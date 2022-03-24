Log in
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.

Banco de Sabadell S A : Non-Financial Disclosures Report 2021 (contained in Consolidated directors' report 2021)

03/24/2022
Banco Sabadell Non-Financial Diclosures Report

for the year ending

31 December 2021

Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Governance
  3. Sabadell's Commitment to Sustainability
    1. From vision to Commitment to Sustainability: transforming and promoting
    2. Initiatives and Alliances
    3. Materiality
      1. Definition of Material Aspects
      2. Materiality Matrix
      3. Double Materiality
  5. Climate and environmental commitment
    1. Climate and environmental strategy
    2. Climate risk management
      1. Climate risks
      2. Taxonomy
      3. Sectoral standards
      4. Carbon footprint of the financed port- folio
      5. Integration into management proce- dures
      6. Initiatives to improve the quality of information (energy certification/ emissions)
      7. Equator Principles
    4. Environmental management
      1. Carbon footprint
      2. Offsetting
      3. Details of emissions and sustainable use of resources
      4. Circular economy and waste manage- ment
  7. Commitment to sustainable financing
    1. Issuance of sustainability bonds
    2. Sinia Renovable
    3. Project Finance
    4. Financing solutions for the CIB business, Companies and Individuals
      1. Financing solutions for the Corporate
        • Investment Banking business
      3. Financing solutions for companies and individuals
      4. Next Generation EU
    6. Sustainable savings and responsible inves- tment solutions
    7. Lines of credit with multilateral development banks in Mexico
  9. Commitment to people
    1. Workforce information
    2. SmartWork: moving towards a more agile organisation
      1. Organisational measures
      2. Support measures
      3. Work-lifebalance and flexibility measures
    1. Commitment to talent
      1. Talent management model
      2. Attracting external talent
      3. Leadership programmes
    3. Training
    4. Diversity
      1. Gender
      2. Functional diversity
    6. Remuneration policy
    7. Working environment and organisation
      1. Work-lifebalance
      2. Health and safety
      3. Trade union rights and right of association
    9. Dialogue with employees: more connected than ever
  2. Commitment to Society
    1. Commitment to education
    2. Social and Volunteering activities
    3. Social housing management
    4. Sponsorship
    5. Patronage
    6. Institutional relations
    7. Consumers
    8. Outsourcing and suppliers
    9. Tax information
    10. Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing
  4. Commitment against corruption and bribery
  5. Commitment to Human Rights
    1. Information regarding Human Rights
    2. Whistleblowing Channel
  7. Commitment to information
    1. Transparency
    2. Data protection
    3. Cybersecurity

Annnex 1

  • Key non-financial documents
  • Pacts, agreements and commitments

Annnex 2

  • Table of contents Law 11/2018
  • GRI content index
  • Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Annex 3

  • Principles for Responsible Banking Self-Assessment Annex 4
  • Taxonomy Indicators

Annex 5

- SDG alignment

Non-Financial Disclosures Report

1

Sustainability

Banco Sabadell through its Sustainable Commitment reinforces its ESG roadmap.1

The Entity keeps commitments and alliances with main

reference bodies in the ESG area:

Confirmation of the Collective Commitment

to Climate Action

In 2021 commitments were

established to reduce the Group's

carbon footprint:

In 2021 the Bank aligned the governance framework to the new sustainability context: the creation of the Strategy and Sustainability Committee which answers to the Chief Executive Officer's Sustainability Division.

Main milestones

Sustainable finance

Gender diversity

44.3%

55.7%

>3,500 M€

Issue of the

Increase

in Sustainable

4th

of +3.5 points

Finance

third green bond

consecutive year

of percentage of

for €500M

>3,400 M€

reducing gender

women in senior

(total of €1,120M

wage gap

management

in Social

in two years)

positions

Finance

Commitment

Commitment to the

to society

environment

Sogesivo

>1,200

Commitment

Neutrality

volunteers

objective

manages >2,400

to reduce own

in social causes

in emissions

social and afforda-

emissions

promoted by

financed

ble rentals

3

the Bank2

by 36% in 2025

in 2050

1  ESG, Environmental, Social and Governance.

2  In Spain.

3  With respect to 2019 in Spain.

2

Non-Financial Disclosures Report

1. Introduction

The Non-Financial Disclosures Report1 for Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (hereinafter, "Banco Sabadell", "the Bank" or "the Institution"), which includes information on a consolidated and individual basis of Banco Sabadell Group (hereinafter, "the Group"), is set out below.

