2Q24

Results

July 23, 2024

2Q24 highlights

Financial results

Balance sheet

Closing remarks

2Q24 highlights

Sabadell is a simple, low-risk and increasingly profitable bank with further value to be unlocked

  • Profitability keeps improving and has not yet peaked o Improved RoTE guidance for 2024 and 2025
  • Our profitability is sustainable: high visibility on future earnings o Negligible exposure to volatile emerging markets
    o Clear levers support our profitability going forward
  • Our commitment to shareholder remuneration is strong
  1. Interim cash dividend to be paid in October 2024
    1. Improved capital distribution over 2024 and 2025 results
  • The transformation deployed over the last 3 years will keep delivering results... and we are already boosting growth
    1. Top performing SME franchise
  1. Transformation has significantly improved our capabilities and value proposition in all Business Units
  1. Commercial momentum is strong and volumes are growing steadily, with good margins and

improving asset quality

4

2Q24 key messages

Positive momentum in commercial activity

Performing loans

RoTE1

+3% QoQ

13.1%

CET1 FL

Strong asset quality

13.48%

trend

Total NPAs -5% QoQ

NPA coverage ratio at 57% (+1pp QoQ)

Total cost of risk at 46bps (-4bps QoQ)

Net Interest Income increases +2.5% QoQ

Customer margin at 3.18% (+9bps QoQ)

Group net profit of

€791M in 1H24

€95M contribution

from TSB

1 Last 12 months Return on Tangible Equity.

Pay-out ratio set at 60% Interim cash dividend of €8 cents/share

5

Loan books growing in the quarter and in the year…

Performing loans across geographies

€M

Jun-24

QoQ

YoY

Spain

97,440

+3.0%

-0.4%

UK (TSB)

42,907

+1.4%

+0.9%

Constant FX

+0.3%

-0.5%

Other

14,818

+7.0%

+9.6%

international

+7.8%

+9.3%

Constant FX

Total

155,164

+2.9%

+0.9%

Constant FX

+2.7%

+0.5%

Total customer funds

€M

Jun-24

QoQ

YoY

On-balance sheet

163,169

+1.1%

+0.2%

+0.9%

-0.1%

Constant FX

Off-balance sheet

43,574

+3.4%

+9.7%

Total

206,742

+1.6%

+2.1%

Constant FX

+1.5%

+1.8%

…confirming an inflection point in annual growth

6

Confirmation of new lending strength in households…

Mortgages

€M, quarterly new lending in Spain

  • Positive momentum will continue as the early-stage applications anticipate:

+20%

1,095

1Q24 vs.4Q23

908

2Q23

1Q24

1,499

2Q24

+37%

Var. YoY

+14%

+65% 1H24/1H23 Var. QoQ

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

QoQ early-stage app. +13%

+59%

+9%

QoQ new lending

+20%

+65%

Healthy evolution of key indicators in 2Q24:

• RaRoC stable QoQ

• 87% of lending at fixed rate (+8pp QoQ)

• Average LTV <70% (stable QoQ)

Consumer loans

€M, quarterly new lending in Spain

+6%

1Q24 vs.4Q23

532

552

642 +21%

Var. YoY

+17%

+16% 1H24/1H23

Var. QoQ

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

• Affordability 28% (-3pp QoQ)

Preapproved

loans1

  • Front book yields at the same levels as 1Q24
  • 86% pre-approved loans

1 Data as of May-2024; last data available.

7

…and more intensive growth in business banking

Loans and credit facilities - Business Banking

€M, quarterly new lending in Spain

+45%

1Q24 vs.4Q23

3,801

3,894

2Q23

1Q24

4,780

2Q24

+26%

Var. YoY

+35%

+23% 1H24/1H23 Var. QoQ

  • Business banking loan portfolio RaRoC remains stable in the year
  • 84% of new lending granted to target customers in
    2Q24 (+6pp vs 2021)

Demand for mid- and long-term borrowing may be structurally higher, supported by…

Working capital1 - Business Banking

€M, quarterly new lending in Spain

-4%

8,176

1Q24 vs.4Q23

7,255

7,824

-4%

Var. YoY

-5%

+8%

1H24/1H23

Var. QoQ

2Q23 1Q24 2Q24

  • Solid credit situation of the Spanish business sector after more than 10 years of deleveraging2:

141% 82%

2Q104Q23

  • Favourable expectations for capital expenditure:

2023

2024e

2025e

2026e

Gross Capital Formation3

-0.4%

+2.2%

+2.4%

+2.1%

YoY growth %

1 Working capital includes trade discounting, factoring, reverse factoring, forfaiting and import/export finance. 2 Spanish companies' debt as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product. Source: European Central Bank.

8

3 Source: Bank of Spain.

Strong growth in payment services continues. Savings & investment products increase

Cards

Quarterly turnover in Spain (in €M)

Retailer payment services (PoS)

Quarterly turnover in Spain (in €M)

13,247

14,428

12,445

XXXX

5,803

2Q23

5,727

1Q24

6,191

2Q24

+7%

Var. YoY

+7%

+8%

1H24/1H23

Var. QoQ

+9%

Var. YoY

+16%

Var. QoQ

2Q23

1Q24

2Q24

+10%

1H24/1H23

# transactions 171M

174M

188M

+10% Var. YoY

# transactions 406M

403M

458M

+13% Var. YoY

Savings & investment products

Customer funds in Spain (in €bn)

Jun23

52.8

Mar24

58.7

+€1.9bn

Var. QoQ

Jun24

60.6

On-balance (term deposits, structured deposits and commercial paper)

Off-balance (mutual funds, pension funds, savings insurance and managed accounts)

+€1.4bn

+€0.4bn

+€0.1bn

Term

Structured

Off-balance1

deposits

deposits and retail

issuances

9

1 Off-balance includes mutual funds, pension funds, savings insurance and managed accounts.

Merchant acquiring business partnership postponed

  • Regulatory approvals have been obtained
  • Deal to be closed after the hostile tender offer ends
  • Closing and capital gain expected in 2025
  • Postponing the deal will have neutral impact on 2024 P&L

10

