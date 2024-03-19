Banco Sabadell strengthens its commitment to self-employed customers and launches the first Online Account for this segment, which includes a 100% digital onboarding process and extends all the advantages of the current account for individual Retail customers to self-employed customers, as well as offering an annual bonus of 120 euros to self-employed customers who set up a direct debit to pay their Social Security contributions. The institution, recognised in the market as a specialist in business banking services, offers self-employed customers a formula tailored to their needs following the successful experience with the online account for individuals in the Retail segment launched last year.

The Director of Business Banking, Network and Private Banking, Carlos Ventura, has stated that "self-employed customers have greater and more specific service needs. This is why we are launching a digital product with advantageous conditions that will enable them to carry out their banking business when they need to, without having to be dependent on branch opening hours, and at the same time we are offering them a customised and specialised service to meet their needs."

"This new value proposition is a perfect fit with Banco Sabadell's business transformation process, which hinges on leadership in the Business segment and digitalisation in the Retail segment, very closely linked to the branch network," added Ventura, who is convinced that "this strategy will lead the institution to achieve significant growth in this business segment".

The new product, which will be available to customers from 20 March, is a current account for new customers with no fees, no conditions, now offering 2% annual interest on balances up to 20,000 euros indefinitely, and an annual bonus of 120 euros per year to new customers who pay their Social Security contributions by direct debit.

It also includes free debit and credit cards, as well as transfers or cash deposits free of charge. It will also offer customers the option of opening a second account for personal use, free of charge and with the same advantages, with 3% cash back on electricity and gas bills paid by direct debit, up to an unlimited amount, thereby addressing the business and personal needs of self-employed customers.

This reflects Banco Sabadell's commitment to self-employed people, for whom all these advantages will be maintained indefinitely, providing them with access to a fast online service with a team of specialist managers and with no need to visit a branch, as well as a customer care service to help with day-to-day needs and resolve issues.

Similarly, customers will also be able to access a specialised and customised service through the extensive network of ATMs and branches with more than 1,400 Business Banking managers serving this segment.

With its historic links to the industrial fabric, Banco Sabadell offers its customers the full breadth of its experience with solutions that are adapted to the needs of each business and each sector. It is important to note that the new online account provides access to a wide range of solutions that self-employed people may need, such as PoS systems or card-reader devices adapted to the characteristics of each business, the best digital solutions for payments and collections, or study of financing requests with a 48-hour response.