Banco Sabadell Group's banking business operates under the following brands:

  • Banco Sabadell is the Group's main brand. This is the leading brand in the Spanish market providing services to individuals and corporates.
  • TSB is the Group's leading brand in the United King- dom. It became part of the Group in 2015 to provide greater competitiveness and serve an increasing num- ber of customer needs, thus improving the banking experience in this country.
  • Banco Sabadell Mexico is the brand under which the Bank operates in Mexico, where the Group opened its first representative office in 1991.

Furthermore, Banco Sabadell Group carries out part of its social action through Sogeviso, a subsidiary dedicated to managing some of the complexities of social housing, and the Banco Sabadell Private Foundation, whose mission is to promote outreach, training and research activities in the educational, scientific and cultural fields, and to foster and support young talent.

Information on the company, its business model,

organisation, markets, objectives and strategies, as well as the main factors and trends which may impact on the Group's business performance, is described in the Consolidated Directors' Report.

The scope of the Non-Financial Disclosures Report is the entire Banco Sabadell Group. When the scope of the reported information does not cover the entire scope, this is specifically indicated.

This report has been developed complying with the general provisions published in Law 11/2018, of 28 December, and information relating to taxonomically eligible exposures in compliance with the Taxonomy Regulation (EU Regulation 2020/852), which came into effect in January 2022. In addition, the non-binding guidelines published by the European Commission on its Guidelines on Non-Financial Reporting (2017/C 215/01) are considered, as well as its supplementary document on climate change related information (2019/C 209/01) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) reference framework 2. This report has been prepared in accordance with the core option of the GRI Standards.

The main updates include:

  • The preliminary material topics identified in 2019 have been updated, in accordance with the GRI method- ology, and a double-materiality approach of the most significant aspects is provided.
  1. Part of the Consolidated Directors' Report for 2021.
  2. These requirements are listed in Annex 2 - Table of contents Law 11/2018.
  • A section on the commitment to sustainability has been added to describe how the vision communi- cated in previous years is being realised in specific commitments.
  • A new approach on climate and environmental commitment is detailed, in which the corresponding strategy is laid down.

Furthermore, this report seeks to specify the actions carried out and the progress made in accordance with the disclosure standards established by:

  • Principles for Responsible Banking
  • Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

This report may refer to or include full or partial data or information contained in other Group reports.

1. Introduction

3

2. Governance

Both the governance system and the organisation of the Bank's different decision-making levels are in a continuous process of improvement

and adaptation to the needs that are being created

in the new sustainability environment.

The Board of Directors submitted to the Annual General Meeting a proposal to modify certain aspects of the Articles of Association which was approved on 26 March 2021, and which entailed, among other things, the creation of a Strategy and Sustainability Committee that enables the Board to enhance the monitoring of the Strategic Plan, as well as prioritise and promote sustainability and the commitment to ESG (environmental, social and governance) aspects.

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Banco Sabadell is the highest decision-making body and is basically configured as an instrument of supervision and control, delegating the management of the Institution's regular businesses to the executive bodies and the management team. To ensure better and more diligent performance of its general supervisory duties, the Board is directly responsible for approval of the Institution's general strategies. It also approves the Bank's policies, and is therefore responsible for establishing principles, commitments and objectives

in the area of sustainability, as well as their integration into the Institution's strategy.

Sustainability gained relevance during 2021 within the mission and strategy of Banco Sabadell's business. When defining the general strategy, the objectives of the business and the Institution's risk management frame- work, the Board of Directors takes into account environmental and climate risks, and monitors these risks effectively.

In July 2021, the Board of Directors updated the Sustainability Policy, which aims to provide a framework for all of the Institution's activities and organisation within ESG parameters, which incorporate environmental, social and governance factors in decision-making and, at the same time, based on those parameters, to respond to the needs and concerns of all of its stakeholders. The Sustainability Policy sets out the core principles on which Banco Sabadell Group bases its approach to tackle the challenges posed by sustainability, defines the management parameters, as well as the organisation and governance structure necessary for its optimal implementation.

Board committees

After the aforementioned amendment to the

Articles of Association, the Board of

Directors resolved to create the

Strategy and Sustainability Committee.

After the aforementioned amendment to the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors resolved to create the Strategy and Sustainability Committee within the Board of Directors comprising of five Directors: two Other External Directors and three Independent Directors. The Chairman of the Board is the Chair of the Committee. Since its creation, this Committee has met nine times during 2021.

In the area of strategy, the Chief Executive Officer participates in meetings with full voting rights. For these pur- poses, it is understood to be comprised of six members. In the area of sustainability, the Committee has the

following areas of responsibility:

  • Reviewing the Institution's sustainability and environ- mental policies.

-Reporting to the Board of Directors potential regular

4

Non-Financial Disclosures Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco de Sabadell SA published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
