Banco de Sabadell S A : Shareholder Meeting Document

Article 10 of the Regulations of the General Shareholders' Meeting of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. sets out the rights of attendance and proxy of shareholders.
The right to attend and the corresponding exercise of voting rights may be delegated by the shareholder to any other duly identified person.
Holders of a general power of attorney for the shareholder in the form of a notarised public instrument with the power to administer all of the shareholder's assets in Spanish territory are also entitled to represent the shareholder.
Minors must be represented by their legal guardians or proxies, and corporations or companies by their legal representatives, in which case the identity of such person must be specified.
The delegation of the right to attend and the exercise of the corresponding voting right must be stated at the bottom or on the back of the attendance card issued, which must also be contained in or be attached to the Agenda. The proxy letter must be signed by the shareholder, provided that the shareholder's signature is authenticated or is recognized by the bank. The shareholder may give express instructions regarding their vote for each item on the Agenda. In the absence of express instructions, the proxy shall be entitled to exercise the voting right as they see fit, except in the event of a conflict of interest.
Voting proxies that do not state the name of the proxy are deemed to be granted to the Chairman of the General Meeting or, if the Chairman were to have a potential conflict of interest, to the Secretary of the General Meeting.
Before their appointment, the proxy must inform the shareholder in detail whether there is a conflict of interest. If a conflict arises after the appointment, and the shareholder principal has not been warned of its possible existence, they must be informed of it immediately. In both cases, if they have not received specific new voting instructions for each of the items on which the proxy must vote on behalf of the shareholder, the proxy must abstain.
The appointment of a proxy who has not received express instructions as to how to vote and who has a potential conflict of interest is deemed to be passed to the Chairman of General Meeting or, if the Chairman were to have a potential conflict of interest, to the Secretary of General Meeting.
Without prejudice to the provisions of article 187 of the Corporate Enterprises Act, if a proxy is granted in accordance with the terms of the above item or in favour of the Chairman of the General Meeting, and, if the Chairman has a potential conflict of interest, the Secretary of the General Meeting, without express voting instructions, the shareholder shall be deemed to have decided to vote in favour of all the motions proposed by the Board of Directors.
Where any item not on the agenda is put to a vote, the proxy will vote on such new motions at their discretion, except when the shareholder has expressly instructed the proxy to abstain by marking the relevant box.
The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 17 February 2022, resolved to enable remote voting and proxy-granting (respectively) prior to the General Meeting, as well as the systems and procedures necessary for shareholders and their proxies to attend through the use of online means that enable real-time connection with the venue where the meeting is held, and the participation and casting of votes through the systems and procedures provided for this purpose, in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association and the Regulations of the General Shareholders' Meeting of Banco de Sabadell, S.A.
The instructions on remote voting and proxy-granting prior to the General Meeting and the rules for online attendance at the General Meeting are available in the "General Meeting of Shareholders" section of the corporate website of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (www.grupbancsabadell.com).
Proxies or delegated authorisations shall be granted for each specific General Meeting and shall only be valid for that meeting; they may be revoked in any event. The personal attendance of the principal at the Meeting shall have the effect of revoking said proxy.
