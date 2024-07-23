Banco de Sabadell, S.A. is one of the leading banking groups in Spain. The activity is organized mainy around three sectors: - commercial banking: sales of classical and specialized banking products and services (loans, factoring, leasing, etc.); - market and private banking: financial engineering, structured financing, capital market activities, etc.; - real estate management. At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 160.3 billion in current deposits and EUR 152.3 billion in current credits. Products and services are marketed through a network of 1,420 branches located essentially in Spain (1,178).

Sector Banks