KPMG Auditores, S.L. Torre Realia

Plaça d'Europa, 41-43

08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona)

Independent Auditor's Report on the Condensed Consolidated

Interim Financial Statements

(Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.)

To the Shareholders of Banco de Sabadell, S.A.

REPORT ON THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion __________________________________________________________________

We have audited the condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (the "Bank") and its subsidiaries that, together with the Bank, form the Banco de Sabadell Group (hereinafter the "Group"), which comprise the balance sheet at 30 June 2023, and the income statement, statement of recognised income and expense, statement of total changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and explanatory notes (all condensed and consolidated).

In our opinion, the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union, pursuant to article 12 of Royal Decree 1362/2007 as regards the preparation of condensed interim financial information.

Basis for Opinion _________________________________________________________

We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those regarding independence, that are relevant to our audit of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements pursuant to the legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain. We have not provided any non-audit services, nor have any situations or circumstances arisen which, under the aforementioned regulations, have affected the required independence such that this has been compromised.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.