    SAB   ES0113860A34

BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.

(SAB)
03/30 05:50:33 am EDT
0.771 EUR   -0.81%
05:45aBANCO DE SABADELL S A : Shareholder Meeting Document
PU
05:08aBANCO DE SABADELL S A : Workplace Health and Safety Report 2021
PU
03/30BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Banco de Sabadell S A : Shareholder Meeting Document

03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
General Meeting of Shareholders - 24 March 2022 Right to information

Exercise of the shareholder's right to information; articles 197.2 and 520.2 of the Capital Companies Law:

Have you considered any transnational agreement, acquisition or merger with any entity in the Euro zone?

No, Banco Sabadell's current objective is to comply with its Strategic Plan.

Disclaimer

Banco de Sabadell SA published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 4 761 M 5 285 M 5 285 M
Net income 2022 539 M 598 M 598 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,08x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 4 478 M 4 971 M 4 971 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 19 878
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
Technical analysis trends BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 0,80 €
Average target price 0,96 €
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
César González-Bueno Chief Executive Officer
Leopoldo Alvear Trenor Chief Financial Officer
Josep Oliu Creus Executive Chairman
Rüdiger Schmidt Head-Global Information Technology & Operations
Federico Rodríguez Castillo Head-Compliance & Corporate Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.35.45%4 971
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.04%416 878
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.36%350 337
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.54%196 162
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.48%186 007