron to dissolve the National Assembly and call snap elections. The election results came as a surprise to many, as the New Popular Front (a coalition of left-wing parties) became the largest party in the National Assembly, although it fell considerably short of an absolute majority. Macron's party came second and Le Pen's party, the favourite to win according to the polls, came third. The result was a hung parliament, split across three main groups, in an unprecedented situation in France, which will make it hard to govern a country in which negotiations between major political forces are far from the norm. However, that result did avoid an absolute majority of the most radical parties with a clearly expansionary tax policy, in a context in which the European Commission has proposed launching an excessive deficit procedure against France, due to the country's high level of public deficit and the expectations of a slight increase in borrowing (relative to GDP).

In terms of geopolitics, the European Commission announced that it would impose higher tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China of up to 38%, to counteract the illegal subsidies received by the industry in that country. This provisional tariff increase will start to be applied on 4 July. A final decision on tariffs is set for November. In retaliation, China announced that it would be launching an investigation into imported pork and its by-products originating from the European Union. It also threatened to impose additional tariffs on combustion engine vehicles imported from Europe.

In terms of economic activity, the most recent data in the United States were mixed and continue to point to a slowdown of economic growth. In the Eurozone, meanwhile, confidence data suggest that the economy will continue to expand in Q2 2024, although recovery will be slow, particularly in Germany and Italy.

As for prices, inflation continued to be pushed up by the services component in both the Eurozone and the US. In any case, inflation in the Eurozone reached 2.5% in June, while core inflation in the US continued to trend downwards.

Economic situation in Spain

In Spain, economic indicators remained positive and growth forecasts for the full year 2024 continued to be revised upwards. During the quarter, economic sentiment indicators remained at levels clearly compatible with economic growth, while tourism showed considerable dynamism. Furthermore,

the most recent data concerning job creation showed a slowdown in June in seasonally adjusted monthly terms. Despite this, growth was in line with the average of the past twelve months and the level of job occupancy remained at an all-time high.

As for prices, inflation in June dropped by three tenths of a percentage point to 3.5%, influenced by the price of fuel and, to a lesser extent, food. On the opposite side, services related to leisure and culture were behind most of the upward pressure on the annual rate of inflation, causing core inflation to stay at 3.0% instead of continuing with its downward trend.

In terms of economic policy, the Ministry of Industry and Tourism unveiled a draft bill for the new Industry Law, whose main objectives are reindustrialisation and the consolidation of Spain's strategic autonomy. The new law, which will likely be approved this September, will replace the current act, in force since 1992. Also worth noting was the VAT cut on basic food items, which was extended to 30 September, and the approval of the income tax law reform, designed to reduce the tax on workers with lower income.

Economic situation in the United Kingdom

The UK economy showed signs of stabilisation in Q2 2024, after recording sharp growth in Q1 2024 (0.7% quarter-on- quarter), driven by private consumption and foreign trade.

Confidence indicators relating both to the business sector and to consumers continued to point towards a positive trend, although growth is unlikely to be as intense as it was in the first quarter.

As for inflation, prices corrected substantially and headline inflation reached 2.0% in May. Even so, core inflation was even tighter and stood at 3.5% despite improvements in recent months, with considerable pressure from the services component (annual rate of 5.7%). On the other hand, the moderation of goods and energy prices was a positive factor in the disinflation process.

The job market cooled somewhat and the unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in April, while job vacancies continued to return to normal levels. As for salaries, the most recent data showed persistent moderation, although they remain at high levels in year-on-year terms.

In the real estate market, the growth of prices was similar to the previous quarter. A higher rate of mortgage approvals was recorded and the volume of approved mortgages climbed to almost the pre-pandemic average.

