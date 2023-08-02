Auditor's Report on Banco de Sabadell, S.A. and Subsidiaries
(Together with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the consolidated interim directors' report of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. and Subsidiaries for the period ended 30 June 2023)
(Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.)
Independent Auditor's Report on the Condensed Consolidated
Interim Financial Statements
To the Shareholders of Banco de Sabadell, S.A.
REPORT ON THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Opinion __________________________________________________________________
We have audited the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (the "Bank") and its subsidiaries that, together with the Bank, form the Banco de Sabadell Group (hereinafter the "Group"), which comprise the balance sheet at 30 June 2023, and the income statement, statement of recognised income and expense, statement of total changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and explanatory notes (all condensed and consolidated).
In our opinion, the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union, pursuant to article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007 as regards the preparation of condensed interim financial information.
Basis for Opinion _________________________________________________________
We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements section of our report.
We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those regarding independence, that are relevant to our audit of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements pursuant to the legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain. We have not provided any non-audit services, nor have any situations or circumstances arisen which, under the aforementioned regulations, have affected the required independence such that this has been compromised.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key Audit Matters ________________________________________________________
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in the audit of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Impairment of loans and advances to customers
See notes 1, 4.1, 4.2 and 10 to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Key audit matter
How the matter was addressed in our audit
The Group's portfolio of loans and advances to customers reflects a net balance of Euros 156,549 million at 30 June 2023, while allowances and provisions recognised at that date for impairment total Euros 3,105 million.
For the purposes of estimating impairment, financial assets measured at amortised cost are classified into three categories (Stage 1, 2 or 3) according to whether a significant increase in their credit risk since initial recognition has been identified (Stage 2), whether the financial assets are credit-impaired (Stage 3) or whether neither of the foregoing circumstances apply (Stage 1). For the Group, establishing this classification is a relevant process inasmuch as the calculation of allowances and provisions for credit risk varies depending on the category in which the financial asset has been included.
Impairment is calculated based on an expected loss model, which the Group estimates on both an individual and a collective basis. This calculation entails a considerable level of judgement as this is a significant and complex estimate.
Allowances and provisions for credit risk determined individually consider estimates of future business performance and the market value of collateral provided for credit transactions.
Our audit approach in relation to the Group's estimate of impairment of loans and advances to customers due to credit risk mainly consisted of assessing the methodology applied to calculate expected losses, particularly as regards the methods and assumptions used to estimate exposure at default, probability of default and loss given default; and determining the future macroeconomic scenarios. We also assessed the mathematical accuracy of the calculations of expected losses and the reliability of the data used. To this end, we brought in our credit risk specialists.
Our procedures related to the control environment focused on the following key areas:
- Identifying the credit risk management framework and assessing the compliance of the Group's accounting policies with the applicable regulations.
- Evaluating the appropriateness of the classification of the loans and advances to customers portfolio based on credit risk, in accordance with the criteria defined by the Group, particularly the criteria for identifying and classifying refinancing and restructuring transactions.
- Assessing the relevant controls relating to the monitoring of transactions.
- Evaluating whether the internal models for estimating both individual and collective allowances and provisions for credit risk, and for the management and valuation of collateral, are functioning correctly.
Impairment of loans and advances to customers
See notes 1, 4.1, 4.2 and 10 to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Key audit matter
How the matter was addressed in our audit
In the case of allowances and provisions calculated collectively, expected losses are estimated using internal models that use large databases, different macroeconomic scenarios, parameters to estimate provisions, segmentation criteria and automated processes, which are complex in their design and implementation and require past and present information and future forecasts to be considered. The Group regularly conducts tests of its internal models in order to improve their predictive capabilities based on actual historical experience.
The ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, the current levels of inflation and central banks' monetary policy decisions continue to cause uncertainty as to future macroeconomic developments, impacting on the economy and business activities of the countries where the Group operates. Calculating expected credit risk losses therefore entails greater uncertainty and requires a higher degree of judgement, primarily as regards estimating macroeconomic scenarios, and the Group has supplemented its estimate of resulting expected loss with certain additional temporary adjustments.
The consideration of this matter as a key audit matter is based both on the significance of the Group's loans and advances to customers portfolio, and thus of the related allowance and provision for impairment, as well as on the relevance of the process for classifying these financial assets for the purpose of estimating impairment thereon and the subjectivity and complexity of calculating expected losses.
- Assessing whether the aspects observed by the Internal Validation Unit in its periodic reviews and in the tests of the models used to estimate collective allowances and provisions for impairment have been taken into consideration.
- Evaluating the integrity, accuracy and updating of the data used and of the control and management process in place.
Our tests of detail on the estimated expected losses included the following:
- With regard to the impairment of individually significant transactions, we analysed the appropriateness of the discounted cash flow models used by the Group. We also selected a sample from the population of significant transactions and assessed the appropriateness of both the credit risk classification and the corresponding allowance and provision recognised.
- With respect to the allowances and provisions for impairment estimated collectively, we evaluated the methodology used by the Group, assessing the integrity and accuracy of the input balances for the process and whether the calculation engine is functioning correctly by replicating the calculation process, taking into account the segmentation and assumptions used by the Group.
- Regarding whether the loans and advances to customers portfolio has been appropriately classified based on credit risk, in accordance with the criteria defined by the Group, we selected a sample and assessed the appropriateness of accounting classification for credit risk.
- We evaluated the methods and assumptions used to estimate exposure at default, probability of default and loss given default.
- We considered the macroeconomic scenario variables used by the Group in its internal models to estimate expected losses.
Impairment of loans and advances to customers
See notes 1, 4.1, 4.2 and 10 to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Key audit matter
How the matter was addressed in our audit
- We analysed a sample of guarantees associated with credit transactions, checking their valuation, and to this end we brought in our real estate valuation specialists.
- We evaluated the additional adjustments to the internal models used to estimate the expected losses recognised by the Group at 30 June 2023.
We also analysed whether the disclosures in the explanatory notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements were prepared in accordance with the criteria set out in the financial reporting framework applicable to the Group.
Risks associated with information technology
Key audit matter
How the matter was addressed in our audit
The Group operates in a complex technological environment that is constantly evolving and which must efficiently and reliably meet business requirements. The high level of dependence on these systems with regard to the processing of the Group's financial and accounting information make it necessary to ensure that these systems function correctly.
In this context, it is critical to ensure that management of the technological risks that could affect information systems is adequately coordinated and harmonised, in relevant areas such as data and program security, systems operation, or development and maintenance of IT applications and systems used to prepare financial information. We have therefore considered the risks associated with information technology to be a key audit matter.
With the assistance of our specialists in information systems, we carried out tests, at each of the Group entities that are considered relevant for the purpose of the audit, relating to the internal control over the processes and systems involved in generating financial information in the following areas:
- Understanding of the information flows and identification of the key controls that ensure the appropriate processing of the financial information.
- Testing of the key automated processes that are involved in generating the financial information.
- Testing of the controls over the applications and systems related to accessing and processing the information and those related to the security settings of those applications and systems.
- Testing of the controls over the operation, maintenance and development of applications and systems.
