Banco de Sabadell S A : Shareholder Meeting Document

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Alicante, 24 March 2022

Speech by Mr. César González-Bueno

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.

It is a pleasure to address you at this General Shareholders' Meeting of Banco Sabadell as the bank's Chief Executive Officer, following the approval of my appointment by the Shareholders' Meeting in March of last year.

To begin my speech, in which I will endeavour to be brief and concise, I will discuss the main events of 2021.

In March, the Bank implemented a new organisation structure organised vertically by businesses, one designed to place customers at the centre and better meet their needs. The new organisation structure is also contributing significantly to a tighter focus on profitability in each business.

In April, a new governance model that is aligned with market best practices was introduced.

The strategic plan 2023 was presented in May and, within a few months, we began to see the first concrete results of the transformation in each business.

TSB, our UK subsidiary, made a radical turnaround and returned to profitability.

And, in October, a labour agreement was signed that is based on voluntary measures, with the agreement of 100% of the negotiating table. That agreement enables us to strengthen the Banco Sabadell project over the long term.

During 2021, the bank presented good results quarter after quarter, and ended the year above expectations, having regained the market's confidence, with the result that the share appreciated by close to 70% in the year.

I will now discuss the results for the year.

In 2021, net profit attributed to the group amounted to 530 million euro. In 2020, profit had amounted to 2 million due to major provisioning to cover the potential impacts of the COVID-19 crisis and to strengthen the bank's balance sheet.

All line items in the profit and loss account improved with respect to 2020. Net interest income increased by 0.8%, a remarkable feat in a context of negative interest rates.

Net fees and commissions increased by 8.7% due to good performance by service and asset management fees. Excluding extraordinary restructuring costs, recurrent costs fell by 2.3%. The efficiency plan, to which I will refer later, is already producing results.

Recurrent core results, meaning ordinary business revenues less recurrent costs, increased by 12.6%.

Provisioning was cut by 46.2% because of the economy's good performance and also because of the efforts in 2020 to strengthen the balance sheet, as I mentioned earlier.

Moreover, turnaround.

TSB'scontributionexperiencedaradicalIn 2021, TSB contributed 118 million euro to Group profit, contrasting with 220 million in losses the previous year.

In short, they were good results, pushing the return on tangible equity - ROTE - to 5%, a major improvement after just one year.

I will now refer to the balance sheet.

Group lending increased by 6.7% with respect to 2020.

By geography, growth was 3.2% in Spain and 19.1% at TSB. Meanwhile, lending declined by 3.1% in the rest of the world - Mexico, Miami and the other overseas branches. This isin line with the priorities of the strategic plan, as I will discuss shortly: growth in Spain and at TSB, and deleveraging of the other overseas businesses.

New mortgage production in Spain exceeded 5.5 billion euro, 38% more than in 2020. Our market share, measured as the volume of our portfolio with respect to the industry total, increased by 12 basis points in the year to 6.6%.

New consumer lending amounted to 1,481 million euro, an 11% increase, reflecting the improvement in the economy in 2021. Our market share increased to 3.7%.

New lending to companies totalled 11,751 million euro, which was less than in 2020, when ICO-backed loans were deployed to address the COVID-19 crisis. Lower loan production in 2021 was also due to companies accumulating liquidity in 2020.

Considering this context, the bank performed well, as reflected by the 26 basis point increase in our market share to 9.8% in terms of stock.

TSB achieved a record volume of new mortgages, ending the year with 9,160 million pounds, 50% more than the previous year. Its market share in terms of mortgage lending stock increased by 19 basis points to 2.2%.

The Group's customer funds increased by 7.9% in 2021. Funds on the balance sheet - mainly deposits - increased by 7.5%. And off-balance sheet funds expanded by 9.5% due to momentum in mutual funds.

As for credit risk management, the NPL ratio increased slightly, to 3.65%, after a 395 million euro increase in non-performing loans that was due mainly to changes in the approach to classifying loans as non-performing and also to adjustments in the final scope of the portfolios of doubtful assets that were sold in previous years.

The non-performing asset ratio, which includes foreclosed assets in addition to non-performing loans, remained stable at 4.4%, with a coverage level of 53%.

The credit cost of risk fell from 86 basis points in 2020 to 49 in 2021.

As I mentioned earlier, 2020 saw significant provisioning to cover the potential impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, and we already expected that the credit cost of risk would fall in 2021, as proved to be the case.

Today, Banco Sabadell has a healthy balance sheet although, of course, rigorous risk management and control of non-performing loans will continue to be the main focus of attention.