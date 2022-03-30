Banco de Sabadell S A : Shareholder Meeting Document

General Meeting of Shareholders - 24 March 2022 Right to information
Exercise of the shareholder's right to information; articles 197.2 and 520.2 of the Capital Companies Law:
Have you considered any transnational agreement, acquisition or merger with any entity in the Euro zone?
No, Banco Sabadell's current objective is to comply with its Strategic Plan.