In the political arena, snap elections were called for 4 July, with the Labour Party emerging victorious after securing an absolute majority in the UK Parliament. The Conservatives recorded the worst election results in their history, while the Liberal Democrats saw their best-ever outcome. Keir Starmer took over as Prime Minister and Rachel Reeves was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Second quarter of 2024

6

Economic situation in Mexico

In Mexico, the spotlight was on the elections that took place on 2 June, and in particular on the potential impacts of the election results on the parliamentary houses, where the governing coalition won more seats. The election results had a negative effect on financial markets, given the expectation that the new administration will be able to implement constitutional reforms that could deteriorate the country's institutional quality. As a result, the Mexican peso showed considerable intraday depreciation comparable to systemic events, depreciating by a total of 10% during the week following the elections. The impact on the risk premium was also negative, although less severe, while the intraday drop recorded by the Mexican stock market was similar to that recorded during Covid.

Fixed-income markets

Last quarter, the ECB cut official interest rates by 25bps, taking the deposit rate to 3.75%. The central bank justified its rate cut, citing more moderate inflation. Subsequent to that, the ECB members left the door open to one or two additional interest rate cuts during the year, after the September meeting.

The Federal Reserve kept US rates unchanged in the range of 5.25-5.50% during the quarter. In its June meeting, it emphasised that the Fed Funds rate will remain at this level until there is sufficient confidence that inflation is dropping closer to the 2% target. Members of the Fed tightened their forecasts, predicting a single rate cut of 25bps during 2024, where previously they had estimated three cuts. Fed members also insisted in their statements that monetary policy is in restrictive territory and will remain so until the inflation target is reached, although in recent months they have started to point out that there are other risks, referring to the labour market, which could lead to changes in the monetary policy.

The BoE kept the base rate at 5.25% in its June meeting. The central bank revised its growth forecasts upwards and confirmed the improvement of prices, although it emphasised that services inflation was still very high. The central bank said that monetary policy will need to remain restrictive for sufficiently long to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably, although in its last meeting it described the decision to hold interest rates as 'finely balanced', with two members (out of nine) arguing for an interest rate cut.

Long-term government bond yields rebounded on both sides of the Atlantic, recording two consecutive quarters of increases. Most of the increase took place in April, influenced by geopolitical tensions, with the ensuing rebound of oil prices, and by inflation and activity data in the US, which in some cases surprised to the upside. This rebound was partially reversed in May and June with the publication of macroeconomic data that came as a negative surprise to the consensus and due to the snap elections called in France.

Risk premiums in the periphery had rebounded by the end of the quarter, due to the snap elections called in France in early June, despite having fallen during April and May, when they were favoured by the disbursement of NGEU funds and purchases from the ECB's TPI programme.

Equity markets

The main stock market indices in the developed economies showed disparate performance. In the United States, Standard & Poor's 500 gained 4.7% in euros (3.9% in dollars) during the quarter, driven by tech stocks. In Europe, however, the performance was negative, influenced among other aspects by the snap elections in France. The Euro Stoxx 50 dropped 3.7% in Q2 2024, particularly weighed down by France, where the CAC fell by almost 9%. The IBEX, on the other hand, dipped by 1.2%. Lastly, in the United Kingdom, stocks showed positive performance and rebounded by 3.6% in euros (2.7% in pounds).

Second quarter of 2024

7

GDP - US vs. Euro area (year-on-year change, %)

Official interest rate - US vs. Euro area (%)

US GDP

Euro area GDP

US official interest rate

Euro area official interest rate

15.0

5.5

10.0

4.5

5.0

3.5

0.0

2.5

-5.0

1.5

-10.0

0.5

-15.0

6/19

6/21

-0.5

6/15

6/16

6/17

6/18

6/20

6/22

6/23

6/24

6/15

6/16

6/17

6/18

6/19

6/20

6/21

6/22

6/23

6/24

Source: Bloomberg

Exchange rates: Parity vs. euro

Fx

30.06.23

30.09.23

31.12.23

31.03.24

30.06.24

USD

1.0866

1.0594

1.1050

1.0811

1.0705

GBP

0.8583

0.8646

0.8691

0.8551

0.8464

MXN

18.5614

18.5030

18.7231

17.9179

19.5654

Source: Bank of Spain

Second quarter of 2024

8

Income statement

Summary of results:

Banco Sabadell Group earned profit of 791 million euros as at the end of June 2024, representing year-on-year growth of 40.3%, of which 696 million euros were recorded ex-TSB and 95 million euros correspond to TSB. The Group's ROTE increased by 395bps compared to the end of the second quarter of the previous year, reaching 13.1%.

