Banco de Sabadell S A : Merger talks between BBVA, Sabadell have stalled over price disagreement, El Economista says

MADRID, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Merger talks between Spanish
lenders BBVA and Banco Sabadell have stalled
and could potentially fall apart over disagreements on the price
BBVA could pay for its smaller rival, Spanish newspaper El
Economista said on Thursday.
"The talks to try to reach an agreement have stalled in
recent days (...) it's not ruled out that there will be soon be
an official breakup," El Economista reported, quoting
unidentified sources familiar with the process.
BBVA and Sabadell declined to comment.
According to El Economista, BBVA would be willing to pay in
cash as demanded by Sabadell, but was not considering
substantially increasing its potential offer of close to 2.5
billion euros.
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado
Editing by Ingrid Melander)