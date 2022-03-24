Banco de Sabadell S A : Non-Financial Disclosures Report 2021 (contained in Consolidated directors' report 2021)
03/24/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
Banco Sabadell Non-Financial Diclosures Report
for the year ending
31 December 2021
Contents
Introduction
Governance
Sabadell's Commitment to Sustainability
From vision to Commitment to Sustainability: transforming and promoting
Initiatives and Alliances
Materiality
Definition of Material Aspects
Materiality Matrix
Double Materiality
Climate and environmental commitment
Climate and environmental strategy
Climate risk management
Climate risks
Taxonomy
Sectoral standards
Carbon footprint of the financed port- folio
Integration into management proce- dures
Initiatives to improve the quality of information (energy certification/ emissions)
Equator Principles
Environmental management
Carbon footprint
Offsetting
Details of emissions and sustainable use of resources
Circular economy and waste manage- ment
Commitment to sustainable financing
Issuance of sustainability bonds
Sinia Renovable
Project Finance
Financing solutions for the CIB business, Companies and Individuals
Financing solutions for the Corporate
Investment Banking business
Financing solutions for companies and individuals
Next Generation EU
Sustainable savings and responsible inves- tment solutions
Lines of credit with multilateral development banks in Mexico
Commitment to people
Workforce information
SmartWork: moving towards a more agile organisation
Organisational measures
Support measures
Work-lifebalance and flexibility measures
Commitment to talent
Talent management model
Attracting external talent
Leadership programmes
Training
Diversity
Gender
Functional diversity
Remuneration policy
Working environment and organisation
Work-lifebalance
Health and safety
Trade union rights and right of association
Dialogue with employees: more connected than ever
Commitment to Society
Commitment to education
Social and Volunteering activities
Social housing management
Sponsorship
Patronage
Institutional relations
Consumers
Outsourcing and suppliers
Tax information
Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing
Commitment against corruption and bribery
Commitment to Human Rights
Information regarding Human Rights
Whistleblowing Channel
Commitment to information
Transparency
Data protection
Cybersecurity
Annnex 1
Key non-financial documents
Pacts, agreements and commitments
Annnex 2
Table of contents Law 11/2018
GRI content index
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
Annex 3
Principles for Responsible Banking Self-Assessment Annex 4
Taxonomy Indicators
Annex 5
- SDG alignment
Non-Financial Disclosures Report
1
Sustainability
Banco Sabadell through its Sustainable Commitment reinforces its ESG roadmap.1
The Entity keeps commitments and alliances with main
reference bodies in the ESG area:
Confirmation of the Collective Commitment
to Climate Action
In 2021 commitments were
established to reduce the Group's
carbon footprint:
In 2021 the Bank aligned the governance framework to the new sustainability context: the creation of the Strategy and Sustainability Committee which answers to the Chief Executive Officer's Sustainability Division.
Main milestones
Sustainable finance
Gender diversity
44.3%
55.7%
>3,500 M€
Issue of the
Increase
in Sustainable
4th
of +3.5 points
Finance
third green bond
consecutive year
of percentage of
for €500M
>3,400 M€
reducing gender
women in senior
(total of €1,120M
wage gap
management
in Social
in two years)
positions
Finance
Commitment
Commitment to the
to society
environment
Sogesivo
>1,200
Commitment
Neutrality
volunteers
objective
manages >2,400
to reduce own
in social causes
in emissions
social and afforda-
emissions
promoted by
financed
ble rentals
3
the Bank2
by 36% in 2025
in 2050
1 ESG, Environmental, Social and Governance.
2 In Spain.
3 With respect to 2019 in Spain.
2
Non-Financial Disclosures Report
1. Introduction
The Non-Financial Disclosures Report1 for Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (hereinafter, "Banco Sabadell", "the Bank" or "the Institution"), which includes information on a consolidated and individual basis of Banco Sabadell Group (hereinafter, "the Group"), is set out below.
Banco Sabadell Group's banking business operates under the following brands:
Banco Sabadell is the Group's main brand. This is the leading brand in the Spanish market providing services to individuals and corporates.
TSB is the Group's leading brand in the United King- dom. It became part of the Group in 2015 to provide greater competitiveness and serve an increasing num- ber of customer needs, thus improving the banking experience in this country.
Banco Sabadell Mexico is the brand under which the Bank operates in Mexico, where the Group opened its first representative office in 1991.
