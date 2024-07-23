2Q24
Results
July 23, 2024
2Q24 highlights
Financial results
Balance sheet
Closing remarks
2Q24 highlights
Sabadell is a simple, low-risk and increasingly profitable bank with further value to be unlocked
- Profitability keeps improving and has not yet peaked o Improved RoTE guidance for 2024 and 2025
- Our profitability is sustainable: high visibility on future earnings o Negligible exposure to volatile emerging markets
o Clear levers support our profitability going forward
- Our commitment to shareholder remuneration is strong
- Interim cash dividend to be paid in October 2024
- Improved capital distribution over 2024 and 2025 results
- The transformation deployed over the last 3 years will keep delivering results... and we are already boosting growth
- Top performing SME franchise
- Transformation has significantly improved our capabilities and value proposition in all Business Units
- Commercial momentum is strong and volumes are growing steadily, with good margins and
improving asset quality
2Q24 key messages
Positive momentum in commercial activity
Performing loans
RoTE1
+3% QoQ
13.1%
CET1 FL
Strong asset quality
13.48%
trend
Total NPAs -5% QoQ
NPA coverage ratio at 57% (+1pp QoQ)
Total cost of risk at 46bps (-4bps QoQ)
Net Interest Income increases +2.5% QoQ
Customer margin at 3.18% (+9bps QoQ)
Group net profit of
€791M in 1H24
€95M contribution
from TSB
1 Last 12 months Return on Tangible Equity.
Pay-out ratio set at 60% Interim cash dividend of €8 cents/share
Loan books growing in the quarter and in the year…
Performing loans across geographies
€M
Jun-24
QoQ
YoY
Spain
97,440
+3.0%
-0.4%
UK (TSB)
42,907
+1.4%
+0.9%
Constant FX
+0.3%
-0.5%
Other
14,818
+7.0%
+9.6%
international
+7.8%
+9.3%
Constant FX
Total
155,164
+2.9%
+0.9%
Constant FX
+2.7%
+0.5%
Total customer funds
€M
Jun-24
QoQ
YoY
On-balance sheet
163,169
+1.1%
+0.2%
+0.9%
-0.1%
Constant FX
Off-balance sheet
43,574
+3.4%
+9.7%
Total
206,742
+1.6%
+2.1%
Constant FX
+1.5%
+1.8%
…confirming an inflection point in annual growth
Confirmation of new lending strength in households…
Mortgages
€M, quarterly new lending in Spain
- Positive momentum will continue as the early-stage applications anticipate:
+20%
1,095
1Q24 vs.4Q23
908
2Q23
1Q24
1,499
2Q24
+37%
Var. YoY
+14%
+65% 1H24/1H23 Var. QoQ
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
QoQ early-stage app. +13%
+59%
+9%
QoQ new lending
+20%
+65%
▪ Healthy evolution of key indicators in 2Q24:
• RaRoC stable QoQ
• 87% of lending at fixed rate (+8pp QoQ)
• Average LTV <70% (stable QoQ)
Consumer loans
€M, quarterly new lending in Spain
+6%
1Q24 vs.4Q23
532
552
642 +21%
Var. YoY
+17%
+16% 1H24/1H23
Var. QoQ
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
• Affordability 28% (-3pp QoQ)
Preapproved
loans1
- Front book yields at the same levels as 1Q24
- 86% pre-approved loans
1 Data as of May-2024; last data available.
…and more intensive growth in business banking
Loans and credit facilities - Business Banking
€M, quarterly new lending in Spain
+45%
1Q24 vs.4Q23
3,801
3,894
2Q23
1Q24
4,780
2Q24
+26%
Var. YoY
+35%
+23% 1H24/1H23 Var. QoQ
- Business banking loan portfolio RaRoC remains stable in the year
- 84% of new lending granted to target customers in
2Q24 (+6pp vs 2021)
Demand for mid- and long-term borrowing may be structurally higher, supported by…
Working capital1 - Business Banking
€M, quarterly new lending in Spain
-4%
8,176
1Q24 vs.4Q23
7,255
7,824
-4%
Var. YoY
-5%
+8%
1H24/1H23
Var. QoQ
2Q23 1Q24 2Q24
- Solid credit situation of the Spanish business sector after more than 10 years of deleveraging2:
141% 82%
2Q104Q23
- Favourable expectations for capital expenditure:
2023
2024e
2025e
2026e
Gross Capital Formation3
-0.4%
+2.2%
+2.4%
+2.1%
YoY growth %
1 Working capital includes trade discounting, factoring, reverse factoring, forfaiting and import/export finance. 2 Spanish companies' debt as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product. Source: European Central Bank.
3 Source: Bank of Spain.
Strong growth in payment services continues. Savings & investment products increase
Cards
Quarterly turnover in Spain (in €M)
Retailer payment services (PoS)
Quarterly turnover in Spain (in €M)
13,247
14,428
12,445
XXXX
5,803
2Q23
5,727
1Q24
6,191
2Q24
+7%
Var. YoY
+7%
+8%
1H24/1H23
Var. QoQ
+9%
Var. YoY
+16%
Var. QoQ
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
+10%
1H24/1H23
# transactions 171M
174M
188M
+10% Var. YoY
# transactions 406M
403M
458M
+13% Var. YoY
Savings & investment products
Customer funds in Spain (in €bn)
Jun23
52.8
Mar24
58.7
+€1.9bn
Var. QoQ
Jun24
60.6
On-balance (term deposits, structured deposits and commercial paper)
Off-balance (mutual funds, pension funds, savings insurance and managed accounts)
+€1.4bn
+€0.4bn
+€0.1bn
Term
Structured
Off-balance1
deposits
deposits and retail
issuances
1 Off-balance includes mutual funds, pension funds, savings insurance and managed accounts.
Merchant acquiring business partnership postponed
- Regulatory approvals have been obtained
- Deal to be closed after the hostile tender offer ends
- Closing and capital gain expected in 2025
- Postponing the deal will have neutral impact on 2024 P&L