This Group profit was mainly driven by the good performance of core results (net interest income + fees and commissions - total costs), which increased by 11.0% year- on-year due to the improvement of net interest income, underpinned mainly by higher interest rates. In the quarter, this item grew by 1.6%.

Cumulative income statement

(€ millions)

1H23

Net interest income

1,667

Net fees and commissions

639

Core revenues

2,306

Net trading income and exchange differences

26

Income from equity method and dividends

72

Other operating income/expense

-241

Gross operating income

2,163

Operating expenses

-817

Personnel expenses

-538

Other general expenses

-278

Amortisation & depreciation

-198

Total costs

-1,014

Pre-provisions income

1,149

Provisions for NPLs

-401

Provisions for other financial assets

-16

Other impairments

-29

Gains on sale of assets and other results

-14

Profit before tax

689

Income tax

-230

Minority interest

1

Attributable net profit

458

Memorandum item:

Core results (NII + net fees and commissions - costs)

1,292

It is also worth noting the good evolution of asset quality and, by extension, of credit provisions, which allowed the Group's credit cost of risk to be reduced by 8bps in the quarter to 33bps, and its total cost of risk to be reduced by 4bps to stand at 46bps as at the end of June 2024.

Excl. TSB

Total group

YoY (%)

1H24

YoY (%)

1H23

1H24

YoY (%) at constant

FX

1,932

15.9

2,270

2,493

9.8

8.8

620

-2.9

697

674

-3.3

-3.5

2,552

10.7

2,967

3,168

6.8

5.9

13

-50.2

31

37

18.4

18.1

87

20.6

72

87

20.6

20.6

-202

-16.4

-261

-230

-11.9

-12.2

2,450

13.3

2,809

3,061

9.0

8.1

-876

7.2

-1,204

-1,266

5.2

4.1

-560

4.0

-717

-744

3.8

2.9

-316

13.4

-487

-522

7.2

5.9

-191

-3.4

-274

-249

-9.0

-9.9

-1,067

5.2

-1,478

-1,515

2.5

1.5

1,384

20.5

1,331

1,546

16.1

15.5

-310

-22.6

-433

-333

-23.1

-23.4

-22

37.8

-7

-28

--

--

-29

1.2

-29

-29

1.2

1.2

-3

-78.0

-13

-2

-82.5

-82.6

1,020

47.9

849

1,154

35.9

35.0

-322

40.0

-285

-362

27.1

26.4

1

6.8

1

1

6.8

6.8

696

52.0

564

791

40.3

39.3

1,486

15.0

1,489

1,652

11.0

10.3

Second quarter of 2024

9

Quarterly income statement

Excl. T SB

T o t al g ro up

Qo Q ( %)

(€ millions)

2 Q2 3

3 Q2 3

4 Q2 3

1Q2 4

2 Q2 4

Qo Q ( %)

2 Q2 3

3 Q2 3

4 Q2 3

1Q2 4

2 Q2 4

Qo Q ( %)