Furthermore, Banco Sabadell Group carries out part of its social action through Sogeviso, a subsidiary dedicated to managing some of the complexities of social housing, and the Banco Sabadell Private Foundation, whose mission is to promote outreach, training and research activities in the educational, scientific and cultural fields, and to foster and support young talent.
Information on the company, its business model,
organisation, markets, objectives and strategies, as well as the main factors and trends which may impact on the Group's business performance, is described in the Consolidated Directors' Report.
The scope of the Non-Financial Disclosures Report is the entire Banco Sabadell Group. When the scope of the reported information does not cover the entire scope, this is specifically indicated.
This report has been developed complying with the general provisions published in Law 11/2018, of 28 December, and information relating to taxonomically eligible exposures in compliance with the Taxonomy Regulation (EU Regulation 2020/852), which came into effect in January 2022. In addition, the non-binding guidelines published by the European Commission on its Guidelines on Non-Financial Reporting (2017/C 215/01) are considered, as well as its supplementary document on climate change related information (2019/C 209/01) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) reference framework 2. This report has been prepared in accordance with the core option of the GRI Standards.
The main updates include:
The preliminary material topics identified in 2019 have been updated, in accordance with the GRI method- ology, and a double-materiality approach of the most significant aspects is provided.
Part of the Consolidated Directors' Report for 2021.
These requirements are listed in Annex 2 - Table of contents Law 11/2018.
A section on the commitment to sustainability has been added to describe how the vision communi- cated in previous years is being realised in specific commitments.
A new approach on climate and environmental commitment is detailed, in which the corresponding strategy is laid down.
Furthermore, this report seeks to specify the actions carried out and the progress made in accordance with the disclosure standards established by:
Principles for Responsible Banking
Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
This report may refer to or include full or partial data or information contained in other Group reports.
1. Introduction
3
2. Governance
Both the governance system and the organisation of the Bank's different decision-making levels are in a continuous process of improvement
and adaptation to the needs that are being created
in the new sustainability environment.
The Board of Directors submitted to the Annual General Meeting a proposal to modify certain aspects of the Articles of Association which was approved on 26 March 2021, and which entailed, among other things, the creation of a Strategy and Sustainability Committee that enables the Board to enhance the monitoring of the Strategic Plan, as well as prioritise and promote sustainability and the commitment to ESG (environmental, social and governance) aspects.
Board of Directors
The Board of Directors of Banco Sabadell is the highest decision-making body and is basically configured as an instrument of supervision and control, delegating the management of the Institution's regular businesses to the executive bodies and the management team. To ensure better and more diligent performance of its general supervisory duties, the Board is directly responsible for approval of the Institution's general strategies. It also approves the Bank's policies, and is therefore responsible for establishing principles, commitments and objectives
in the area of sustainability, as well as their integration into the Institution's strategy.
Sustainability gained relevance during 2021 within the mission and strategy of Banco Sabadell's business. When defining the general strategy, the objectives of the business and the Institution's risk management frame- work, the Board of Directors takes into account environmental and climate risks, and monitors these risks effectively.
In July 2021, the Board of Directors updated the Sustainability Policy, which aims to provide a framework for all of the Institution's activities and organisation within ESG parameters, which incorporate environmental, social and governance factors in decision-making and, at the same time, based on those parameters, to respond to the needs and concerns of all of its stakeholders. The Sustainability Policy sets out the core principles on which Banco Sabadell Group bases its approach to tackle the challenges posed by sustainability, defines the management parameters, as well as the organisation and governance structure necessary for its optimal implementation.
Board committees
After the aforementioned amendment to the
Articles of Association, the Board of
Directors resolved to create the
Strategy and Sustainability Committee.
After the aforementioned amendment to the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors resolved to create the Strategy and Sustainability Committee within the Board of Directors comprising of five Directors: two Other External Directors and three Independent Directors. The Chairman of the Board is the Chair of the Committee. Since its creation, this Committee has met nine times during 2021.
In the area of strategy, the Chief Executive Officer participates in meetings with full voting rights. For these pur- poses, it is understood to be comprised of six members. In the area of sustainability, the Committee has the
following areas of responsibility:
Reviewing the Institution's sustainability and environ- mental policies.
-Reporting to the Board of Directors potential regular
4
Non-Financial Disclosures Report
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Banco de Sabadell SA published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 16:31:03 UTC.