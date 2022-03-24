Banco de Sabadell S A : Non-Financial Disclosures Report 2021 (contained in Consolidated directors' report 2021)

1. Introduction

The Non-Financial Disclosures Report1 for Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (hereinafter, "Banco Sabadell", "the Bank" or "the Institution"), which includes information on a consolidated and individual basis of Banco Sabadell Group (hereinafter, "the Group"), is set out below.

Banco Sabadell Group's banking business operates under the following brands:

Banco Sabadell is the Group's main brand. This is the leading brand in the Spanish market providing services to individuals and corporates.

TSB is the Group's leading brand in the United King- dom. It became part of the Group in 2015 to provide greater competitiveness and serve an increasing num- ber of customer needs, thus improving the banking experience in this country.

Banco Sabadell Mexico is the brand under which the Bank operates in Mexico, where the Group opened its first representative office in 1991.

Furthermore, Banco Sabadell Group carries out part of its social action through Sogeviso, a subsidiary dedicated to managing some of the complexities of social housing, and the Banco Sabadell Private Foundation, whose mission is to promote outreach, training and research activities in the educational, scientific and cultural fields, and to foster and support young talent.

Information on the company, its business model,

organisation, markets, objectives and strategies, as well as the main factors and trends which may impact on the Group's business performance, is described in the Consolidated Directors' Report.

The scope of the Non-Financial Disclosures Report is the entire Banco Sabadell Group. When the scope of the reported information does not cover the entire scope, this is specifically indicated.

This report has been developed complying with the general provisions published in Law 11/2018, of 28 December, and information relating to taxonomically eligible exposures in compliance with the Taxonomy Regulation (EU Regulation 2020/852), which came into effect in January 2022. In addition, the non-binding guidelines published by the European Commission on its Guidelines on Non-Financial Reporting (2017/C 215/01) are considered, as well as its supplementary document on climate change related information (2019/C 209/01) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) reference framework 2. This report has been prepared in accordance with the core option of the GRI Standards.

The main updates include:

The preliminary material topics identified in 2019 have been updated, in accordance with the GRI method- ology, and a double-materiality approach of the most significant aspects is provided.