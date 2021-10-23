Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Banco de Sabadell, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAB   ES0113860A34

BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.

(SAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco de Sabadell S A : Spain's Sabadell says has rejected offer from Co-op bank for its British unit TSB

10/23/2021 | 08:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Spain's Sabadell said on Saturday its board had rejected an offer from Co-operative bank for its British subsidiary TSB after Sky News first reported about the approach.

Sabadell confirmed in a statement that it had received a letter from the Co-op bank outlining a proposed offer for TSB.

However, the Spanish lender said that its board had officially responded to Co-operative bank that "this is not a transaction that we wish to explore at this moment as we have previously expressed publicly." (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Emma Pinedo and Jessica Jones)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
10:09aLLOYDS BANKING : Spain's Sabadell rejects offer from Co-op bank for its British unit TSB
RE
08:40aBANCO DE SABADELL S A : Spain's Sabadell says has rejected offer from Co-op bank for its B..
RE
08:40aSpain's sabadell says its board has told co-op bank "this is not a transaction that we ..
RE
08:40aSpain's sabadell says has received an offer from co-operative bank for its british unit..
RE
10/20EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Drift as Earnings Roll Call Offers Mixed Results-
DJ
10/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Valneva, Glencore, Facebook, Roche, Hertz...
10/18DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
10/18Banco de Sabadell, S.A. acquired 25% stake in Doctor Energy.
CI
10/15Spanish bank Sabadell reaches deal with union to cut jobs
RE
10/15DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 855 M 5 653 M 5 653 M
Net income 2021 310 M 361 M 361 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 3 648 M 4 244 M 4 248 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 21 095
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco de Sabadell, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 0,65 €
Average target price 0,61 €
Spread / Average Target -6,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
César González-Bueno Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leopoldo Alvear Trenor Chief Financial Officer
Josep Oliu Creus Executive Chairman
Rüdiger Schmidt Head-Global Information Technology & Operations
Federico Rodríguez Castillo Head-Compliance & Corporate Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.84.75%4 244
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.39%507 661
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.94%392 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%248 308
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.53%214 863
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.86%202 484