at co nst ant

F X

Net interest income

870

944

938

953

979

2.7

1,170

1,242

1,211

1,231

1,262

2.5

2.4

Net fees and commissions

317

317

306

310

310

0.2

347

350

339

340

335

-1.4

-1.5

Core revenues

1,187

1,261

1,244

1,263

1,289

2.1

1,517

1,592

1,550

1,571

1,597

1.6

1.6

Net trading income and exchange differences

32

24

2

24

-11

--

30

32

5

35

2

-93.5

-93.7

Income from equity method and dividends

40

23

36

48

39

-18.5

40

23

36

48

39

-18.5

-18.5

Other operating income/expense

-80

0

-183

-199

-3

-98.5

-89

-9

-177

-209

-21

-90.0

-90.1

Gross operating income

1,180

1,309

1,099

1,136

1,314

15.7

1,498

1,638

1,414

1,444

1,617

12.0

11.9

Operating expenses

-412

-435

-442

-433

-443

2.2

-611

-634

-658

-627

-639

1.9

1.8

Personnel expenses

-274

-282

-283

-282

-278

-1.1

-367

-376

-401

-373

-371

-0.7

-0.8

Other general expenses

-138

-153

-160

-152

-164

8.4

-244

-258

-257

-254

-269

5.8

5.7

Amortisation & depreciation

-98

-89

-93

-95

-96

1.5

-136

-119

-126

-124

-125

0.3

0.2

Total costs

-510

-524

-535

-528

-539

2.1

-748

-753

-784

-751

-764

1.7

1.6

M emorandum item:

0

Recurrent costs

-510

-524

-535

-528

-539

2.1

-748

-753

-751

-751

-764

1.7

1.6

Non-recurrent costs

0

0

0

0

0

--

0

0

-33

0

0

--

--

Pre-provisions income

670

785

564

608

776

27.6

750

885

630

693

853

23.1

23.1

Provisions for NPLs

-201

-168

-165

-176

-134

-23.6

-216

-189

-191

-194

-139

-28.5

-28.5

Provisions for other financial assets

-4

-5

0

-3

-18

--

7

-6

-5

-5

-22

--

--

Other impairments

-23

-19

-32

-9

-20

121.7

-23

-19

-32

-9

-20

121.7

121.7

Gains on sale of assets and other results

-11

-17

-15

0

-3

--

-11

-17

-15

0

-2

--

--

Profit before tax

430

576

351

420

600

42.9

507

654

387

484

670

38.2

38.1

Income tax

-122

-167

-80

-157

-165

5.1

-148

-190

-82

-176

-186

5.4

5.3

M inority interest

1

0

1

0

1

--

1

0

1

0

1

--

--

Attributable net profit

307

409

270

263

434

65.3

359

464

304

308

483

56.8

56.7

M emorandum item:

0

0

0

0

0

0

Core results (NII +net fees and commissions - costs)

(1)

677

737

708

735

750

2.1

769

839

799

820

833

1.6

1.5

  1. Calculation taking into account recurrent costs.

Net interest income:

Net interest income amounted to 2,493 million euros as at the end of June 2024, growing by 9.8% year-on-year and by 2.5% in the quarter.

The year-on-year growth was mainly driven by higher loan yields and higher earnings on the fixed-income portfolio, underpinned by interest rates, all of which offset the higher costs of both deposits and wholesale funding, as well as reduced average volumes. In the quarter, it was driven by a higher customer margin, where credit yield growth was underpinned by portfolio repricing and larger volumes.

Evolution of net interest income

Total group (€ millions)

Customer margin and net interest margin:

The customer margin improved by 29bps compared to the end of the second quarter of 2023 and by 9bps compared to the previous quarter, standing at 3.18%, driven by the increase in loan yields, which offset the higher year-on-year cost of deposits.

Similarly, the net interest margin as a percentage of average total assets rose by 22bps in the year and by 2bps in the quarter, reaching 2.10%.

Sabadell ex - TSB (€ millions)

Change YoY:

+15.9%

Change QoQ:

1,170

1,242

1,211

1,231

1,262

953

979

+2.7%

2Q 23

3Q 23

4Q 23

1Q 24

2Q 24

1Q 24

2Q 24

TSB (€ millions)

Change YoY:

Total group

Constant FX

-6.8%

Change YoY:

+9.8%

+8.8%

-9.2% Constant FX

Change QoQ:

+2.5%

+2.4%

Change QoQ:

278

283

+1.7%

1Q 24

2Q 24

+1.3%

Constant FX

Second quarter of 2024

10

