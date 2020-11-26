Banco de Sabadell S A : Merger talks between BBVA, Sabadell have stalled over price disagreement, El Economista says

MADRID, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Merger talks between Spanish lenders BBVA and Banco Sabadell have stalled and could potentially fall apart over disagreements on the price BBVA could pay for its smaller rival, Spanish newspaper El Economista said on Thursday.

"The talks to try to reach an agreement have stalled in recent days (...) it's not ruled out that there will be soon be an official breakup," El Economista reported, quoting unidentified sources familiar with the process.

BBVA and Sabadell declined to comment.

According to El Economista, BBVA would be willing to pay in cash as demanded by Sabadell, but was not considering substantially increasing its potential offer of close to 2.5 billion euros. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado Editing by Ingrid Melander)