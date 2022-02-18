Banco de Sabadell S A : Shareholder Meeting Document

General Meeting of Shareholders

Representation on the Board

Article 10 of the Regulations of the General Shareholders' Meeting of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. sets out the rights of attendance and proxy of shareholders.

The right to attend and the corresponding exercise of voting rights may be delegated by the shareholder to any other duly identified person.

Holders of a general power of attorney for the shareholder in the form of a notarised public instrument with the power to administer all of the shareholder's assets in Spanish territory are also entitled to represent the shareholder.

Minors must be represented by their legal guardians or proxies, and corporations or companies by their legal representatives, in which case the identity of such person must be specified.

The delegation of the right to attend and the exercise of the corresponding voting right must be stated at the bottom or on the back of the attendance card issued, which must also be contained in or be attached to the Agenda. The proxy letter must be signed by the shareholder, provided that the shareholder's signature is authenticated or is recognized by the bank. The shareholder may give express instructions regarding their vote for each item on the Agenda. In the absence of express instructions, the proxy shall be entitled to exercise the voting right as they see fit, except in the event of a conflict of interest.

Voting proxies that do not state the name of the proxy are deemed to be granted to the Chairman of the General Meeting or, if the Chairman were to have a potential conflict of interest, to the Secretary of the General Meeting.

Before their appointment, the proxy must inform the shareholder in detail whether there is a conflict of interest. If a conflict arises after the appointment, and the shareholder principal has not been warned of its possible existence, they must be informed of it immediately. In both cases, if they have not received specific new voting instructions for each of the items on which the proxy must vote on behalf of the shareholder, the proxy must abstain.

The appointment of a proxy who has not received express instructions as to how to vote and who has a potential conflict of interest is deemed to be passed to the Chairman of General Meeting or, if the Chairman were to have a potential conflict of interest, to the Secretary of General Meeting.

