BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.

BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.

(SAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Banco de Sabadell S A : Sabadell books 201 mlns Q4 loss on provisions, one-off costs

02/01/2021 | 01:29am EST
MADRID, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell announced on Monday a loss of 201 million euros ($244 million) in the fourth quarter due to higher impairments related to the sale of non-performing asset portfolios, COVID-19 related provisions and restructuring costs.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a loss of 132 million euros in the last quarter of 2020 after losing 15 million euros in the same quarter of 2019.

The bank, which in November called off merger talks with bigger rival BBVA, is currently focused on cutting costs in Spain and at its British unit TSB as it tries to offset the impact from the pandemic and low interest rates on its books.

In December, the lender had appointed Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as new CEO. He is due to present the lender's new strategy in May, which will include the potential sale of TSB.

On Monday, the bank also announced the appointment of Leopoldo Alvear as new Chief Financial officer to also present the new strategy.

($1 = 0.8240 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. -4.42% 3.767 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. -3.00% 0.3618 Delayed Quote.2.20%
Financials
Sales 2020 4 969 M 6 028 M 6 028 M
Net income 2020 125 M 152 M 152 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 1,16%
Capitalization 2 034 M 2 469 M 2 467 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 23 918
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco de Sabadell, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 0,40 €
Last Close Price 0,36 €
Spread / Highest target 65,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jaime Guardiola Romojaro Managing Director & Executive Director
Josep Oliu Creus Executive Chairman
Rüdiger Schmidt Head-Global Information Technology & Operations
Tomás Varela i Muiña General Manager & Head-Finance
José Luis Negro Rodríguez Executive Director & Director General
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.2.20%2 469
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.26%392 366
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%268 855
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.18%256 497
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.27%199 215
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%192 407
