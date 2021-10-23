Banco de Sabadell S A : Spain's Sabadell says has rejected offer from Co-op bank for its British unit TSB

MADRID, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell said
on Saturday its board had rejected an offer from Co-operative
bank for its British subsidiary TSB after Sky News first
reported about the approach.
Sabadell confirmed in a statement that it had received a
letter from the Co-op bank outlining a proposed offer for TSB.
However, the Spanish lender said that its board had
officially responded to Co-operative bank that "this is not a
transaction that we wish to explore at this moment as we have
previously expressed publicly."
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Emma Pinedo and Jessica
Jones)